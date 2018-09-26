Sugar Heads For A Correction - Buy Dips With CANE

The price of sugar reached a high of 23.90 cents per pound in October 2016, and as we come up on the two-year anniversary of that high, the price of the sweet commodity soured. Sugar futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange had declined to a low of 10.13 cents in August 2015, which was the lowest price since April 2008 when sugar found a bottom at 9.44 cents per pound. At just over the 10 cents per pound level in 2015, the supply and demand fundamentals for the sugar market shifted from a glut to a deficit leading to the fourteen-month rally to the high in 2016. However, at nearly 24 cents per pound, production increased, demand declined, and the deficit shifted back to a glut sending the price of sugar to a new and lower low than in 2015.

Sugar is a staple product that is an ingredient in many foods that people around the world consume on a daily basis. The most direct route for trading sugar is via the ICE futures market, but for those who do not trade or invest in the futures arena, the Teucrium Sugar ETF product (CANE) offers an alternative. CANE holds contracts in ICE futures, so the product does an excellent job replicating the performance of a position in the sugar futures market.

The lowest level in a decade

The price of sugar has declined steadily since the October 2016 high.

As the quarterly chart highlights, the most recent low in August at 9.91 cents per pound was the lowest price level in the sugar futures market since 2008, which is a decade low for the sweet commodity.

Sugar is a highly volatile agricultural commodity. Since 1971, the price range has been from 2.29 cents to a high of 66 cents per pound. Analyzing sugar’s supply and demand fundamentals is no easy task. While the futures contract represents the “world” free-market price, many producing nations that grow either sugarcane or beet sugar, subsidize production as sugar is critical to the food supply. Governments, including the United States and European Union, protect producers from the price volatility in the market so that shortages do not develop. However, subsidies and tariffs often distort commodities prices. Commodities like sugar flow from points of production to areas of consumption around the globe. Government policies that aide production or restrict imports interfere with supply and demand analysis as they remove a degree of price sensitivity from the pricing cycle.

The U.S. subsidized price for sugar on September 25 was at 25.61 cents per pound on the now active month March futures contract. World sugar for March delivery was trading at 11.25 cents, less than half the price of the U.S. government subsidized price for the commodity.

A bounce from the lows

While the nearby October free-market sugar futures contract on the Intercontinental Exchange fell to a low of 9.91 cents in August, March futures hit bottom at 10.83 cents per pound. The contango of 0.92 cents was a sign of oversupply in the sugar market.

As the daily chart of the now active month March futures illustrates, sugar rebounded from the August low to a high of 12.55 cents on September 13, while the nearby October contract reached a peak of 11.80 cents before turning lower. March sugar futures settled were at 11.25 cents on September 25. As the chart shows, price momentum crossed to the downside in overbought territory and is heading for an oversold condition after the market turned lower since mid-September.

Aside from the glut conditions in the sugar futures market, the currency market has impacted the price of the sweet commodity over recent months and could have caused the fall to the lowest price in a decade.

The Brazilian real stabilizes

Brazil is the world’s leading free-market producer of sugarcane. In the South American country, sugar is not only a food staple, but it is also the primary ingredient in ethanol production. Therefore, many Brazilian automobiles zip around the nation powered with the sweet fuel.

The decline in the value of the Brazilian real compared to the dollar weighed on the price of sugar. Sugar futures use the dollar as their benchmark prices, but a decline in the real softened the blow of lower prices for domestic producers.

As the weekly chart demonstrates, the real-dollar relationship declined from 0.32005 in early 2018 to its most recent low at 0.23725, a drop of 25.9%. Over the same period, the price of sugar dropped from highs of 15.37 cents at the start of this year to lows of 9.91 cents, a fall of 35.5%. While sugar declined more than the Brazilian currency, the fall in the real cushioned the drop for local producers and millers in Brazil. Therefore, the fall of the real helped sugar on its way to the downside over recent months. The real hit its most low in August at the same time that sugar fell to its bottom at under 10 cents per pound. The Brazilian currency remains close to its August bottom.

A period of consolidation would be healthy for the sweet commodity

After a significant move to the downside in a commodity, and a bounce from a new decade low, markets tend to experience periods of consolidation that can last weeks or even months.

The weekly chart shows that the nearby sugar futures contract is trading in a range from 9.91 to 11.80 per pound since the August low. At the 10.43 level on the expiring October futures contract on September 23, it has declined below the midpoint of the range.

Meanwhile, the total number of open long and short positions in the futures market declined significantly over the October-March roll period falling from 1.058 million contracts in late August to its current level around 819,000, a drop of 22.6%. As the price of sugar dropped to lows and reversed, trend-following shorts took profits. Falling open interest when the price moves higher is not typically a technical validation of an emerging bullish trend in a futures market. Therefore, the price may still challenge the lows below the 10 cents per pound level again, especially if the Brazilian real continues to deteriorate against the dollar. On September 25, the real-dollar relationship on the December futures contract was at the 0.2427 level, not far off the recent low.

The price of sugar may move and make a lower low over the coming days and weeks, but the long-term pricing cycle suggests that it close to the bottom end of its trading range. While Brazil is the leading producer, other free-market growers around the world could turn to other crops with sugar close to a decade low. A decline in output around the world would eat away at inventories. At the same time, the low price of sugar tends to increase demand which would support the price. A period of consolidation between just under 10 cents and over 12 cents would be healthy for the sugar market. Moreover, a bounce in the Brazilian real over the coming weeks and months could ignite a more substantial recovery rally in the sweet commodity.

CANE offers a more direct route than SGGB

The Teucrium Sugar ETF product (CANE) has net assets of $15.34 million and trades an average of 63,969 contracts per day.

As the chart shows, CANE traded in a range from $6.51 to $26.43 since 2011. At $6.69 it is close to the bottom of its seven-year trading range. CANE is an ETF that hold sugars contracts on the Intercontinental Exchange. The portfolio of the ETF has virtually equal positions in the March and May 2019 and March 2020 contracts accounting for all of the assets.

Meanwhile, the iPath B Bloomberg Sugar Total Return ETN (SGGB) replaced SGG in April 2018. Many of the ETN from this family of funds folded their existing products and introduced replacements with slightly altered strategies when it comes to the “index components” or futures contracts that create index returns. However, an undisclosed percentage of the instrument remains invested in Treasury Bills which creates a lack of transparency. With net assets of $25.24 million and average daily trading volume of 11,875 shares, SGGB has more assets than CANE, but according to its prospectus, “The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total ReturnSM. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the “index components”) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.”

There are two reasons why I favor CANE over SGGB. First, as an ETN SGGB has an additional level of risk when it comes to the credit of the issuer of the product. CANE’s risk is limited to the futures contract price risk. Secondly, the prospectus for SGGB outlines a vague concept of the products portfolio construction while CANE holds three sugar futures contracts on ICE. Both products carry the risk of decay when it comes to rolling their hedges in a contango market where deferred prices are higher than nearby prices. The risk of the forward curve in the world of commodities is a factor that impacts all derivatives. For a long, backwardation where deferred prices are lower than nearby prices is a beautiful thing for investors. At the same time, contango, where deferred prices are higher than nearby prices, is a curse. In the sugar market and other commodities that suffer from an oversupply, the curse of contango makes it expensive to roll from one active futures contract to the next. The longer the term of the position, the more expensive it becomes to hold. In the world of commodities, contango is the cost of holding or financing a long position. Conversely, shorts benefit from contango and are punished by backwardation. The contango in sugar creates decay in both the CANE and SGGB products.

A downside correction in the sugar futures market is currently underway after the bounce from the lowest price in a decade. While it is possible that sugar will challenge its recent low at 9.91 cents per pound, the odds favor that the sweet commodity is close to the bottom of its pricing cycle. I am a scale-down buyer of both sugar futures and the CANE ETF products on price weakness. Eventually, sugar will become sweet again, but a period of consolidation could be the healthiest sign for the volatile agricultural commodity that is a member of the soft commodities sector of the raw materials asset class.

