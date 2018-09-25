AMD: EPYC And $1 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) stock price has soared over the past several months as investor expectations regarding the future of EPYC have turned increasingly optimistic. But can EPYC actually justify this incredible run, or have investors become overly exuberant? This article analyzes what it would take for EPYC to justify the current stock price.

I believe that a price tag of about $30 is reasonable as long as AMD’s EPS grows to $1 within the next 1-3 years – a P/E ratio of 30 for a rapidly growing firm may not be a discount, but it's not irrational either. Since I'm interested in whether EPYC can justify AMD’s stock price, this article will therefore focus on what it would take for EPYC to take AMD from where it is today to an EPS of $1 by itself, without additional growth from AMD’s other business segments. My analysis suggests that this is entirely possible, although AMD would certainly need to keep executing well. I therefore conclude that the run up to $30 is largely justified by improved expectations about EPYC, and AMD’s valuation has not come detached from the fundamentals.

A. The Setup

Since we are trying to determine what it would take for EPYC to take AMD’s EPS to $1 by itself, let’s assume that AMD’s earnings from everything else stay constant at current levels. Of course, in reality there's a decent chance that AMD will see further growth with Ryzen and Radeon, especially as their next generations transition to 7nm. But holding income for AMD’s non-EPYC segments constant at current levels will help us isolate what EPYC can do for AMD by itself, and whether it can justify the current lofty stock price.

I will use last quarter’s run rate to stand in for the current performance of AMD’s non-EPYC businesses because TTM would significantly understate where AMD is today both financially and in terms of product ramp. Since EPYC’s contribution last quarter was minimal, we can take last quarter’s diluted GAAP EPS of $0.11 (or $0.44 annually) as more or less equivalent to earnings from AMD’s non-EPYC businesses. Then it follows that to grow EPS to $1, EPYC must annually contribute $0.56/share – amounting to a total increase in net income of $640m at the current diluted share count of 1,147m.

This is a tall order, but it makes sense that for the massive increase in AMD’s stock price to be justified, there must be a corresponding large increase in future EPS as well. If EPYC is to justify the former, then it must contribute heavily to the latter. But what would it take for EPYC to generate this much net income? The answer depends primarily on TAM, market share, and margins. We already have a fairly clear picture of TAM and margins. From this we can then calculate how much market share EPYC needs to capture in order for AMD’s EPS to rise to $1.

B. EPYC TAM

EPYC TAM is the variable that's most readily estimated. Since Intel (INTC) until recently enjoyed a virtual monopoly in data center processors, we can use annual revenues for its data center group to stand in for EPYC TAM. Intel’s data center group revenues came in at $19.1b for 2017 and $9.9b for the first half of 2018, so let’s just call it $20b annually. This estimate is likely to prove conservative for the 1-3 year time frame we are interested in, since both Intel and AMD expect data center TAM to grow over the next few years.

C. EPYC Margins

Figure 1 below shows AMD’s corporate margins since January 2017:

Figure 1: AMD corporate margins, Jan 1, 2017-Present.

Margins for EPYC are generally expected to handily surpass this corporate average. On the most recent earnings call, AMD CEO Lisa Su stated that “our Ryzen, our EPYC, our Radeon data center products are all in aggregate over 50% from a gross margin standpoint.” It therefore seems reasonable to assume 50-55% gross margin for EPYC even on a conservative estimate – especially since AMD is still ramping up EPYC production and should presumably see better economies of scale in the future.

Estimating operating margin for EPYC is a little trickier. AMD’s operating expenses currently stand at about 28.4% of revenue. AMD’s corporate strategy – which management says AMD is making good progress on – calls for opex of 26-30% by 2020. Just to be conservative, let’s assume that operating expenses in connection with EPYC are a little higher and come in between 28-32%. This gives us a projected range for EPYC operating margins between 18-27%.

Estimating net profit margin is trickier still. Currently, the ratio of net profit margin/operating margin comes out to about 75%, having risen quite sharply from past quarters as AMD has transitioned to making a profit. AMD also has performed fairly well in terms of cutting interest expense, although taxes and other one-time expenses are difficult to accurately project. Let’s therefore take a conservative approach again, and say that net profit margin for EPYC will be about 60-75% of operating margin. This gives us a projected range for EPYC net profit margin between 10.8-20.3%.

Figure 2 below summarizes these results:

Figure 2: Projected EPYC margins. Estimates and figure by author.

D. EPYC Market Share Needed For $1 EPS

Armed with estimates for TAM and margins, we can now straightforwardly calculate what market share EPYC needs to capture to take AMD to an EPS of $1. The results are displayed in Figure 3:

Figure 3: EPYC market share required to take AMD’s EPS to $1. Estimates and figure by author.

The result of the analysis is that EPYC needs to capture somewhere between 15.8-29.6% of TAM to by itself take AMD’s EPS to $1. On the low end of the estimate, EPYC comes in with 55% gross margin, 28% opex, and 20.3% net profit margin. On the high end, EPYC comes in with 50% gross margin, 32% opex, and 10.8% net profit margin. Either way, EPYC will have to capture a rather sizable proportion of the data center processor market if it is to take AMD’s EPS to $1.

The above estimates for TAM and margins have been conservative from the outset, so I expect that realistically 20% market share will likely suffice.

First, a fully-ramped EPYC will probably be AMD’s most profitable business in terms of margins. Comparison with Intel is useful here. Intel only reports operating margins for its individual business segments, and its data center group came in at 44% vs. the corporate average of 31% in 2017. Intel’s corporate average gross margins were 62%, which suggests that the data center group’s gross margins were probably somewhere around 70%. Although AMD is not likely to match this performance – mostly because its pricing is more competitive – it still seems entirely realistic that EPYC could come in at 55%, with potential upside to the high 50s if AMD can run a tight ship.

The same conclusion is suggested by a closer look at Lisa Su’s claim that “our Ryzen, our EPYC, our Radeon data center products are all in aggregate over 50% from a gross margin standpoint.” Ryzen is not intended for data center but still boasts gross margins above 50%, which suggests that EPYC will end up well past 50% because data center margins should tend to be better. At least Intel has seen this pattern play out, with 2017 data center operating margins of 44% versus client computing operating margins of 38%. If the pattern holds with AMD – as it likely will – then EPYC should significantly outperform Ryzen on margins and avoid the bearish scenario of only 50% gross margins.

Second, there's a reasonable possibility that opex for EPYC also will be no worse than AMD’s corporate average target of 26-30%. If so, then there would be a corresponding reduction in the market share needed for EPYC to take AMD’s EPS to $1. Specifically, if opex comes out at 26-30%, then the required market share for EPYC becomes 14.7-26.7%.

Finally, third, there's a reasonable likelihood that the figure for data center processor TAM will grow past $20b in the next 2-3 years. If TAM grows modestly to only $22b, then the market share range required for EPYC to generate the requisite EPS would fall to 14.4-26.9%. If TAM grows rapidly and hits $25b, then EPYC would need to capture only 12.6-23.7% market share. Both these larger estimates of TAM are well within the realm of possibility over the next 1-3 years.

In light of these considerations, I think it's fair to say that even on a conservative estimate EPYC would get AMD’s EPS from where it is today to $1 if it captured about 20% market share in the data center processor market.

E. Likelihood of $1 EPS With EPYC

So far, I have only discussed what it would take for EPYC to grow AMD’s EPS to $1, but not how likely it is that this will happen. This second question is, of course, equally important. And in this context, we can see that the task – capturing about 20% market share – is not easy, although it is well within the realm of possibility.

First, the common consensus is that AMD’s technology lead is real (readers can find some additional commentary on the subject from me here). Intel has lost node leadership to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) as the latter ramps volume production on its new 7-nanometer process, so AMD will be able to transition to 7nm several months before Intel transitions to its comparable 10nm. AMD also has established a lead in terms of multicore offerings. EPYC should therefore enjoy healthy demand in the data center once its next generation comes into production.

Second, there's currently a bit of a CPU shortage, at least according to Micron Technology’s (MU) latest conference call. This CPU shortage may allow AMD to capture some market share from Intel simply by virtue of the fact that Intel is for the moment supply-constrained and unable to meet market demand by itself.

Finally, third, Intel’s ousted CEO Brian Krzanich did not consider 20% market share out of the question when earlier this summer he made headlines for “(indicating) that it was Intel's job to not let AMD capture 15-20% market share.” If Krzanich did not consider a 20% market share for AMD out of the question, then neither should investors.

Admittedly, $1 EPS may seem too large an ask given that AMD’s corporate strategy only promises EPS of >$0.75 for 2020 and beyond. However, this model has been around for some time now and has not been updated to account for Intel’s 10nm hiccups and the technology advantage that AMD has correspondingly been handed. As AMD’s Forrest Norrod recently indicated, the next generation of EPYC processors “was designed to compete favorably with ‘Ice Lake’ Xeons, but it is not going to be competing against that chip.” AMD’s financial models therefore need an update, and $1 is not that far off from $0.75. Nor is it far off from the consensus analyst estimate of $0.67 for 2019 and $0.95 for 2020.

Naturally, AMD still has to execute well both technologically and financially, and there are obviously some associated risks. TAM should not worry investors, and is likely to stay above $20b over the next several years given the ongoing secular growth trends in data center, artificial intelligence, machine learning, etc. But margins could see pressure from various directions:

The recent announcement by Global Foundries that it's putting its 7nm process on indefinite hiatus implies that AMD is for now completely dependent on TSMC for the fabrication of its next generation of EPYC processors. TSMC may therefore be able to raise prices and eat into AMD’s margins. There's some chance that Intel may eventually decide to compete on price and thereby force AMD to cut margins as well. There's no indication that Intel has made any moves along these lines so far, but it may shift strategies at some point – depending especially on who is selected as CEO and how he or she feels about addressing the threat from AMD. There is always a non-trivial chance that AMD will run into some low-probability issue that upsets its prospects in the data center market – security vulnerabilities being the most likely candidate.

Investors should therefore keep a close watch on execution. But the pieces are in place for EPYC to seize enough market share to by itself grow AMD’s EPS to $1, and the odds that it will succeed are not bad.

F. Conclusion

As readers can thus see, using a reasonable set of assumptions, it is quite possible for EPYC to get AMD’s EPS to $1 without any further improvements in AMD’s other businesses. My estimates suggest that EPYC would need to capture around 20% of data center TAM to accomplish this, which is entirely possible – although not a foregone conclusion. AMD has guided unit share of 5% exiting 2018 and double digits for 2019, so depending on what double digits means, it would probably take about two or maybe three years for EPYC to get to 20% if AMD keeps executing well and adoption goes smoothly.

Moreover, EPYC can contribute meaningfully to AMD’s EPS even if it falls short of 20% market share. For instance, even at a very modest market share of 10%, EPYC revenues would come in at $2b/year. Using the net profit margin projections from above, 10% market share implies an increase in net income of $216-406m and EPS of $0.19-0.35. In this scenario, AMD’s total EPS would still increase to $0.63-0.79 without any improvement in other segments, and its P/E ratio at a price of $30 would fall to 38-47 – high, but not completely untethered.

Additionally, although this article has focused exclusively on what EPYC can do for AMD’s EPS, EPYC is not AMD’s only iron in the fire. Consequently, once we consider AMD’s overall prospects for getting to an EPS of $1, the odds look even better than suggested by the discussion so far. AMD could hit $1 EPS in 1-2 years even if EPYC does not take it there by itself. And if EPYC does take AMD to $1 EPS by itself, then Ryzen and Radeon could potentially take EPS all the way to $1.5-2.0. But that's a conversation for another time.

Consequently, even though AMD looks expensive at the moment, I do not think it's overpriced. It's difficult to predict short-term volatility, of course, so investors may well be able to find a better entry point. However, long-term investors who are confident in EPYC should not feel that they are overpaying even at a share price around $30. If EPYC lives up to its potential, then investors who show patience for another couple of years and let AMD execute its plans could be rewarded quite handsomely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, INTC, TSM, MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.