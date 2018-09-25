Expected Growth For Harsco Corporation

Each business segment achieved a double-digit operating margin in 2Q18 and HSC also raised its profit outlook for the full year 2018.

Investment Thesis Overview

The Metals & Minerals (M&M) segment is positioned for significant growth driven by a robust pipeline of organic growth and M&A opportunities.

The recovery in energy markets paired with new innovations and investments in product lines should drive the Industrial segment earnings.

We expect management to continue to target value-adding growth initiatives, such as more mergers and acquisitions and/or to return capital to shareholders.

The Rail segment performance and overall market conditions suggest a turnaround in growth trajectory. We expect the Rail segment to continue to grow led by an increase in aftermarket parts, Protan technology sales, and equipment sales in FY:18.

The company is poised to grow revenues and earnings over the near to medium term.

We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and a price target of $32.00.

52-Week Range Shares Outstanding $15.55-$26.75 80.8 million shares Total Debt and Debt/Equity $666 million 32.6% Insider/Institutional 1.0%/88.2% ROE (LTM) 35.2% Public Float 80.1 million Book Value/Share $3.20 Market Capitalization $2,045 million Daily Volume (3 mo. Avg.) 434,179

FYE DEC FY 2017A FY 2018E FY 2019E EPS ($) ACTUAL CURRENT CURRENT Q1 March $0.11A $0.22A $0.26E Q2 June $0.22A $0.36A $0.40E Q3 Sept. $0.20A $0.31E $0.40E Q4 Dec. $0.20A $0.32E $0.34E Year* $0.74A $1.21E $1.41E P/E Ratio 34.3x 20.9x 17.9x

FYE DEC FY 2017A FY2018E FY 2019E EPS ($) ACTUAL CURRENT CURRENT Q1 March $372.5A $408.0A $430.4E Q2 June $394.9A $431.9A $455.9E Q3 Sept. $384.6A $424.6E $448.9E Q4 Dec. $454.9A $496.6E $531.1E Year* 1,607.0A $1,761.2E $1,858.5E Change 10.7% 9.6% 5.5%

Primary Risks

A slowdown in global steel production and demand could adversely affect the M&M segment which is HSC’s largest revenue contributor.

Difficulties with integrating acquisitions could adversely affect operating costs and expected benefits form those acquisitions.

Investment Thesis

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products serving global industries. It operates through the following segments: Harsco Metals and Materials, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. We see greatest near-term opportunities in the environmental solutions business, in particular, the Metals & Minerals (M&M) segment.

HSC delivered strong 2Q18 results reaching the highest adjusted operating profit margin in over a decade. Each business segment achieved a double-digit operating margin and HSC also raised its profit outlook for the full year 2018. Further, the return on capital is expected to exceed 15% for 2018, ~3x higher than a few years ago, and the highest at Harsco in over a decade.

Our thesis is HSC can drive growth and deliver value for shareholders through a successful pursuit of its strategic objectives, which include:

Investing in innovation and new product launches

Continuing to focus on margin expansion

Continuing to target value-adding growth initiatives, such as more mergers and acquisitions and returning capital to shareholders.

We believe HSC is positioned to benefit from new contracts, new investments in innovation, and future acquisitions. The Metals & Minerals (M&M) segment is positioned for significant growth driven by a robust pipeline of organic growth, M&A opportunities and stringent environmental regulations. The low rate of penetration of outsourced steel mill services in China provides a large untapped opportunity for the company. The Industrial segment is positioned for growth amid recovery in the energy markets paired with new innovations and investments in product lines. The Industrial segment reported a strong 2Q18 with revenues up 25% YOY.

The Industrial segment backlog is up 60% versus 2Q17 and up 20% versus 1Q18. We expect this momentum to continue into the third quarter across all three Industrial businesses. The Rail segment performance and overall market conditions suggest a turnaround in its growth trajectory. Improving market conditions along with a strong management team and a strong pipeline of products have led to significant growth in backlog.

We expect the rail segment to continue to grow led by an increase in aftermarket parts, Protran technology sales, and equipment sales in FY18. The company is also anticipating an improvement in demand for original equipment from domestic railroads following a period of decreased demand in recent years.

Our recommendation is based on an expectation that management can execute on the growth plan it has outlined, while maintaining balance sheet leverage without incurring large amounts of additional debt.

We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and a $32.00 price target.

Positioned For Long-Term Growth Across Segments

The company is experiencing broad-based growth across its three segments. Each business segment achieved a double-digit operating margin in 2Q18 and HSC also raised its profit outlook for the full year 2018. We see greatest near-term opportunities in the environmental solutions business, in particular, the Metals & Minerals (M&M) segment which is positioned for significant growth driven by a robust pipeline of organic growth and M&A opportunities.

Since 2016, the M&M segment has won 19 new contracts with an average contract term of 10 years. In May 2018, the company also completed the acquisition of the UK-based Altek Group. The Altek flagship product, AluSaltTM, is a breakthrough environmental innovation that creates value from salt slag waste. It presents a large market opportunity and Altek is targeting revenues of $100 million within 5 years with further growth potential beyond that period.

Management noted that it is adding commercial resources to developing new customer relationships and expanding investments in innovation, mostly around solving customers' environmental challenges and improving productivity. This drive to become more eco-friendly includes a stepped-up investment in the Applied Products business which revolves around creating value from waste. The ever-increasing regulation around the environmental impact of waste secreting products is a primary driver of this business opportunity.

HSC noted that China and India present the most significant growth opportunities given the low rate of penetration of outsourced mill services in China and strong production and consumption growth in India. HSC is set to benefit given its strong competitive position in these emerging economies. HSC is the only global steel mill services company with full- scale operations in India. According to the April 2018 Short Range Outlook by the World Steel Association, the Indian steel market volumes are expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7% to reach 154 million tones (MT) by 2023.

We expect HSC’s M&M segment to be a major beneficiary given its local presence, in-house engineering capabilities, and strong operating track record. Even China offers a significant business opportunity from potential outsourcing of steel mill services. The stringent regulations by the Chinese government to curb environmental pollution bode well for HSC’s Applied Products business.

The Industrial segment is positioned for growth amid recovery in energy markets, new innovations and investments in product lines. The Industrial segment reported a strong 2Q18 with revenues up 25% YOY due to increased demand and higher prices, while operating income increased more than 50% as a result of a favorable product mix and improved operational efficiency. All three Industrial businesses demonstrated strong organic growth and operating leverage improvement in 2Q18.

Air-X-Changers (air-cooled heat exchangers) upstream and mid-stream products continue to show considerable strength with revenue up nearly 50% in 2Q18 versus 2Q17. HSC gained market share in downstream industrial products from key competitors. The Industrial backlog is up 60% versus 2Q17 and up 20% versus 1Q18. We expect this momentum to continue into the third quarter across all three Industrial product lines.

The Rail segment performance and overall market conditions suggest a turnaround in growth trajectory. Improving end markets paired with a strengthened management team and a strong pipeline of products have led to a significant growth in backlog and coding activities. The rail segment backlog stands at ~$280 million as of 2Q18. We expect the rail segment to continue to grow led by an increase in aftermarket parts, Protran technology sales, and equipment sales in FY18. The company is also anticipating an improvement in demand for original equipment from domestic railroads following a period of decreased demand in recent years.

Strong Underlying Market Growth

Global steel production is the primary driver for the M&M segment earnings which is expected to increase in 2018 and 2019. According to the April 2018 Short Range Outlook by the World Steel Association, global steel demand will reach 1,616.1 MT in 2018, an increase of 1.8% over 2017. In 2019, it is forecast that global steel demand will grow by 0.7% to reach 1,626.7 MT.

Given the global economic recovery, steel demand in both developed and undeveloped economies is expected to show sustained growth momentum. However, rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China and probable U.S. and European interest rate movements could erode this current momentum.

The M&M segment is also sensitive to other macro drivers including liquid steel production, nickel and scrap metal prices. Global liquid steel production is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~3% during 2017-2019. The company also indicated that a 1% liquid steel production change equals a ~$2.2 million improvement in M&M operating income. Similarly, nickel prices are expected to increase going forward driven by higher demand for electric vehicles.

According to the World Bank’s Commodity Forecast Report, nickel prices over the next decade will grow to ~$18,000 per MT (versus $10,100 per MT in 2017). HSC indicated that a $1 change in the price of nickel equals ~$5.0 million improvement in M&M’s operating income.

The improvement in the energy markets, especially natural gas production is expected to benefit HSC’s Industrial segment. According to the Short-Term Energy Outlook report by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), natural gas production will be at all-time highs in 2018 and will average 81.1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), up 7.5 Bcf/d from 2017. The EIA expects natural gas production will rise again in 2019 to 84.1 Bcf/d.

Balanced Capital Allocation And Disciplined Financial Strategy To Support Growth Initiatives

HSC is focused on maintaining an efficient capital structure, returning capital to shareholders, and achieving sustained working capital improvements in each business segment. We believe HSC’s working capital management is likely to result in strong free cash flow growth. HSC is guiding for free cash flow in the range of $90-$100 million (post growth capex) for 2018. This improvement should support growth objectives, further reduce debt, and return some capital to shareholders in the form of stock repurchases.

Harsco's board of directors authorized a $75 million share repurchase program in 1Q18. We see this decision as a positive reflection on the company’s strong balance sheet given that the share buyback activity has been very limited during the past few years. The management has displayed strong capital allocation efficiency with ROIC expected to be in the range of 14.5% - 15.0% for 2018, versus ~11.5% for 2017.

Given HSC’s strong track record of accretive growth investments, we expect ROIC to continue to improve. The management is guiding for long-term ROIC to be in excess of 15%. The company also expects leverage to be ~1.5x at the end of 2018 (versus ~1.9x at the end of FY17).

Competition

Given HSC’s diversity of products and services, there is no single service provider or manufacturer that competes with the company. Rather, Harsco competes in respective industries as identified by its three segments. The M&M segment competes principally with a number of privately-held businesses for services outsourced by customers. Additionally, due to the nature of these services, HSC encounters a certain degree of competition from the customers' desire to perform similar services themselves instead of using an outsourced solution.

The Industrial segment competes with US-based manufacturing businesses of similar products. Key competitive factors include quality, value, technology, and energy-efficiency. Primary competitors for the Rail segment include privately-held global businesses as well as certain regional competitors. Key competitive factors are quality, technology, customer service, and value.

Industry Overview

HSC operates via three segments – M&M, Industrial and Rail. The M&M segment is dependent on global steel production and demand, while the Industrial segment is dependent on the energy markets, particularly natural gas production. Below we discuss the outlook for the global steel industry as well as natural gas production.

Global Steel Outlook

The M&M segment is highly dependent on the global steel industry which is expected to benefit from the current positive macroeconomic momentum in both developed and undeveloped economies. In the next couple of years, the global economic situation is expected to remain favorable which should drive steel production as well as demand. In 2018, steel demand in the developed world is expected to increase by 1.8%, according to the April 2018 Short Range Outlook report by the World Steel Association.

While steel demand in emerging and developing economies (excluding China) is expected to increase by 4.9% and 4.5% in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The outlook for steel demand in the United States remains robust on the back of the strong economic fundamentals.

According to the EIA, natural gas production will average 81.1 Bcf/d in 2018 (a new record high), up 7.5 Bcf/d from 2017. The EIA expects natural gas production will rise again in 2019 to 84.1 Bcf/d. Natural gas consumption is forecasted to increase by 7% in 2018, averaging 79.7 Bcf/d for the year and then natural gas consumption is forecast to decrease marginally in 2019. The improvement in the energy markets, especially natural gas production, is expected to benefit HSC’s Industrial segment.

Management And Shareholders

The company is led by CEO Nicholas Grasberger. Mr. Grasberger has been with HSC since April 2013. He also serves on the board of directors. The Chief Financial Officer, Peter Minan, began his tenure as CFO when he joined the company in November 2014.

On its most recent earnings press release, the company reported 80.84 million shares outstanding. A summary of key shareholders is as follows:

Growth Strategy

The company aims to aggressively pursue profitable growth through investing in internal initiatives as well as in targeted acquisitions while maintaining the flexibility to return capital to shareholders.

The management noted a number of initiatives which should drive revenues going forward, including 1) investment in innovation and additional commercial resources in the M&M segment; 2) new contract wins; 3) integration of the Altek acquisition; and 4) new product launches and share gains in the Industrial segment.

The company made significant investments in the M&M segment in FY18, including the acquisition of the Altek Group. These investments should increase revenue growth going forward. Since 2016, the M&M segment has won 19 new contracts with an average contract term of 10 years. These new contracts will also continue to grow the segment. The Industrial segment’s growth drivers include new product launches (such as HiDra water heaters) as well as increasing penetration in existing products such as Air-X-Changers (Air Cooled Heat Exchangers) and further innovation in current products.

For the Rail segment, the company noted that improving market conditions in its core North America region is likely to boost growth. These improving market conditions coupled with an introduction of new products and technologies, an expansion outside of the U.S., greater manufacturing productivity with an aftermarket focus will also drive growth in Rail in the coming quarters.

Financial Results

HSC revenues rose 10.7% in 2017. Over the first two quarters of 2018, revenues advanced ~10% and ~9% YOY, respectively. As shown in the chart below, the M&M segment continues to be the majority contributor to revenues.

The company has grown robustly in the first half of 2018. Over the first six months, HSC has made significant growth investments such as the acquisition of the Altek Group. The company has also made investments in innovation and commercial resources. The M&M segment reported revenue of $537 million for 1H18, up ~6.1% YOY, attributable to higher steel output and services demand as well as higher contributions from the Applied Products businesses.

The Industrial segment reported a strong 1H18 with revenues increasing 25% YOY due to increased demand and higher prices. The Rail segment reported sales of ~$127 million for 1H18, up 4.6% YOY driven by an increase in aftermarket parts, Protran technology sales, and equipment sales.

Total adjusted operating income has been on an upward trend in recent years. Total operating income was $115.7 and $147.3 million for 2016 and 2017, respectively. The adjusted operating margin for those periods stood at 8.0% and 9.2% for 2016 and 2017, respectively. For the first six months in FY18, adjusted operating income was $88.1 vs. $70.3 million YOY, while operating margin for the first half increased to ~10.5% vs. 9.2% in the prior year period. The increase in adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to higher volumes, manufacturing productivity, and a favorable product mix.

During the first half of 2018, the M&M segment was the major contributor to adjusted operating income, accounting for ~69% of the overall operating income. Second to the M&M division, the Industrial segment contributed 30% to the overall operating income. We expect the contribution from the Industrial segment to increase going forward given the shift in mix toward higher margin products.

The chart below depicts the adjusted operating incomes at each of HSC’s segments 1) M&M, 2) Industrial, and 3) Rail.

Earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.48 and $0.74 for 2016 and 2017, respectively. For the first six months of FY 2018, the company reported earnings per share of a combined $0.58 vs. $0.34 for the same period in FY 2017.

EPS Guidance And Estimates

In the second half of 2018, management remains confident about the prospects of each business segment. The management of HSC anticipates a strong end to 2018 with momentum continuing through to 2019. The company made significant investments in the M&M segment in FY18 including the acquisition of the Altek Group. In 2019, we expect a healthy lift in revenues due to the investments previously mentioned and several new contracts that will commence in the first half of the year.

The Industrial segment is positioned for growth amid a recovery in energy markets, new innovations and investments in product lines. For the Rail segment, higher contributions from the aftermarket and a higher Protran technology sales support a better forecast outlook.

For the rest of 2018 and into 2019, management anticipates operating margins to increase across its business segments. For the M&M segment, margins are likely to be driven by new contracts as well as from a higher mix of the Applied Products business (a better-margin portfolio compared with traditional mill services). For the Rail segment, the management of HSC expects FY18 margins to remain consistent with that of FY17. For the Industrial segment, higher volumes, manufacturing improvements and a more favorable product mix should boost margins.

Revenues for 2018 are forecast at $1,761.2 million, up 9.6% from 2017. For 2019 and 2020 we forecast revenue growth of 5.5% and 5.2%, resulting in $1,858.5 and $1,954.7 million of revenue, respectively. Adjusted operating margin for 2018 is expected to increase 120 bps to 10.4% from 9.2% in 2017.

For 2018, 2019, and 2020, we forecast adjusted operating income for the M&M, Industrial, and Rail segments as follows: 1) M&M segment at $116.1, $128.9 and $137.6 million, 2) Industrial at $52.2, $68.3 and $77.4 million, and 3) Rail segment at $32.7, $32.3 and $34.9 million for 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Income from continuing operations is forecast to increase from $61.7 million in 2017 to $101.6, $117.7 and $131.8 million in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively. This growth in income from continuing operations results in earnings per share in 2017 of $0.74 and forecast EPS of $1.21, $1.41 and $1.58 in 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively.

Investment Risks

A slowdown in global steel production and demand could adversely affect HSC’s M&M segment (HSC’s largest revenue contributor).

Difficulties with integrating acquisitions could adversely affect operating costs and the expected benefits from those acquisitions.

Decreasing oil prices may adversely affect purchasing by energy sector customers in the Harsco Industrial segment.

The recent trade tension between the US and China could negatively affect the company.

Valuation

We value HSC using a combination of multiples based on industry peer companies (P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples), blended with our Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) valuation to derive a fair value target price for the company.

We note that the majority of peers for the M&M segment are private companies making the relative valuation difficult. It is our belief that the May 2018 purchase of the Altek Group is the most relevant recent transaction by which to gauge a potential valuation. The legacy business is valued at ~10x forward EBITDA. HSC’s Industrial business is valued using a broad group of capital goods/industrial machinery peers. While for the Rail segment, we use Wabtec Corp. (NYSE: WAB) as the potential comparable company.

We are valuing HSC using a 20% discount to the industry average P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples. Since HSC is a multi-year growth story based on aggressive expansion plans, we are applying these discounted multiples to our 2020 forecasted results. We then average the two price targets from the discounted 2020 P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples. Then, we discount that average target back three years at our computed cost of capital. We weight this discounted multiple target to equal 50% of our price target. The average of these two multiple based targets is $38.37, which discounts back to the present to $32.58.

We weight the other 50% of our target using our Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model price. Our DCF model uses our forecast free cash flow to the firm over the next three years, and then grows EBIT at a 6% rate over years 4-8. We apply a weighted average cost of capital of 6.76% which is a combination of a 7.60% cost of equity and 5.8% pre-tax cost of debt. Thus, our DCF produces a value of $31.23.

The combination of $32.58 at 50% and $31.23 at 50% results in a weighted average price target of $31.91, which we round up to $32.00.

The exhibit below summarizes our peer group multiples, while the DCF is included at the end of this report.

The Exhibit below shows stock price targets using various combinations of forward EPS and P/E multiples. Our EPS estimates for 2018 and 2019 are $1.21 and $1.41. The unshaded portion of the chart shows resulting stock price targets at various forward P/E multiples (essentially all below the industry peer group average) above the current price.

The Exhibit below shows price targets based on our DCF model using a range of discount rates and return on capital assumptions. We believe the assumptions that drive our price target are reasonable.

Best of the Uncovereds offers new initiation reports on roughly two dozen companies per year, with a focus on under-followed small and mid caps with significant potential. We provide a quarterly earnings update reports on all companies covered, as well as flash reports on significant news announcements by companies. We go further for members, providing recorded interviews with management teams of covered companies when available and a monthly quantitative based "Market Indicators and Strategy Report."

