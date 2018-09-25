S&P Global - Strong Franchises And 9 Years Of 33% Annualized Returns

The stock has returned 33% annually since rebounding from the market bottom following the Financial Crisis.

Introduction To S&P Global With My Investment Strategy As Context

S&P Global (SPGI) is a diversified financial services company with strong competitive positions in key niche markets. Some key attributes underpinning S&P are an oligopoly industry structure, secular changes in its favor, and intangible brands that its stakeholders know and trust. My research of the company is to determine if it is a good fit for my portfolio and investment approach.

As background, I've committed to building a portfolio of franchise quality businesses in a concentrated portfolio of my highest-conviction holdings. Before making an addition to the Prime Portfolio, I assess candidates from three main perspectives:

1. Is the business simple and understandable?

2. Is the business a franchise?

3. What are the business' prospects 10 to 20 years into the future?

I'm looking for easy-to-understand businesses with a track record of success, promising future prospects, and great odds of compounding earnings over a long time horizon. Here’s how I think about S&P Global with respect to those key objectives.

Is S&P’s Business Simple And Understandable?

A striking aspect of S&P Global’s business is the prominence of its products and services within the investment industry. Its credit ratings are well-known and play a key role in investment decisions and the financing process. Similarly, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average which S&P owns are critical investing performance benchmarks. The business segments housing these two products comprised 72% of S&P Global’s operating income in fiscal year 2017. And the Market and Commodities Intelligence segment which makes up the remainder stands to be a formidable contributor going forward.

That background offers a great starting point to argue for the simplicity and understandability of the company. Given a preexisting familiarity and understanding of the importance of these services, investors should be able to visualize S&P’s business more easily. Through 2017, the company has reported its financial results in three main segments:

1. Ratings

2. Market and Commodities Intelligence

3. Indices

Note: S&P Global Platts has become a fourth segment in 2018, breaking off from Market and Commodities Intelligence segment. I have not separated it in this analysis to maintain historical comparability.

Ratings

The Ratings segment is a key decision making resource for fixed income investors. S&P Global concludes its analysis of entities and debt issues by producing a rating ranging from AAA investment grade to C and D speculative grades.

The Ratings business generates revenue on both a transactional and recurring (non-transactional) basis. The transactional model includes mainly fees for ratings provided on new debt issuances. The recurring revenue component comes largely from surveillance of credit ratings, whereby S&P Global analysts engage in ongoing oversight of a previous rating, leading to a possible subsequent upgrade or downgrade as circumstances change.

Market And Commodities Intelligence

The Intelligence segment serves financial professionals, including institutional investors, financial institutions, and others. This segment offers performance analysis, risk management, and information solutions.

The specific products include S&P Capital IQ and SNL in the Desktop business line, which provide data, research, and analysis to end users. The Data Management Solutions business provides data feeds and related products including Compustat, the Global Industry Classification System (GICS), and CUSIP. S&P Global Platts provides pricing data, benchmarks, analytics, and important insights for commodities markets.

All told, the Intelligence business is a provider of key information for investment decision making across a range of different markets.

Indices

The Indices segment owns two indexes featured on the home page of virtually all investment sites: S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. It also offers a range of other indices.

Again, those staying abreast of developments in the investment industry likely will have read extensively about the shift from active to passive investment vehicles. Many of the successful investment texts by academic authors such as Jeremy Siegel, Burton Malkiel, and others encourage readers to adopt a passive strategy. Warren Buffett has also recommended that average investors use indexing as their primary approach to investing. And reality squares closely with the expert opinions, as more and more funds have transitioned to passive vehicles in recent years.

This shift to passive investing is the main revenue driver for S&P Global’s Indices segment which generates its fees mostly from exchange-traded funds and mutual funds linked to the S&P 500 and other indexes. Total fees are determined based on assets under management, with S&P charging approximately three basis points. Other segment revenues come from trading volume in exchange-traded derivative products, subscription fees from portfolio analytics and index fund management services, and other similar sources.

S&P’s main business segments contribute the following proportional amount to total operating income.

Operating Income $ YTD 2018 2017 2016 2015 Ratings $777 $1,524 $1,262 $1,078 Market and Commodities Intelligence 428 793 1,822 585 Indices 283 471 412 392 Total Before Unallocated Expenses $1,488 $2,788 $3,496 $2,055

Operating Income % YTD 2018 2017 2016 2015 Ratings 52.2% 54.7% 36.1% 52.5% Market and Commodities Intelligence 28.8% 28.4% 52.1% 28.5% Indices 19.0% 16.9% 11.8% 19.1%

Is S&P’s Business A Franchise?

With an understanding of S&P’s key businesses we can begin to assess its competitive position, while keeping in mind that a franchise business is one that sells a product or service that is needed or desired, and for which there is no close substitute. And S&P Global does in fact benefit from key sources of competitive advantage in each of its businesses lines.

Its largest business, Ratings, is an effective duopoly: S&P and its main competitor Moody’s (MCO) control approximately 80% of industry market share. Along with Moody’s, S&P is one of the leaders in the credit ratings industry. The company’s franchise qualities are reinforced by several attributes. Key among these are the intangible brand recognition of the S&P name: investors often require an S&P or Moody’s credit rating prior to investing in bond issuances. In fact, S&P has approximately 40-49% market share according to various sources.

In addition to the intangible brand value, S&P counts pricing power and barriers to entry among its strengths. S&P boasts pricing power as a result of a couple of key factors: (1) its ratings are important for its clients’ abilities to issue new debt and at an optimal cost and (2) the cost of a credit rating is minimal relative to the overall cost of raising new debt capital. In addition, this pricing power has been largely untapped in recent years. According to Morningstar, S&P has raised its ratings prices only 1½ basis points since the Financial Crisis.

Morningstar also claims that S&P has one of the widest moats in financial services. This is largely due to the attributes discussed above in its Ratings segment, but it is also evident in its Indices segment. This business has substantial intangible asset value as well. With two of the most widely-followed indices in the industry—the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones—S&P Global can leverage the value of these intangible assets for licensing to mutual funds and ETFs which link their performance to these widely-followed benchmarks.

In its Market and Commodities Intelligence segment, S&P benefits from the switching costs associated with software and data providers whose products are ingrained in everyday processes of their clients, for which any change in software would take a substantial effort to implement, time and cost to re-train employees, and challenges to manage the change effectively.

In addition, the company favors a recurring revenue model with subscriptions for its Business Intelligence products and Ratings surveillance services. The tables below show the share of S&P's revenue attributable to recurring revenue relative to other sources.

Revenue $ YTD 2018 2017 2016 Subscription / non-transaction revenue $1,994 $3,796 $3,623 Asset-linked fees 275 461 381 Non-subscription / transaction revenue 907 1,806 1,657 Total $3,176 $6,063 $5,661

Revenue % YTD 2018 2017 2016 Subscription / non-transaction revenue 62.8% 62.6% 64.0% Asset-linked fees 8.7% 7.6% 6.7% Non-subscription / transaction revenue 28.6% 29.8% 29.3%

Plus, management boasts that the operating model is capital light to complement its robust cash generation capabilities, a claim that is supported by the fact that its capital expenditures have averaged just 2.2% of revenue over the past seven years. Along with those capabilities, S&P possesses a healthy and expanding operating margin profile, growing from 26% in 2012 to 43% in 2017, and high returns on invested capital. The preceding analysis is supported by the following table which provides quantitative evidence of the strength of S&P's competitive advantages and franchise quality (see table below).

(Source: SPGI Six-Year Financial Analysis - Author’s Calculations)

All in all, S&P Global has meaningful competitive advantages across all of its business segments. Add to that its superior and evolving business model which throws off lots of recurring cash flow with very minimal capital or reinvestment requirements, and you have the makings of a franchise-quality business with staying power sufficient to persist long into the future.

What Are S&P’s Prospects 10 To 20 Years Into The Future?

One of the most attractive features of S&P Global is the fact that its main business lines have a long operating history and excellent prospects for continued importance in the coming years.

In its 10-K Annual Report, S&P highlights the 150-year history of its Ratings segment. And in his Chairman’s Letter, Charles E. “Ed” Halderman, Jr. discusses S&P's 45-year history of increasing its annual dividend, another hallmark of a well-managed and durable business. Although the past is no guaranteed indicator of future performance, S&P Global has a storied history of success, wide competitive advantages against existing and would-be rivals, and positive prospects for continued future growth.

The company is also positioned in the center of a secular trend toward passive investing with index funds and related investment products, many of which track S&P-licensed indices. Per Morningstar, assets linked to S&P benchmarks have grown from $300 billion in 2010 to $1 trillion, a 20% cumulative annual growth rate. And this trend is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

The Ratings business will likely fluctuate with changes in the debt cycle, overall institutional debt levels, interest rates, and related factors, but over time Ratings will remain important to issuers of debt and to the investment community.

The Market and Commodities Intelligence services remain a sticky offering with a high capability of retaining existing clients and potential to grow market share, pricing, and penetration in the future.

Over time, S&P Global’s business will likely experience some fluctuations based on the business and debt cycle and market movements. Overall, however, the company appears likely to sustain its solid competitive position and strong financial results.

Conclusion And Investment Decision

All things considered, SPGI has been a major winner bouncing off the market lows of the 2008 Financial Crisis. Since March 2009, the stock has surged from $14 to $210 per share, a ~1,400% total and ~33% annualized return. Even when measuring from early 2010, after more than doubling from the low of $14, annual returns still reach 25% through 2018.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

The rebound was made possible by the general market weakness, scrutiny and criticism of ratings agencies, and long-lived economic expansion since 2009. Expecting similar results going forward, however, is a recipe for disappointment.

Still, S&P could be a good investment from here, but a lower growth outlook, margin expansion that has largely already been captured, and moderately rich valuation for a partially cyclical company keep me on the sidelines for now. I prefer to keep SPGI on my watchlist where I can invest in a company with a dominant position in important niches only when the time and price are right.

Until then, I’m interested in new alternatives at attractive prices and/or yields—Enbridge (ENB) or Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)—or adding to existing positions that I know well and whose future prospects I continue to be very positive about—Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), Microsoft (MSFT), and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY).

If you have thoughts to share about S&P Global, or if you know of attractively priced franchise businesses and/or companies building new franchises in secular growth industries, feel free to share your ideas in the comments section below.

