A Sirius Mistake

September 24th was a bleak day for shareholders of Sirius XM (SIRI). After management announced plans to acquire the roughly 85% of Pandora Media (P) that it doesn’t already own, investor confidence crashed the business, causing a decline in market value of $3.23 billion. While the management team at Sirius XM clearly views the transaction favorably, shareholders are understandably distraught over it. After all, while management is correct about the benefits of the all-stock deal, the fact of the matter is that Sirius XM appears to be overpaying for a low-quality enterprise with limited long-term potential.

A look at the deal

For several years now, Sirius XM has earned the reputation of being a strong cash flow generator, but in spite of this, the company is not using its cash to pay for Pandora. Instead, the firm has decided to issue stock to the shareholders of Pandora. In exchange for every 1 share of Pandora that investors own, Sirius XM will be giving 1.44 shares of itself. Given the $6.98 share price that Sirius XM was trading for prior to the transaction’s announcement, this implied a price for Pandora of $10.05 per unit, representing a premium of 10.6% over where Pandora’s stock closed at previously.

Including net debt, the entire purchase by Sirius XM of Pandora is expected to cost shareholders around $3.5 billion, but immediately after the announcement, shares of Sirius XM sank, closing down September 24th by 10.3%. Even after Pandora dropped 1.2% in response to the announcement, the deal as-is implies no significant premium for investors who decide to buy into Pandora now. This is interesting because it suggests that the market sees this as practically a done deal, even though there’s an explicit go-shop provision that would allow Pandora the opportunity to shop around for a better offer.

At the heart of the deal, Sirius XM expects one big thing: The ability to use Pandora’s substantial audience to create revenue opportunities and, potentially, other synergies, to improve its own business. You see, while Sirius XM is a major player in the cross section of music and technology, with around 36 million subscribers and another 23 million annual trial listeners, it's dwarfed by Pandora, which right now has more than 71 million monthly active users.

As you can see in the image above, management clearly sees this as a pipeline opportunity. Right now, Sirius XM’s annual trials either result in a conversion (they claim a 40% conversion rate) or they don’t and that’s pretty much the end of the story. By controlling Pandora, Sirius XM can continue to offer its radio users the ability to listen to music and other content, while generating ad-related revenue, and it can, over time, try to up-sell those users onto its paid subscriptions. Those who churn out can go back to Pandora while management aims to win them over again in the future.

This is a tough deal

This kind of transaction, especially because of the network effects and manufactured vertical integration it generates, is the kind of transaction I would normally eat up. That said, the case of Pandora is different for one key reason: The company’s track record, because of its business model, is awful. Take a look, for instance, at the graph below, which covers revenue, net income, and operating cash flow for Pandora from 2014 through 2017.

Over this four-year period, revenue has grown quite nicely for Pandora, rising from $920.80 million in 2014 to $1.47 billion last year. However, the same cannot be said of its bottom line. In fact, the opposite is true. Over this same timeframe, the firm’s net loss expanded from $30.41 million to $518.40 million. If this were non-cash, resulting in positive or at least neutral operating cash flows, I could understand, but this isn’t the case. Between 2014 and 2017, operating cash flow plummeted from a positive $21.03 million to a negative $210.71 million.

Robust growth is a legitimate way to rationalize both net losses and negative cash flows, but this hasn’t been the case either. As you can see in the chart below, Pandora’s listener hours were rising, growing from 20.03 billion hours in 2014 to 21.96 billion hours in 2016, but this since dropped to 20.61 billion hours last year. In the first half of this year, listener hours totaled 10.05 billion hours, down from the 10.43 billion hours the same time last year, so this matter appears to be worsening. In the same graph, you can see a rather disturbing trend: Active user counts are falling at a sizable clip.

Between 2014 and 2017, this metric declined from 81.5 million to 74.7 million, but this has continued into 2018. According to management, in the second quarter of 2017, Pandora’s active user count numbered 76 million. Today, that figure is 71.4 million and it seems to be heading lower. Some investors might rightfully point out that paid subscribers on Pandora grew from 4.39 million in 2016 to 5.48 million last year, but even with this and the revenue that accompanied it, bottom line financial results worsened.

Now let’s look at Sirius XM. Over the past few years, the company also has seen its revenue grow, but unlike Pandora, Sirius XM has consistently grown operating cash flow by a nice clip and has generated positive earnings. Not only that, but also unlike Pandora, it appears to have no issues growing its user base. As you can see in the graph below, you can see that its self-pay subscriber base has grown from 22.52 million in 2014 to 27.51 million. This year, growth is expected to slow some, but even with that, Sirius XM should add 1.15 million, net, self-pay subscribers throughout 2018. Meanwhile, total subscribers for the business have grown from 27.31 million in 2014 to 32.74 million last year.

Not only has growth been upbeat, management also posted some other revenue and cost improvements. In 2014, ARPU (average revenue per user) came in at $12.38 per month. Last year, that figure had grown to $13.25 per month. Meanwhile, net SAC (subscriber acquisition cost) for Sirius XM has only declined. Back in 2014, this figure was around $34, but it has since fallen to $29.53. To put this in perspective, inclusive of net debt being absorbed, Sirius XM is paying $49.02 for each of Pandora’s monthly active users, and that’s if declines cease.

Takeaway

I’m a huge fan of synergistic network effects and it's possible, based on management’s thinking, that Sirius XM’s shareholders could benefit by further evolving its customer pipeline, but I fear they are overpaying significantly for Pandora. Yes, revenue is growing and the company does have a paid subscriber base, but its overall user base is shrinking, net losses and operating cash outflows are growing rapidly, and the price being paid by Sirius XM appears high considering its own estimated acquisition costs. It’s going to take a lot of work by management, I fear, for this transaction to bear any material benefit to Sirius XM’s common shareholders.

