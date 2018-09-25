Upwork IPO Looks Quite Undervalued At $11

Upwork IPO at the moment looks very interesting because, at a price of $11, the company's shares are quite undervalued.

On October 3, the Upwork (UPWK) IPO will take place on Nasdaq (NDAQ). Upwork - a freelance marketplace with more than 375,000 freelancers, working in more than 180 countries. Previous IPOs this autumn were extremely successful, and the Upwork IPO has every chance to repeat the success of other technology companies. The company plans to raise about $135 million with a total valuation of $1.145 billion. At the moment, this IPO looks extremely attractive, since the company is undervalued at the midpoint price of $11 in comparison with a direct competitor and other marketplace services.

Source: S-1/A

Quick Take

Upwork was formed in 2015 through the merger of two companies: Elance and oDesk, founded in 1998 and 2003, respectively. Upwork is a platform bringing together businesses and freelancers. At the moment, the platform registered more than 375,000 freelancers and more than 475,000 clients, including large corporations from the Fortune 500. The Upwork platform allows clients to find professional and specialized freelancers and without leaving the platform to hire them, discuss tasks, and to control the time spent at work.

Source: S-1/A

The CEO of the company is Stephane Kasriel. Among the largest investors are Benchmark Capital, Sigma Partners, Globespan Capital Partners, and T. Rowe Price Associates.

Revenue for the year 2017 was $202.5 million with a gross margin of 67.5%. Operating margin is still negative, but the company showed a significant decrease in losses for the last year and most likely will reach break-even in 2019-2020.

Offering Details

During the public offering, Upwork plans to raise $135 million, selling about 6.8 million own shares and about 5.5 million shares from existing shareholders.

Shares will be offered in the price range of $10-12. The IPO will take place on October 3 on The Nasdaq Global Market. The underwriters of the IPO are Citigroup, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, Stifel, and JMP Securities.

The company plans to use the money received during the IPO to repay loans of $19 million.

Market

The freelance market or the "gig economy" is growing at a tremendous pace thanks to the growing opportunities of new technologies. According to Upwork, for 2017, about 57 million people in the U.S. are involved in freelance work, and by 2027, this number will grow to 86.5 million by surpassing the number of people involved in work outside of freelance. Freelancers contribute about $1.4 trillion annually in earnings to U.S. economy.

The freelance market will continue to grow at a rapid pace. Freelance platforms allow businesses to greatly reduce the costs of intermediaries in the search for employees, and in some cases, even reduce the costs of renting/purchasing a work office. Freelancers, in turn, get the opportunity to work remotely from anywhere in the world. Strong demand for such freelance platforms on the part of employees is supported by professionals from underdeveloped countries who do not have the opportunity to seek work inside the country. Demand for freelancing services from the business side is confirmed by the fact that even huge corporations use such platforms. So, Upwork clients are such companies as Dropbox (DBX), Airbnb (AIRB), and Accenture (ACN).

Source: Upwork Market Study

Upwork competitors in this market are the companies Fiverr and Freelancer. Fiverr has a slightly different business model, but it also increases the number of clients and freelancers and plans to go public in 2019. Freelancer is a direct competitor to Upwork. The company is public, and its shares are traded on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Business Model

In its registration statement, the company designates its mission as "create economic opportunities so people have better lives." These economic opportunities are created by providing a freelance marketplace which brings together professional freelancers and enterprises that are looking for employees.

Over the past 12 months, over 2 million working projects have passed through the platform between 375,000 freelancers and 475,000 clients in over 180 countries. Gross service value of these projects amounted to $1.56 billion.

And, each of these projects which were conducted on the Upwork platform is subject to various commissions that bring about 90% of the company's revenue.

Source: Upwork Website

As you can see in the picture above, Upwork uses dynamic pricing which depends on the amount of income received by the freelancer. Fees range from 5% to 20%.

Upwork also earns through fees charged to clients when they making payments and also through premium offerings (Upwork Enterprise and Upwork Pro) for the largest clients.

Financials

The company's revenue for the past 12 months was $229 million. The revenue growth for the first half of the year was 27.7% compared to the first half of 2017. At the end of 2017, revenue was $202.5 million, an increase of 23% compared to 2016. Acceleration of revenue growth is associated with a strong increase in marketing expenses (+51% Y/Y), which led to operating losses in the first half of the year. For the first half of 2017, the company was able to get about $1.5 million of operating income, so it is very likely that, in 2019-2020, Upwork will reach breakeven.

As of June 30, 2018, the cash position is $31 million. The company also generates positive cash flow from operating activities, and for the first half of the year, it amounted to $10.5 million.

Source: S-1/A

Valuation

The last time Upwork raised $30 million from Benchmark Capital in 2014 with a valuation of $700 million. After an IPO, the company plans to raise $135 million with a valuation of just under $1.15 billion. To decide how much this price is justified, I decided to compare Upwork with its direct and publicly traded competitor - Freelancer.

Having practically the same Price-to-Sales multiple (about 5x), the financial performance of the two companies is very different. At the end of 2017, Upwork's revenue growth was 23%, while Freelancer's revenue decreased. Freelancer is also operationally unprofitable, but the losses are much more significant (as a percentage of revenue) compared to Upwork.

Author's calculations based on the financial reports

In addition, Upwork is the market leader and almost 7 times larger than its competitor in terms of capitalization. If we compare Upwork P/S and P/S-to-Growth multiples with the multiples of other companies using a marketplace business model and taking a leading position in their niches, then Upwork has a pretty strong discount.

Upwork: P/S - 5x, PSG - 0.22

Farfetch (FTCH): P/S - 16.5x, PSG - 0.28

Etsy (ETSY): P/S - 11.45x, PSG - 0.4

Final Thoughts

Upwork IPO at the moment looks very interesting because, at a price of $11, the company's shares are quite undervalued. If Upwork will open without "pop" over the range that the IPO was priced initially, it will be interesting to look at the company's shares for purchase with the potential for growth of 20-25%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.