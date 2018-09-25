Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Oasmia Surges, BeiGene Positive, GTx Crashes

Welcome to the Daily Pharma Scoop, a daily feature from the creators of the Total Pharma Tracker, a popular biopharma Marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha. In the daily scoop, we focus in on one key investment concept from the biopharma space, and also provide quick commentary on other important news, and a set of selected links to major news from the day before.

Oasmia's Apealea in ovarian cancer gets positive vote in EU

Last Friday, September 21, shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (OASM) was up 28% premarket on average volume. The upsurge was triggered by the backing that it received from CHMP favoring the combination therapy of its Apealea (paclitaxel micellar), combined with carboplatin. The therapy is indicated in three different types of cancers: adult patients with first relapse of platinum-sensitive epithelial ovarian cancer, primary peritoneal cancer and fallopian tube cancer.

The positive opinion expressed by the CHMP now paves the way forward for the candidate and its application in the EU. A final decision on the application may take another 60-90 days. Meanwhile, we look at this new drug candidate that claims to be a major improvement over the existing more than two-decade-old standard therapy. And try to figure out whether this is the right time to get into the Oasmia story.

Paclitaxel is an old compound discovered way back in 1971. It was subsequently isolated and its efficacy in cancer treatment is now approved for more than two decades. It is included in the WHO list of essential medicine. As a chemotherapy medicine, it is administered through IV channel. It is approved in both the U.S. and the U.K. for multiple cancer types like “ovarian, breast, lung, bladder, prostate, melanoma, esophageal, and other types of solid tumor cancers as well as Kaposi's sarcoma.”

So, fundamentally, Oasmia’s Apealea may not have the novelty that could be associated with a marketing application or approval in the specific indications. However, that initial impression is claimed to be not true by the company. For example, it is now almost a default that ovarian cancer is treated with Taxol in combination with carboplatin. Taxol is basically a formulation of paclitaxel in Cremophor EL (polythoxylated castor oil) and ethanol. And this excipient is found to be the main source of the drug toxicity and acute life-threatening hypersensitivity reactions.

Accordingly, the main improvement from the standard paclitaxel formulations like Taxol or alternative delivery-agent albumin-bonded Abraxane to Apealea is that the drug still uses the core molecular base of paclitaxel, but they use a patented excipient platform called XR-17.

This excipient does not use Cremophor. And this Cremophor-free micellar nanoparticles with paclitaxel is claimed by the company to be the major development over the existing formulations of paclitaxel that have otherwise earned quite a bad name for severe side effects.

Further, to save patients from such severe side effects, an extensive premedication with corticosteroids and antihistamines is often required. Also due to the oil-based excipient used in Taxol the drug has a long infusion time. The company claims that based on the trial results, it can be demonstrated that Apealea does not require either the long time to infusion or the extensive preparatory pre-medication. Infusion time required for XR-17 can be just about an hour and the new drug is claimed to indicate a reduced risk of neuropathy.

The product is already approved in the CIS since 2015 and many consider that approval to have made the company’s EU application stronger. According to the company estimates, the $551M global market of ovarian cancer treatment in 2010 will surge at a CAGR of 13.6% until 2017. There are an estimated 22K new cases of ovarian cancer in 2016, in the U.S. alone. Celgene’s (NASDAQ:CELG) Abraxane is the primary drug that Apealea plans to replace on approval. In 2015, the size of Abraxane’s market stood at $967.5M.

According to the last financial year’s data, the company’s net operating income stood at 1105M SEK and its assets at the end of the July quarter stood at 538M SEK. On July 23, the company announced a $25M public equity offering. So the company’s finances can be considered to be stable for the next few quarters. In the last three months, the share price movements have swung in wide margins. Between July 20 and 26, the share price rose from $1.45 to $2.36 and then corrected to a plateau in the subrange of $2 over the next months.

In the previous week, on September 18, the stock first broached the $3 price in anticipation of the CHMP favorable decision. And then immediately following the current news, the share has surpassed its 52-wk high and last traded at $3.45 - between the close of the last two days, the stock rose by ~35%. Currently, the share is definitely priced high, but between the CHMP and the final approval, investors are considering it the last opportunity to enter into the Oasmia story.

BeiGene's tislelizumab shows positive preliminary data in lung cancer

Positive preliminary results from two clinical trials of BeiGene’s (BGNE) PD-1 inhibitor tislelizumab indicated in first-line lung cancer were presented at the Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology in Xiamen. The trial involving 54 patients in combination therapy of the candidate along with chemo showed a confirmed objective response rate of 31%.

Two other patient groups comprising of 16 and 15 patients of non-squamous NSCLC and squamous NSCLC achieved 80% and 67% response rates. A different cohort of six patients with non-squamous NSCLC showed an even higher response rate of 82%. As preliminary results, they are quite encouraging and provides fillip to many other and ongoing trials of the similar cohorts progressing at the various sites for the company and the candidates.

The following publication shows the strange correlation between the increasing prevalence of lung cancers and their high quality of life.

In 2012, there were 1.82 and 1.59 million new cases and deaths of lung cancer worldwide, respectively. Incidence was highest in very high HDI countries and lowest in low HDI countries (42.2 vs. 7.9/100,000 for males and 21.8 vs. 3.1/100,000 for females, respectively).

Further data also confirms how the disease has assumed a level of severity that should make the drug market and the research engagement with the drug to be a matter of even more urgency.

Lung cancer imposes a major disease burden on the world. Worldwide, lung cancer remains the most common cancer diagnosed (excluding keratinocyte carcinoma) and greatest cause of cancer-related death. Lung cancer accounts for 17% and 9% of all cancers in men and women, respectively, and represents 19% of all cancer-related deaths.

Over the last few days of the previous week, a host of trial data of various candidates and indications in which BeiGene is currently proceeding was published. These make the company an even stronger contender in the oncological program.

In Other News:

GTx's enobosarm down after flunking late-stage study

ASTRID trial of enobosarm indicated in post-menopausal women with stress urinary incontinence (NYSE:SUI) being conducted by GTx, Inc. (GTXI) failed to meet the endpoint by sufficiently distinguishing its treatment benefit from placebo. The target of 50% reduction in incontinence could not be achieved by the candidate in the trial. Even if the company announced its intent to review the data further, the share price of the company seemed to be broken with a ~92.27% crash and the stock closed the week at $1.80.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.