Diamondback's Ajax Acquisition Cores Up More Acreage For Pad Development

Mega-pad development is also easier for FANG with the blocked up acreage and synergies that the Ajax acquisition provides, which should also allow for more efficiencies to be gained.

FANG’s recent acquisition of Ajax should core up acreage and allow for continued growth, since longer laterals can now be consistently drilled.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) is picking up more core acreage with its recent acquisition of Ajax, allowing for synergies, larger pad development, and longer lateral drilling. These tailwinds will aid in increasing production, which grew 10% last quarter, and was a 4% outperformance of original guidance. A majority of FANG’s production is secured through firm transport agreements to the Gulf Coast, as well.

So, due to the fact that production and efficiencies should grow through the Ajax acquisition, and takeaway capacity is ample enough to allow operations to continue without hurting margins, FANG should continue to outperform peer’s share prices.

Cored Up Acreage Allowing For Mega-Pad Development

E&Ps like FANG are already in all-out manufacturing mode, and they are ramping further in 2019. Thanks to the Ajax Resources acquisition, which cost Diamondback $900 million in cash and 2.5 million shares of their stock, FANG has now cored up enough acreage to accelerate their development plans.

Since 25,000 acres acquired from Ajax are adjacent to their existing acreage in the Permian, which doubles their Tier 1 inventory (100% IRRs at $60 oil), this will allow them to go to larger, 12 well mega-pads on a more regular basis. Multiple synergies should also be realized from the deal, particularly as it relates to shared infrastructure assets and the ability to drill longer laterals.

Infrastructure Synergies

On the infrastructure side, more saltwater disposal (SWD) capabilities and fresh water infrastructure will be a great benefit to FANG. The company already has substantial SWD and infrastructure to support existing operations, but obviously this acquisition will add more flexibility.

For example, salt water disposal systems can be connected to flow barrels and be sent where the company needs to flow them, which is big considering the many disposal problems that E&Ps face. After all, storing excess water is expensive, and disposing of it deep underground is what is rumored to be the cause of fracking earthquakes.

More Extended Laterals Made Possible By Ajax Acreage l

As far as longer laterals go, they were already being drilled, especially at around the 1,000 foot length. But, now FANG can drill extended laterals at a higher rate since they blocked up more acreage from the acquisition. In fact, FANG already completed 465,000 feet worth of laterals last quarter, which was a 72% increase year-over-year.

That number should only rise in 2019 as pads become more prolific and the acreage from Ajax is utilized for more laterals. Also, as the amount of lateral feet rise, capital efficiency will increase, causing costs to decrease. So, it is no wonder why most E&P companies are going to longer and longer laterals.

Takeaway Capacity Strong

FANG should have the takeaway capacity necessary to meet their needs once production ramps in 2019. They already have 92% of their production on pipe, which reduces trucking costs, and will have up to 95% on pipe by the end of the year.

Most production is not only on pipe, but is also secured under firm transport agreements that will go to the Gulf Coast with fixed pricing at a discount, which sacrifices margins, some, but shields from losses if differentials continue to widen. Plus, pricing terms will be better in 2019, since more takeaway capacity will be available, and these agreements will extend out into 2020.

Financials Solid

Diamondback reporter stellar revenues of $526.3 million, which was over a 95% increase year-over-year, and net income of $219 million, which is amongst the highest in the industry.

FANG plans to fund the Ajax acquisition with cash on hand, proceeds from their dropdown to Viper, borrowings under their credit revolver, and a possible debt offering. Excluding the acquisition, FANG generated $20 million in cash in the first half of 2018. So, the company should have no trouble paying for the purchase, assuming production plans hold steady for the year.

Sound Balance Sheet



Source: Etrade.com

The company’s net debt to annualized EBITDA ratio of 1.3 times was among the lowest in the industry last quarter, and liquidity stood at $760 million. Their balance sheet (above) is also showing twice as many assets as liabilities, indicating that the company should have no trouble paying for the acquisition or paying down future debt.

Risks

The obvious risks surrounding E&P stocks right now are inflation and delays in completions, both of which, appear to be highly exaggerated. Delays in production aren’t as much of as a risk as widening differentials can be, though, since they hurt margins, and last for a longer period of time (vs. temporary completion delays). But, as mentioned above, FANG is insulated from basis risk due to their firm transport agreements to the Gulf Coast.

The more obscure risk that E&Ps face now are disruptions in performance from brown sand. Companies like FANG, who are in manufacturing mode, are relying so heavily on brown and their IP rates, that their equipment can become damaged and long term performances of wells are sacrificed. This is why some companies are still electing to use Northern White sand from Wisconsin, since its proppant has a better crush strength and improves long term decline rates.

The Delaware is another story. More proppant is pumped per foot in that area of the Permian, according to FANG. So, while they will be looking forward to capturing more cost savings from additional brown usage, they are also waiting on results from their newest wells to confirm if the brown is working properly or not. Some E&Ps have expressed trepidation with brown, saying that even though IP rates are strong, the local sand is crushing too soon and hurting long term decline rates.

Conclusion

Diamondback has always been a diamond in the rough, especially since their IPO a few years back at a time when others in the industry were going bankrupt. The company always been known for its premier acreage and lower breakevens. But, those areas have improved further with innovations in drilling and completions designs, and now the Ajax acquisition can give them more blocked up acreage to drill longer laterals more frequently, develop larger pads, and complete more wells. As a result of these improvements, FANG’s business should continue to see operational excellence in the Permian, and shares are a buy on any significant dips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GUSH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.