Barrick Gold And Randgold Resources Tie The Knot

Barrick Gold shareholders will own approximately 66.6% of the combined new company resulting from the merger, and Randgold Resources shareholders will receive the remaining 33.4%.

Barrick Gold and Randgold Resources announced today that they have agreed to an all-share merger that will create the most prominent gold company in the world.

Courtesy: CNBC

Merger Justification

Barrick Gold (ABX) and Randgold Resources (GOLD) announced today that they have agreed to an all-share merger that will create the most prominent gold company in the world. For more information, please read Randgold Resources' press release here.

Barrick Gold shareholders will own approximately 66.6% of the combined new company resulting from the merger, and Randgold Resources shareholders will receive the remaining 33.4%.

Under the terms of the Merger, each Randgold Shareholder will receive: 6.1280 New Barrick Shares for each Randgold Share

Barrick Gold Executive Chairman John L. Thornton noted:

The combination of Barrick and Randgold will create a new champion for value creation in the gold mining industry, bringing together the world's largest collection of tier one gold assets, with a proven management team that has consistently delivered among the best shareholder returns in the gold sector over the past decade,

After the merger is closed, Barrick Gold said that the new company would own five of the world's top 10 tier-one gold assets with two potential tier-one gold projects under development or expansion.

The companies said that the merger is subject to approval by both sets of shareholders, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions. The merger is anticipated to close by Q1 2019.

Based on Barrick and Randgold's Closing Prices as of 21 September 2018 (being the last business day prior to the date of this announcement), the New Barrick Group will have an aggregate market capitalization of USD 18.3 billion.

ABX data by YCharts

1 - Barrick Gold

The Canadian Barrick Gold is the largest gold producers in the world but experienced a dwindling production due to an aggressive divestiture strategy to cut its massive debt. The debt reached a record of $12.90 billion in the second quarter of 2015 and was $6.39 billion at the end of Q2'18.

The company succeeded in its effort, and the debt is expected to reach a low of $5 billion at the end of this year, which is a remarkable achievement which represents repayment of over $10 billion over the past five years. The company now has less than $100 million in debt due before 2020, and more than 85% of Barrick Gold's outstanding debt matures after 2032.

Unfortunately, these divestiture years have degraded Barrick's mining footprint, and a few analysts have raised concerns about dwindling gold reserves and rising costs at its remaining mines. The charts below are showing this slow degradation.

Furthermore, gold reserves are now down 25% year over year. 2017 shows reserves down to 64.55 M Oz, as it sold off some non-core assets and changed its plan for South American assets.

Source: ABX Presentation

The company expected full-year gold production of 4.5-5.0 million ounces, at the cost of sales of $810-850 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of $765-815 per ounce. Meanwhile, guidance for Copper has been reduced slightly to 345-410 million Lbs.

Furthermore, Barrick Gold reported its second quarter 2018 results on July 25, 2018. The company delivered earnings that missed expectation on both earnings and revenues, and the stock got severely punished by the market. In short, the company needed an exciting move, and Randgold Resources was just around the corner.

In short, Barrick Gold needed "new blood."

2 - Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources was the perfect choice for Barrick Gold, in my opinion. Randgold Resources has solid assets in Africa that will balance Barrick Gold. GOLD has a negative net debt, a strong balance sheet, and a solid gold production.

GOLD - Balance Sheet and Production history 2Q'18 - The raw numbers.

Randgold Resources 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 336.8 298.1 328.6 273.3 283.7 Net Income in $ Million 102.79 60.25 30.06 57.54 51.97 EBITDA $ Million 192.78 147.75 114.75 87.82 74.98 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 30.5% 20.2% 9.1% 21.1% 18.3% EPS diluted in $/share 0.88 0.51 0.80 0.60 0.54 Cash from operations in $ Million 133.1 132.3 118.9 163.4 64.0 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 41.3 44.2 54.9 55.6 42.2 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 91.8 88.1 64.1 107.8 21.7 Total Cash $ Million 572.84 621.58 719.81 739.46 603.67 Long term Debt in $ Million 2.77 2.77 2.77 2.77 2.77 Dividend per share in $ (paid yearly) 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.50 0.50 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 116.805 118.133 94.125 95.895 96.246 Gold Production 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Group Gold Production Oz 341316 310618 340958 286890 313302 Group Total Cash Cost in $/Oz 458 667 627 693 691 Gold price realized $/Oz 1254 1281 1278 1331 1299

Note: Total Gold reserves - Proved and Probable - is 14 Million Oz for 2017.

Randgold Resources Operations - 2017 Numbers

Source: Randgold Resources

3 - Barrick Gold versus Randgold Resources

Barrick Gold - A look at gold production per mine.

Note: ABX is producing also copper not indicated here.

Randgold Resources - A look at gold production per mine.

Total Gold production combined (ABX + GOLD) for the second quarter of 2018 is ~1.38 M Oz.

4 - Commentary

As a Barrick Gold shareholder, I must admit the news took me by surprise. When I read the details early this morning, I had an immediate negative feeling for two primary reasons.

First, an acquisition or merger is always detrimental to the stock considered as "the buyer" which is Barrick Gold in this case. Yes, of course, we will have to look deeper at the deal to determine who benefits the most, but it is clearly a tough exercise and Randgold Resources is obviously a good asset with a strong presence in Africa.

However, the market delivered its opinion and found the deal appealing at first glance. Rest assured, it will take a few months and a long period of adaptation to process this complicated gargantuan meal. Furthermore, the gold price is of a paramount importance and will influence how both stocks will fare until early 2019 when the merger will be completed.

Second, as a rule of a thumb, I am not comfortable with these mega-mergers, never have, and I believe Barrick Gold was already too large before the news. The more assets and the more headache or potential of hiccup down the road.

However, looking at the new combined company, it is hard to dislike the deal technically and it looks "timely clever" for Barrick Gold which divested a large part of its non-core assets to pay off its bloated debt and now reload its assets portfolio with premium assets at a price tag of about ~$6.4 billion.

Technical analysis for ABX and GOLD

Obviously, the market gave its approval, and the stock crossed $11 again, despite a weak gold price. Assuming that $11.20 (I recommend selling at least 15% of your position depending on the gold price) is the new line resistance and $9.70 for the line support (I recommend buying at this level,) the graph shows a descending wedge pattern which is considered bullish. It means that ABX will eventually experience a decisive breakout on the upside which could push the stock to its long-term resistance at $13.50.

GOLD is also rising on the news and re-tested line resistance at $68 (I recommend selling a large part of your portfolio or around 30%). The pattern is called a descending channel pattern, also known as a bearish channel, which is evidently bearish. Technical traders expect that this pattern will end up with a decisive breakout on the negative side which could push the stock down to $55 (double bottom).

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me in the gold sector. Thank you for your support; I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.