For Oil Price Exposure And Yield Buy Black Stone Minerals

Unlike the last generation of upstream MLPs, BSM royalties are typically non-cost interests and it's able to leverage the expertise of some of the largest producers in the US.

For years trusts like BPT have offered exposure to rising commodity prices in a high-yield vehicle; however, many publicly traded trusts are nearing the end of their finite lifespans.

In “Sell BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust: Chargeable Costs Schedule Implies 70% Downside,” I outlined a bearish case for the BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) even under a bullish scenario for crude oil prices over the next 3 to 5 years.

BPT was once a solid investment for investors seeking exposure to rising oil prices in a high-yield vehicle. However, like all trusts, BPT is not an operating company and was set up anticipating a finite lifespan at the time it was formed in the late 1980s. Due to the trust's chargeable cost structure set forth in its formation documents, BPT's traditional link with WTI oil prices is likely to break down over the next few years.

Nonetheless, I retain a bullish outlook for crude oil prices. In fact, the recent jump in Brent oil prices over $80/bbl is likely the first consequence of a supply squeeze I outlined in this SeekingAlpha article.

And, the summertime pullback in oil prices was largely the consequence of a surge in Saudi exports to the US and the biggest upside risk to oil prices remains that Saudi Arabia has insufficient spare capacity to offset unplanned production outages and ongoing production declines from countries like Venezuela and Mexico.

Fortunately, for investors looking for a way to play the rally in oil prices with a high-yield vehicle, there is an alternative to fixed-lifespan trusts like BPT.

Black Stone Minerals (BSM) is not a trust, rather it’s an operating company organized as a tax-advantaged Master Limited Partnership ("MLP").

More than 80% of MLPs are in the midstream energy business, owning assets like pipelines, storage terminals and natural gas processing plants. Instead, BSM has exposure upstream, owning royalty and mineral interests covering roughly 20 million acres of oil and gas-producing properties across the US and an interest in around 57,000 wells in 41 States.

Midstream MLPs have varying exposure to commodity prices. Many are protected by long-term contracts with their customers that feature fee-based revenue streams, regardless of the general level of oil prices or whether these midstream assets are fully utilized. However, BSM is different – its royalty and mineral interests give the MLP direct exposure to the value of oil or gas produced across the partnership’s acreage.

That makes BSM a more aggressive buy than many traditional MLPs, but it also gives the partnership more direct exposure to a continuation of the recent rally in oil prices. And, its acreage is spread across some of the most promising and productive unconventional shale reservoirs in the US, so it also benefits directly from the expansion in drilling and production from fields like the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, the Haynesville Shale of Louisiana and Texas, the Bakken Shale field in North Dakota and the SCOOP/STACK plays in central Oklahoma, among others.

In many States, the ownership of a piece of land is divided into mineral rights and air or “surface” rights. Air rights include the ability to build structures above the surface while the mineral rights grant ownership of the oil and gas located underground. The core of BSM’s business is owning mineral interests, which typically represents a perpetual ownership of the oil and/or natural gas under the acreage they control.

That gives BSM the option of exploring for, drilling and producing oil and gas on their own acreage or leasing that acreage out to third parties. For the most part, BSM is focused on the latter – the company leases out its mineral rights in exchange for an up-front cash payment known as a “lease bonus” and an ongoing share (typically 20% to 25%) of revenues generated from the oil or gas produced.

There’s an important distinction to be made between BSM and the last generation of upstream MLPs including Linn Energy and Vanguard Natural Resources, which both ended up in bankruptcy amid the commodity rout of 2014 to 2017 as I warned on Seeking Alpha in this article from late 2014.

The last generation of MLPs were essentially simple exploration and production ("E&P") companies wrapped in a high-yield structure. That means they were responsible for leasing drilling rigs, drilling wells, and arranging for midstream takeaway capacity. In short, these upstream MLPs were exposed to all the costs associated with producing oil and gas.

In contrast, BSM’s mineral rights represent non-cost interests – the operators who lease these mineral rights handle all of the expenses associated with developing the acreage including drilling, in many cases, long horizontal wells that require fracturing. These operators then simply pass along a fee to BSM based on the value of oil and gas produced.

And BSM leases its acreage to some of the most capable and well-known E&Ps in the United States including XTO Energy, a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil (XOM), Concho Resources (CXO), Pioneer Resources (PXD) and BP (BP). In a sense, BSM benefits directly from the know-how, experience and technical expertise in well design developed by these giant producers in some of the most prolific shale basins in the US.

The company’s largest acreage holding is in the Louisiana – Mississippi Salt Basin, which stretches from Louisiana through parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida panhandle. The most active play in this region is the Haynesville Shale, an unconventional natural gas field that stretches into East Texas, where BSM has its second-largest tract of acreage.

The Haynesville was once viewed as a high-cost natural gas field requiring prices above $5 to $6 per million BTUs to produce profitably. However, that’s no longer the case – operators including XTO, BP and Chesapeake Energy (CHK) have been drilling much longer horizontal wells and have improved well completion designs, pushing down costs significantly. Today, break-evens on Haynesville wells are generally estimated to be under $2/MMBTU compared to current prices around $3/MMBTU.

The active rig count is around 50 rigs today in the Haynesville Shale, up from a low of 12 rigs in early 2016. Put another way, while the price of natural gas has fallen sharply from over $4/MMBTU at the end of 2014 to around $3/MMBTU today, there are more rigs operating in the Haynesville today than was the case four years ago, testament to the improvement in well economics.

In fact, there are almost as many rigs operating in the Haynesville Shale today than in the US gold standard for natural gas economics, the Marcellus Shale of Appalachia. In part, that reflects the region’s proximity to the US Gulf Coast and key refining and petrochemicals infrastructure as well as liquefied natural gas (NYSEMKT:LNG) export facilities. Producers in the Haynesville benefit from higher price realizations and low-cost access to key customers.

Today, BSM has approximately 730,000 gross acres in the Midland and Delaware portions of the Permian basin stretching across West Texas and New Mexico. The company added significant acreage in the region as part of its $340 million purchase of diverse royalty and mineral interests from Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) at the end of 2017. The Permian remains the most active shale field in the US with production of 3.4 million barrels of oil per day today compared to 2.1 million at the end of 2016.

While a shortage of pipeline capacity may moderate growth in output and drilling activity near-term, new pipeline capacity is due to start up towards the end of 2019 and into early 2020. In short, look for any Permian activity decline to be a pause rather than the beginning of a trend.

That highlights one of the advantages BSM has – geographic diversity. While price differentials for oil in West Texas and the Gulf Coast have hampered activity in the Permian, other shale fields around the US including the Bakken in North Dakota and the South Texas Eagle Ford have benefited from increased interest and activity. BSM has significant exposure to both promising oil-producing fields.

Earlier this year, BSM advanced a credible plan to grow its royalty production at an annualized rate of 16% from 2017 through 2022 without acquisitions. However, BSM is known for making acquisitions, both major deals like the recent NBL royalty purchase as well as smaller bolt-on deals around its existing footprint, which are likely to accelerate that growth rate.

Currently, BSM pays an annualized distribution of $1.35, equivalent to a yield of 7.3% at the current price. When BSM went public back in 2015 oil and gas prices were in the midst of an historic bear market and sentiment toward upstream-levered MLPs was hostile. To help offset that sentiment headwind and give investors added confidence in its payout, BSM was set up with a subordinated unit structure.

Under terms set forth in the IPO, there are two classes of units, the publicly traded common units and non-traded subordinated units with around 105 million common units and 95 million subordinated units outstanding this year.

In the partnership’s registration statement, BSM set forth minimum distribution levels for the units designed to grow each year from the time of the IPO until reaching the current $1.35 per year. Importantly, common unitholders had to be paid before subordinated unitholders – if there was insufficient distributable cash to pay the full distribution to both common and subordinated units, distributions would be reduced to subordinated units to meet the minimum quarterly payout to common unitholders.

As set forth in the IPO registration statements, this structure will remain in place through the first quarter of 2019. In the middle of next year subordinated units are scheduled to convert into common units, likely at a ratio of 1-to-1.

There are some risks associated with this conversion. Chief among those, holders of subordinated units could choose to sell their units when they’re converted into freely traded common units.

However, we believe those risks are manageable because the MLP generates adequate cash to cover its distributions to both common and subordinated unitholders. In fact, in the most recent quarter, BSM generated distributable cash flow sufficient to cover all of its units 1.3 times.

And during the company’s second quarter conference call, management reiterated that longer-term BSM plans to keep distribution coverage in a lower range of 1.1 to 1.15 times. Based on second quarter results, coverage in that range implies a quarterly distribution at an annualized rate closer to $1.50 to $1.60 per unit, a significant step-up from the current rate.

Management was also careful to stress that, while its common distributions could increase from the current $1.35 per year pace after the subordination period ends, they would not cut their payout. Over the long-haul management guided to distribution growth around 5% annualized based on organic growth; growth could easily accelerate should the partnership continue to make accretive acquisitions.

Bottom line: Unlike BPT and other publicly traded trusts, BSM is an operating company with years of growing distributions ahead of it leveraged to some of America’s hottest oil and natural gas shale fields.

With exposure to commodity prices, BSM is a more aggressive buy than a traditional midstream MLP. BSM rates a buy under $19 for those willing to tolerate the volatility.

