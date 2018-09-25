Ford: Have We Hit Bottom?

(Image Source)

Ford Motor Co. (F) had a difficult summer, with disappointing earnings results sending share prices to their lowest levels since 2012. Trade conflicts between China and the Trump administration have added external obstacles for the automaker, and significant uncertainties remain in the development of a timeline for a clear macroeconomic resolution. But it is also true that drastic declines in the market have placed Ford’s valuation at extreme (and potentially unsustainable) lows. The stock’s supreme 6.26% dividend yield is a rarity for large-caps in this low interest rate environment, and Ford’s current valuation offers an attractive opportunity for long-term investors to start building positions. As the bearish momentum is grinding to a halt, arguments that a bottom is now in place are growing stronger. For these reasons, I am long F with the use of covered call options strategies and I expect to see the stock trading at higher levels by the end of this year.

Recent selling pressure has been generated by missteps in the latest quarterly earnings report, which uncovered weakness in domestic markets and international markets. The blame for these mistakes flows directly to the top, as Ford has failed to innovate through technology in production lines that satisfy changing consumer needs. Ford’s second-quarter results showed earnings of 27 cents per share (at $1.07 billion), which represents a decline of nearly 50% relative to the same period last year. Analysts were expecting earnings of 31 cents per share, but even more problematic was Ford’s guidance, which now shows expectations of $1.30-1.50 in per-share earnings (down from $1.45-1.70 previously).

In response, Ford has initiated plans for operational restructuring designed largely to rectify its losses in international markets. China remains a point of strategy debate, as Ford revealed a $483 million loss in Chinese markets in the second quarter. Of course, there are many factors at work here - and not all of them are under Ford’s control. Commodity costs increased by about $300 million in the second quarter as a result of the recent steel and aluminum tariffs initiated by the White House. In truth, these are significant obstacles and a true turnaround will require the implementation of an adept managerial strategy in the quarters ahead.

Over the next four years, CEO James Hackett’s turnaround strategy involves significant cost cutting (to the tune of $25.5 billion). As a result, Ford will be reducing its product line to five main vehicle types and using more readily available materials to construct each model. This is healthy operational restructuring and, hopefully, it will instill a renewed sense of discipline for the company. In the end, Ford will almost entirely eliminate its sedan offerings in U.S. markets. The Ford Focus Active crossover vehicle and the classic Mustang will remain available as sedan offerings, but the broader strategic directions here are very clear.

Not all of the effects of these moves will be apparent when Ford next reports earnings on October 25th. But we are already starting to see encouraging trends which are visible in the company’s most recent sales figures. In August, Ford sold 218,504 vehicle units in U.S. markets (which is an annualized gain of 4.1%). This comes after a drop of -3.1% for the month of July (at 194,026 units). Ford’s U.S. fleet sales performance was even more impressive, with the company posting sales of 52,710 units. This marks an annualized increase of 15%, and this performance comes after a 25.7% increase in July (51,184 units). In August, fleet sales accounted for 24.1% of Ford’s total figures where it was only 21.8% during the same period last year. For these reasons, fleet sales may turn out to be a better indicator of Ford’s true performance level in the quarters ahead.

Of course, the long-term criticisms of management are largely valid and investors have not been given credible evidence that management has a sustainable plan to turn the tides for the company. Restructuring costs could come to $11 billion over the next five years, and CEO Hackett has a lot of work to do in changing Ford’s organizational culture. But investors seeking value and a strong dividend payout have many reasons to be encouraged by the prospects for the stock at these depressed market levels.

At current levels, Ford's stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.01 (which is near the lower end of its historical averages). Ford’s free cash flow is also holding in line with its 10-year median figure. Shareholders receive a 60 cent annualized dividend payout (or a yield of 6.26%). Surprisingly, this equates to a dividend payout ratio of 43.5%, which is far below levels that are typically thought of as problematic or unsafe. Because of this, Ford’s management is in a position to reaffirm its goals of maintaining the dividend and this is the type of event which could lead to a spike in share prices if it occurs. All combined, it does not look as though the dividend is in any real danger and this should remain a selling point for potential investors in the quarters ahead.

On a YTD basis, Ford has lost -22.35% and officially entered into bear market territory (typically defined as a 20% decline from a stock’s recent highs). Given the broader bullish trajectory of the equities markets, it is becoming more difficult to imagine a scenario where Ford continues to fall. This does not necessarily mean that shareholders will be benefiting from massive rallies in the near future. But this creates a scenario where bulls can generate greater income through the use of covered call strategies which will allow for dividend capture in an otherwise lackluster trend in share prices. With Ford at its current lows, upside potential far outweighs downside risk and the stock’s supreme dividend will make it easier for investors to give management the time necessary to enact its restructuring plans for the company.

