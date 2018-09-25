SI-BONE Starts $98 Million U.S. IPO Effort

SIBN is growing topline revenue as the reimbursement environment for its system improves.

The firm is commercializing spinal implant technologies to treat sacroiliac pain.

SI-BONE aims to raise $98 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO.

SI-BONE (SIBN) intends to raise gross proceeds of $97.75 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm designs and develops spinal implants for minimally invasive sacroiliac procedures.

SIBN is growing revenue at an accelerating rate as the reimbursement environment for its iFuse implant has improved in recent years.

Company & Technology

Santa Clara, California-based SI-BONE was founded in 2008 to develop and design a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, named iFuse, to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Chairman Jeffrey W. Dunn, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously President and CEO at INBONE Technologies.

Since the company first introduced iFuse in 2009, more than 34,000 procedures have been performed by over 1,700 surgeons in the United States and 33 other countries.

Below is a brief overview video of the iFuse Implant System:

(Source: SI-BONE iFuse)

The two sacroiliac joints are the largest joints in the body and connect the sacrum, near the base of the spine, to the iliac bones, the two major bones of the pelvis.

The iFuse system includes a series of patented triangular implants, the instruments needed to enable the procedure and various diagnostic and surgical techniques the company has developed to enable physicians to best perform the procedure.

Investors in SI-BONE included Arboretum Ventures, Redline Capital, Skyline Ventures, OrbiMed, Novo Holdings, and Montreux Equity Partners. (Source: CrunchBase & SIBN S-1)

Customer Acquisition

The company markets their products through both a direct sales force and a number of distributors in the United States, and with a combination of a direct sales force and distributors in other countries.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been falling as total revenue has risen in recent periods as the table below indicates:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Through Q2 2018 80.7% 2017 86.8% 2016 95.3%

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)

The figures indicate increased sales & marketing cost efficiencies as the firm continues to scale its operations.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Market Watch, the total spinal implants market is projected to grow to 19.5 billion by 2024, representing a CAGR of 6.8%.

The main factor driving market growth is the present advancement of bioresorbable inserts that naturally leave the body as the patient recoups.

Major competitors that provide or are developing spinal implants include:

Medtronic (MDT)

DePuy Synthes

Stryker Corporation (SYK)

NuVasive (NUVA)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

Globus Medical (GMED)

Financial Performance

SIBN’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue at an accelerating rate

Growing gross profit

High and growing gross margin

Decreased cash used in operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: SI-BONE S-1)

Total Revenue

Through Q2 2018: $26.4 million, 17.1% increase vs. prior

2017: $48.0 million, 14.0% increase vs. prior

2016: $42.1 million

Gross Profit

Through Q2 2018: $24.1 million

2017: $42.9 million

2016: $36.9 million

Gross Margin

Through Q2 2018: 91.3%

2017: 89.3%

2016: 87.7%

Cash Flow from Operations

Through Q2 2018: ($5.7 million) cash used in operations

2017: ($17.5 million) cash used in operations

2016: ($16.8 million) cash used in operations

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $16.2 million in cash and $47.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($6.4 million).

IPO Details

SIBN intends to raise $97.75 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for sales and marketing activities to support ongoing commercialization of the iFuse Implant System, including, but not limited to, expansion of our sales force, additional medical affairs and educational efforts, and expanding our international sales presence; and the remainder, if any, for working capital and general corporate purposes, including research and development and clinical studies to bring new enhancements to the existing product offering.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, Canaccord Genuity, and JMP Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not yet on the calendar.

