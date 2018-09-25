Micron: Will It Be Different This Time?

While analysts and traders are overly obsessed with Micron's past cyclicality, this offers the unique opportunity for long-term investors believing in secular headwinds to grab a bargain.

Micron shares continue to be one of the most undervalued stocks in this market showing high volatility in a downward trend.

It has been another wild ride as a Micron (MU) investor if you listened to the company's FQ4-2018 earnings call and the after-hours stock price movement.

Micron released its earnings on September 20 easily beating expectations which catapulted the stock by as much as 7% in AH trading before it suddenly reversed course by 180 degrees as Micron guided lower for Q1/2019.

That's quite an extraordinary reaction if you consider that Micron's EPS guidance between $2.87 to $3.02 it at the mid-point only around 4% below consensus. For me personally, it is very clear that those traders/investors sending the stock towards the $50s got it right, whereas those that send it down are too narrow-focused on Micron's past. Here is why this time it will be different!

40 YEARS STRONG, GETTING STRONGER

This catchy headline was not created in my mind but by Micron itself and was prominently displayed during the web conference call. It perfectly captures the message I want to get across, namely that the Micron of today is strong, will be getting much stronger and should not be compared to its past.

Micron's blow-out quarter and its full FY2018 was full of highlights, such as:

New records for revenue, gross margin, free cash flow and EPS

Record levels of liquidity mean that Micron is net cash positive by some magnitude

DRAM revenue surged 47% Y/Y in Q4 and NAND grew at healthy double digits of 21% Y/Y

Micron's GAAP debt level is a whopping 60% below its high set in Q2/2017 when it used debt to complete the Inotera acquisition

This caused management to come up with one of the most confident and bullish outlooks on its business I have been listening to:

The secular and diversified growth drivers in our industry combined with accelerating pace of transformation of the new Micron form a tremendous catalyst for us to create enduring value for our customers and investors in 2019 and the years ahead.

Source: Micron Earnings Press Release FQ4-2018

That earnings release was eagerly awaited by the market as an unprecedented flurry of analyst downgrades prior to Micron's earnings pushed the stock down sharply. Almost universally Wall Street was saying that DRAM spot prices were falling and will continue to fall implying that Micron's customers will hold off their purchases as long as possible in order to get the products as cheap as possible. Striking though, this did not mean that future EPS expectations were notably lowered but instead price targets were mostly revised downwards but still implying substantial upside.

On the pricing side, prior to its earnings release, Micron already commented that "NAND pricing did decline in the third quarter." And yet they were able to generate a record $3.53 EPS and $8.44B in revenue. Just imagine, their quarterly EPS on its own would be good enough for a P/E of 13 ($45 stock price assumed), yet their full-year 2018 EPS amounted to a record $11.52 translating into a valuation of only 3.9 times earnings.

We certainly know that this valuation is based on realized figures and with concern that its EPS in FY2019 will be substantially lower that valuation can be deceiving. Only around 2.5 years ago Micron hit a multi-year low of roughly $10 as the memory cycle hit a cyclical low sending prices to the bottom. That price appears absolutely unthinkable nowadays as it would even be below what Micron generated in earnings in 2018 but it still remains in the conscience of investors leading to absurd reactions.

For instance, according to Morgan Stanley (MS) "the 4Q outlook for server DRAM is worse than we previously expected along with the prospects for the rest of memory in 3Q. This caused Morgan Stanley to lower its rating to cautious from in line and down to $65 and just today it slashed it further to $48. If that were true this would require some serious downturn in the semi-conductor industry but Micron's management, which is in my opinion the best point of evidence to assess the industry, while guiding a bit lower than expected is still seeing strong double digit output growth for both DRAM and NAND in FY2019.

Source: Micron Earnings Call Slides FQ4-2018

That certainly does not look anything similar to a downturn. The growth rate is lower than in 2018 but still in the strong double digits as it is not cyclicality which counts but secular headwinds boosting demand for the semi-conductor industry amid global mega trends in cloud, AI, VR and autonomous driving.

And if Goldman Sachs (GS) is putting Micron down to Neutral citing "incremental weakness in both DRAM and NAND fundamentals" which they base on conversations with industry contacts (which are not disclosed whatsoever) I am citing Micron's CEO on the strong secular trends which will make Micron stronger and stronger:

These businesses [author: data center and graphics] typically show higher stability in revenues, profitability and cash flows, and are supported by secular growth drivers such as autonomous driving, networking, IoT and industrial automation.

And further...

We expect industry cyclicality to be more dampened than in the past as industry supply growth from node transitions slows structurally and supply growth requires higher levels of CapEx. In addition, we continue to see robust diversified demand drivers and are confident in the long-term outlook for our business.

One of the best parts of the call was that Micron mentioned that NVIDIA (NVDA) chose them as the lead GDDR6 partner for their GeForce RTX products.

Micron is accelerating its buyback program

Micron is reacting to the ongoing stock price disappointment by accelerating its record buyback program:

We are committed to deploying at least 50% of our ongoing free cash flow towards our $10 billion buyback program, and as Sanjay mentioned, we are assessing an accelerated rate of completion of this program. The total buyback program of $10 billion represents approximately 19% of the current equity value.

Although we don't know it for sure the stock price activity since Micron's earnings call increasingly looks as if the buybacks have started. Specifically today on Sep 24 when Morgan Stanley again cut its target and the overall market is in decline following new trade tariffs Micron stock is holding up very well and on track to finish in the green. Also, the 7% after-hours decline turned into a much more moderate 3% on the next day.

Now that the company has obviously started its record $10B share purchase program alongside plans to return at least 50% of free cash flow as fiscal 2019 has begun this implies that they can buy back almost 20% buyback of its entire stock. Naturally, this will not occur in an instant but stretch over more than one year, but it should still provide downside support.

At such large magnitude, the buyback will be very powerful and backing up earnings. Interestingly, despite analysts seemingly predicting a massive fall in pricing neither price targets nor EPS estimates for the upcoming earnings report have notably declined. It's a strange stock with future earnings estimates differing wildly and price targets implying more than 100% upside while analysts are forecasting DRAM pricing to drop.

Regarding the DRAM pricing expectations, it is tough to gauge if and how much pricing drops but given that Micron essentially operates in an oligopoly here where the group's biggest producer of memory chips, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF), plans to substantially lower its output any pricing declines may be shorter and/or less drastic than expected. And by the way Samsung is expecting very similar (compared to Micron's outlook) bit growth for DRAM (20%) and NAND (30%) for 2019.

Investor Take-Away

Overall, it all boils down to the fundamental question whether it will be different this time with Micron or whether we will see again see prices below $20 before the next cycle starts.

I am very confident that this time secular growth trends paired with record buyback, low levels of debt and an overall very positive industry outlook will compensate for expected price declines in DRAM and NAND. It is very likely that Micron will not be able to match its record almost $12 EPS from FY2018 in FY2019 but event if it only manages to reach half of that this would translate into a valuation of only 7.5 times forward earnings.

The big elephant of course in the room is a potential further deterioration in the U.S. - China trade war but if that happens all bets are off the table. Based on the information about Micron's business and industry dynamics and trends the stock is an absolute steal at these levels.

Savvy investors use the series of analyst downgrades before analysts figure out that Micron's trough earnings will be substantially higher than what they have been in the past. You can be optimistic or pessimistic in the short term, but in the long run, short-term pricing issues and analyst estimates mean absolutely nothing.

