Where's The Insider Buying? Micron Investors Should Be Concerned

The lack of insider buying, however, is a red flag which signals that this isn’t as obvious an investment case as would first appear.

Micron (MU) is a very controversial stock which despite recently seeing rapidly growing financials, only trades for 4 times earnings, making it the cheapest stock based on price to earnings multiples in the S&P 500. Many bulls have mentioned that the recently announced $10 billion buyback would be a catalyst to send shares higher. That said, the lack of insider buying is a red flag, which makes me wonder if investors should really be rushing in to purchase these apparently cheap shares.

Valuation Must Be Assessed For Cyclicality

MU has reported stunning financial results. Earnings per share (‘EPS’) for FY18 came in at $11.95 versus $4.96 the prior year. That’s insane growth. At recent prices of $45, MU trades for less than 4 times earnings.

As a disciple of Peter Lynch’s teachings, i typically aim to invest in cyclical stocks when the earnings multiple is high, not low. While this may seem to be counterintuitive, the idea is that near an earnings peak, analysts are predicting earnings to drop dramatically, which makes the low earnings multiple deceiving. It might actually be worthwhile to instead consider MU’s price to sales ratio and total sales as compared to historical numbers. We can see that based on price to sales, MU is not particularly cheap:

(Morningstar)

Furthermore, their sales is the highest it has been in the past 10 years. From a cyclical stock point of view, I am unsure if MU is necessarily “really cheap.”

The key factor moving forward is thus whether or not MU will be able to maintain or grow their revenues in order to maintain these historically high earnings.

What’s the Outlook?

Because their memory chips are commodity-like in nature, investors tend to be skeptical of whether or not we have reached the peak of the “super cycle.” Management however gave very rosy outlook for DRAM on the conference call:

In fiscal 2019, we expect that DRAM profitability will remain strong as the market continues to benefit from long-term structural growth drivers and from structurally slowing supply growth.

They also gave optimistic outlook for NAND:

Looking ahead, we expect the moderation in supply growth, beginning in the first half of calendar 2019 as the industry transitions to more challenging, 96-layer designs, which provide less benefits node-over-node. We also expect higher demands due to elasticity, resulting in higher SSD adoption and increasing average capacities across multiple end markets.

Their optimism however appears to be rather contrarian. The big player in the memory chip space, Samsung, is expected to curb output growth due to an expected slowdown in demand, according to Bloomberg. Optimistic MU bulls may see this to mean that there would be less supply from their rivals. I do not possess any crystal ball and thus am not sure if this is end of the super cycle. What is clear, however, is that management is very bullish on the industry outlook, especially given their announced share repurchase program, which I discuss next.

Why the Share Buyback Won’t Necessarily Create Value

Management doubled down on their bullish outlook by announcing a large share buyback. They said that they “are aggressively implementing” the repurchase program and “will continue to maintain a healthy balance sheet and use strong free cash flow to support our $10 billion buyback.”

Management indicated that they intend to spend at least $1.5 billion in the fiscal first quarter, and for their repurchases on a yearly basis to make up about 50% of free cash flow. This is a large buyback which if executed in full, would retire about 19% of outstanding shares. While this sounds very rosy, my opinion is more tepid.

Share buybacks in themselves do not inherently create shareholder value as it merely is a way of returning of shareholder cash. In comparison with hoarding cash in a savings account, share repurchases are to be favored, but in comparison with dividends, the outcome is not so clear as despite having certain tax advantages, share repurchases have the downside of essentially forcing would-be dividend investors to “reinvest their dividends.” If for example earnings were to drop significantly moving forward, then the EPS benefit from share repurchases might be more than negated.

On the other hand, share repurchases as part of a recapitalization of the balance sheet is typically used as a way to extract shareholder value. This involves repurchasing shares using debt with the aim of carrying a greater amount of leverage moving forward. By essentially front-loading shareholder returns, this decreases the amount of equity and makes the earnings per share greater “permanently” without needing to increase income or utilize free cash flow. This is the most famous form of “financial engineering.”

But can MU do such a recapitalization? I have my doubts because in order to do this, MU would need to convince creditors that their earnings are stable enough to handle the leverage. A quick look at their EPS for the past 10 years shows anything but:

This means that MU is unlikely to purchase shares through a recapitalization of the balance sheet and that share repurchases are likely to be mainly funded through free cash flow. Whether or not the share repurchase program would prove beneficial thus has less to do with the repurchases themselves but simply whether management is right about free cash flow trends moving forward.

Where is the insider buying?

While the sheer size of the share repurchase program is a large vote of confidence for sure, glancing at insider trading activity however tells a different story. While analysis of insider trading activity is a very controversial topic, I have the view that in the extreme cases where a stock trades at extremely cheap multiples, as management themselves claim MU to be, then insider trading activity should reflect this. In other words, if MU was as obvious a buy as its P/E multiple suggests, and as cheap as management says, then surely insiders would be buying in aggregate and avoiding sales. Surprisingly, this is not the case. As we can see below, insiders have actually been rather aggressively selling MU stock:

(Insider-monitor)

Thus far this year there have been no insider buying and insider sales have far outpaced acquisitions of stock through option exercises. This paints the picture of a management team more eager to dump shares rather than load up on cheap equity. This should be a clear warning sign: those thinking that MU is “crazy cheap” should consider the possibility that MU is “not that cheap.” If MU really was the steal implied by its low earnings multiple, then there should be at least a little insider buying, let alone nothing like the vast insider selling taking place here.

Conclusion

MU is undoubtedly cheap based on backwards looking financial data. Is it cheap based on future sales? That’s difficult, if not impossible to determine, but management has made a strong case that MU indeed is cheap based on future outlook and has backed their conviction with a $10 billion share repurchase program. The lack of insider buying and rather aggressive insider selling, however, makes me question if investors should buy into their apparent conviction. I will need to see a round of insider buying from management in aggregate before making an investment in MU myself.

