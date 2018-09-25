Granite REIT's De-Risking Strategy Will Continue

However, average cap rate for industrial properties has now reached the lowest point in the past 2~3 decades.

The REIT will be focusing more on properties that can be used as distribution warehouses in the near future.

Investment Thesis

Granite REIT (GRP.U) (TSX:GRT.UN) continued its path to reduce its exposure to its largest tenant, Magna, in the past few quarters. The company has indicated that they will focus more on properties that can generate higher revenue growth in the future such as distribution warehouses. We like this strategy as these properties typically have much stronger demand. Granite's strong balance sheet will allow it to active pursue acquisitions to grow its modern logistics and distribution warehouses. However, we noted that its recent disposition and acquisitions are not as favorable (e.g. selling higher cap rate properties and purchasing lower cap rate properties). With industrial properties cap rates reaching their the lowest point in the past several decades, we are concerned. We believe investors may want to apply a wait-and-see approach.

Source: September 2018 Investor Presentation

Developments in Q2 2018

In Q2 2018, Granite reported FFO of C$0.82 per share thanks to proceeds received on dispositions. This was an increase of 23% year over year. Its occupancy ratio declined by 130 basis points to 97.4% from 98.7% quarter over quarter. The decline was due to expiring leases in Canada and the Netherlands. The decline is likely not a concern as Magna expects to re-lease them very soon with higher rental revenue than its previous rental contracts.

Many investors are aware that Granite has been gradually reducing its exposure to Magna (MGA), as Magna accounts for a significant portion of its total revenue. In the past quarter, the company has successfully reduced its exposure to 62% from 71% in Q4 2017. Following several acquisitions announced post-Q2, Granite’s exposure to Magna is further reduced to 58%.

Future focus will be on modern logistics and e-commerce

In the conference call, Kevan Gorrie, Granite’s new CEO reiterated the plan to further reduce its exposure to Magna. He stated,

It is certainly a good problem to have when a lot of your income is being delivered by such a credit-worthy tenant. But we will continue on that path of rebalancing under my leadership through dispositions, acquisitions and developments in select major market, with a focus certainly on modern logistics and e-commerce."

For readers information, modern logistics refers to properties that can be used as distribution warehouses.

What we like and dislike about Granite’s strategy

A focus on e-commerce and modern logistics should be favorable

We like Granite’s strategy to focus on modern logistics and e-commerce, as growth in e-commerce sales has been an important demand driver for industrial real estates globally. According to Brookfield, e-commerce sales growth in the United States has increased by 16% in 2017 to US$453.5 billion and is expected to remain at high grow rates in the next few years. We believe the REIT’s focus in logistics and e-commerce will bring long-term benefits.

However, industrial properties have become more expensive

Despite favorable outlook, the demand for industrial properties in the past few years has resulted in much more expensive industrial real estates. As can be seen from the chart below, industrial nominal capitalization rate in the United States has declined from 9.4% in 2009 to only 5.3% in 2017. The cap rate may continue to decrease in 2018 and 2019. This means that future acquisitions will be more expensive with lower capitalization rates. Although we do not believe a recession is imminent, an economic recession will likely result in lower prices in industrial properties. As can be seen from the chart below, the industrial real estate price index dropped from the high of 100 to the low of 62 during the Great Recession in 2008-09. Therefore, Granite’s strategy to grow through acquisitions may be a bit risky given the fact that the cap rate has reached the lowest point in the past two decades.

Source: Brookfield; Green Street Advisors

There are several trends that we have observed in Granite’s recent acquisitions and dispositions. For example, back in January 18, 2018, the REIT sold 10 investment properties located in Canada and the United states. The total selling price was C$387.6 million with an average cap rate of 6.6% (see table below).

Location Sold Price Cap Rate Three special properties (St. Thomas, ON; Bowling Green, Kentucky) C$324.6 million 7.0% Newmarket, ON C$63 million 4.4% Total C$387.6 million 6.6%

Granite REIT’s dispositions (Source: Created by author; Q2 2018 Financial Report)

On the other hand, Granite’s recent acquisition has much lower average cap rate. As the table below shows, its average cap rate of its acquisitions this year (5.8%) was lower than the cap rate of the properties they sold (6.6%). Perhaps, management believe that these locations will be accretive in the long term.

Date Location Acquired Price Cap Rate March 23 and April 4, 2018 Plainfield, Indiana; Greencastle, Pennsylvania US$74.1 million 5.5% May 23, 2018 Columbus, Ohio US$232.5 million 6.0% July 12, 2018 Erfurt, Germany US$60 million 5.4% Total US$366.6 million 5.8%

Granite REIT’s acquisitions (Source: Created by author; Q2 2018 Financial Report)

Having Magna as its largest tenant should be seen as a plus

Although we understand the company’s approach to focus on industrial properties that can be used for distribution warehouses and reduce its exposure to Magna, we actually think Magna is a good tenant to have. Magna is currently the third largest global automotive supplier with operations in 29 countries. Magna is a high quality tenant with investment grade balance sheet (ratings of A-, A (NYSE:LOW) or A3). It has a good track record of paying its rents and renewing its expiry terms. Therefore, we see Granite's strategy to de-risk its exposure to Magna and replace them with lower cap rate properties as a bit risky.

Source: September 2018 Investor Presentation

Strong balance sheet to fund future acquisitions

Granite has an industry leading balance sheet. Its net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.3x is very low. As a comparison, Dream Industrial (OTC:DREUF) has a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.3x. Granite’s debt to gross book value of 27.1% is also much better than Dream Industrial’s 49.5%. We believe the company has the balance sheet to pursue acquisitions to grow its top and bottom lines.

Source: Q2 2018 Financial Report

Valuation

Granite is currently trading at 18.4x of its 2018 estimated price to AFFO ratio. This is significantly higher than the average of 14.2x of its Canadian industrial REIT peers.

Granite has a good track record of dividend growth. It currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.227 per unit. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 4.9%. The company has consistently increased its dividend every year in the past 5 years (see chart below).

GRT.UN data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

Although we understand the importance of getting into the higher growth areas (e.g. distribution centers), we are concerned about this REIT's strategy to replace its higher cap rates properties with lower cap rates properties. We believe it may be wise for investors to apply a “wait and see” approach in the near-term.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

