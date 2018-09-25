HYG And U.S. High-Yield Market Outlook: Week Ending September 23, 2018

Only communications sector gained some value last week because the sector is rather event-driven than market-driven.

HYG was down 10 bps on the last week due to significant outflow to EM high yield bonds.

During the last week, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) lost 0.1% (10 bps) after good performance in a week before (+74 bps). Last week, investors shifted to EM high yield bonds because the EM sovereign risks became lower and USD (DXY index) weakened by 0.7%. As a result, iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (EMHY) increased by 1.08% last week.

Figure 1. HYG ETF price dynamics during the week ending September 23

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The underlying HYG portfolio was down by 10 bos, while change in premium was negative (-13 bps) and offset by other discrepancies (+13.1 bps) causing HYG price to decline by 10 bps.

Figure 2. Contribution of sectors to changes in HYG over the week

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

US Treasuries curve shifted higher last week. UST 10Y yield increased by 7 bps, while US notes 2Y increased by 2 bps. The spreads between short-term and long-term debt rates are at lows since before the 2008 financial crisis. Many investors think it could indicate the end of economic growth. In our view, the importance of curve inversion as the main indicator of recession is lower in current market conditions. Lower term premium could be partially explained by divergence of global central bank policies. For example, ECB and Bank of Japan hold interest rates on minimum levels, so many Japanese and European investors buy long-term US Treasuries that make long-term UST yields not so high as they could be. However, short-term yields are rapidly growing because they are primarily driven by aggressive Fed policy. As a result , there is low spread between short-term and long-term yields.

Fed will decide on the interest rate next week. Fed is expected to increase interest rate by 25 bps, but investors will focus on the Fed’s updated policy outlook, particularly given uncertainty over the outlook for global trade. Moreover, Fed could introduce intentions to raise rate one more time in December. The market participants show probability of 80% that Fed will raise interest rates two times this year- in September and in December. In our view, currently, HYG is not sensitive to US Treasuries curve because there is strong demand on risk-assets including high yield bonds due to strong U.S. economy and good credit state of companies. Moody’s expects the default rate on speculative-grade debt will fall to 2.6 percent by the end of 2018 from 3.4 percent now. High yield bonds could suffer only if Fed could be more aggressive than expected because it could negatively affect companies’ ability to service their debt.

Figure 3. Change in US Treasury Active Contracts Curve for the last week

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Almost all the sectors lost their value last week. Only communications sector slightly increased while consumer and utilities were the worst-performers last week.

Communications sector is supported primarily by recover of Frontier’s (NYSE:FTR) bonds because they have significant contribution to the sector. Moreover, Windstream (WIN) was one of the best performers in HYG universe last week. In our view, communications sector includes more distressed companies than other sectors. Therefore, sector performance is event-driven and more correlated with individual companies’ state rather than with overall high-yield bond market conditions.

Consumer and utilities sectors performed poorly because they are oriented only on the U.S. market while investors would like to gain more exposure to international bonds or EM bonds due to better situation in emerging countries.

Figure 4. HYG sectors price changes

Source: Bloomberg Terminal, Lighthouse Research

The next week is very important because there will be Fed interest rate decision and press conference.

Figure 5. U.S. Economic calendar

Date Event September, 25 CB Consumer Confidence September, 26 Fed interest rate decision and press conference September, 27 GDP (Q2) September, 28 PCE deflator

Source: Investing.com

Thank you for reading!

BR,

Vladimir Nikulin

P.S.: We welcome your comments and suggestions on other things we can add to the HYG report that we intend to publish on a weekly basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.