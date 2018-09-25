EUR/USD At The Crossroad: What Could Trigger A Buy Signal

Stronger inflation in the Euro area could be the trigger for the Euro, which could raise toward 1.22-1.25 soon and toward the fair value of 1.33 in a medium-term perspective.

The EUR/USD is very close to 1.185, a level never overcome since ECB President Draghi said that rates will remain at current level at least through summer 2019.

Having touched the lowest level of 2018 on August 15 at 1.1301, the EUR/USD has rebounded over the following weeks, reaching the highest since June 14 at 1.1815 on Monday 24 September.

In our view, the highest at 1.185 touched by the EUR/USD (FXE) on June 14 is an important crossroad for the Euro exchange rate. Indeed, that level was touched the same day the ECB President Mario Draghi announced the end of the QE program at 2018-end (with a decrease of purchases from EUR30bn per month to EUR15bn per month from September-end) and said that interest rates will remain at current level (Refi rate at -0.4) at least through summer 2019. After that announcement, the Euro weakened against the US Dollar, touching a low at 1.1301 in mid-August. The stabilization just around 1.18 since September 20 strengthens our view that 1.185 is a sensible level for the EUR/USD.

We think that a rise above 1.185 will be the signal that the currency market has fully discounted the announcement of the ECB that Euro area rates will remain at current level for another year, at least.

The low level of Eurozone interest rate is the main obstacle to a rise of the EUR/USD. Indeed, the spread between the 2-year US government bonds and the 2-year German government is at historical high of 330 basis point. According to the long-term relationship between the 2 year-yield spread and the EUR/USD, the exchange rate should be at much lower level.

In the short term, the release on Friday 28 September of the preliminary data on September CPI for the Euro area could be the more important market-mover for the exchange rate. An increase of CPI core from 1% to 1.1% YOY in line with consensus expectations could favor an increase of the Euro, lowering the differential with the U.S. core CPI, at 2.2 YOY in August from 2.4% YOY in July. As indicated by Nordea analysts, a pick-up of Euro area CPI could be positive for the Euro.

The rise above 1.185 could open the door to a strong rally for the Euro. The first level that we identify is the area 1.22-1.25, where the EUR/USD moved from January to April.

In a medium-term perspective, we think that the EUR/USD could rise toward 1.33, the fair value identified by the OECD PPP.

Conclusion

The EUR/USD is at an important crossroad. A rise above 1.185 could open the door to a further extension of the upward trend begun in mid-August. Stronger inflation in the Euro area could be the trigger for the Euro, which could rise toward 1.22-1.25 soon and toward the fair value of 1.33 in a medium-term perspective.

