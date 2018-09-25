GlaxoSmithKline : HIV, Shingrix Sales To Drive Cash Flows Forward

Glaxo needs to keep cash flows elevated to develop the next phase of drugs as well as pay for the dividend.

We have been long GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for many months now and remain up about 13% on our investment thus far excluding dividends. Plenty of uncertainty has surrounded this stock in recent times. First, Glaxo pays a 5%+ dividend but growth has been pretty much non existent over the last few years. Second, you have a leveraged balance sheet which definitely would have deterred some value investors from scaling into a potential long position.

However, one does not have to "throw the baby out with the bath water" here. Glaxo in our opinion has many things going for it at present with its valuation being one of its advantages. Furthermore, we always decrease risk (by controlling position size) when debt for example may be well above average in a given company. Currently Glaxo makes up exactly 3% of our portfolio. The firm's debt to equity ratio of 6.68 is quite high compared to its peers.

However, the firm is expected to do almost $3 a share in earnings next year which gives us a forward earnings multiple, or forward p/e ratio, of around 13.4. This number looks attractive against the averages in this industry. Glaxo's sales multiple of around 2.5 has not been seen since 2012 which again demonstrates value. Here are other reasons why we will remain long this stock.





First, we like the way earnings projections have been trending northward over the past few months for 2019. Balance sheet and cash flow concerns are always mitigated to a degree when earnings are rising. In saying this, free cash flow generated over the past 4 quarters is $5.08 billion. Dividends paid out over the same period comes in at $3.916 billion. This gives us a pay-out ratio of 77%. Now the dividend is critical to keep the share price elevated. However over the near term, we see the dividend as safe especially with the interest coverage ratio coming at 6.61 at present.

Obviously it is the firm's existing drugs which are powering sales forward. Shingrix will continue to be a bright spot for the company especially with Advair sales expected to slow somewhat once generic versions of the product gain any bit of traction. In saying this, apart from encroaching competition to Advair, Glaxo does not have any significant patent losses on key drugs coming up over the near term. Remember, cash flows are just as important as earnings in this industry. Other companies may have much stronger financials from a growth point of view but growth could come under heavy pressure due to important patents expiring. From our standpoint in biotech, it is essential to see that cash flows remain steady to ensure the pipeline can be fully developed. In fact, Glaxo is doubling down on the immune system area with a sizable percentage of its R&D budget. This looks like a prudent move as strong pricing power is clearly evident in this area.

Gross margins in the company's most recent quarter rose to 68.4%. This means, this key metric now comes in at 67% over a trailing twelve month average. These types of numbers are owed to the firm's HIV division which it dominates along with Gilead. Glaxo is at the cutting edge of HIV treatments and a recent phase 3 trial where the dual drug regimen entailed only one injection a month showed similar efficacy to the existing daily three drug regiment currently adopted by the likes of Gilead. There is no cure for HIV-1 but patients can sometimes now with proper treatments have a similar life expectancy to that of a person not carrying the virus. Physicians obviously though want to prescribe the best in class treatments until a cure is found. Glaxo if it gets this regimen approved will undoubtedly gain more market share. Furthermore, the firm is funding a group of researchers in the US who are making headway on a potential HIV cure which is also exciting.

To sum up, GSK remains a solid hold in our portfolio because we still see the stock undervalued. The firm does not have many important patents expiring in the near term and HIV market share continues to grow along with high margins. Sustained R&D spend on the immune system area should facilitate growth in a strong pricing power segment. At present, the dividend is safe. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.