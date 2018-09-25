GrubHub: Nosebleed Valuation For A Leader With Plenty Of Growth Ahead

Uber Eats is aggressively eating into GrubHub market share. There will likely be more mergers in this space.

Thesis

GrubHub (GRUB) is the clear market leader in restaurant food delivery. With ~50% market share, the company, which went public in 2014, has grown revenue at a 40% CAGR since 2013 through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions of restaurant delivery rivals.

The restaurant delivery market is evolving rapidly and is expected to grow at nearly 10% per annum through 2022. However, competitive pressure continues to build. Uber Eats is making major inroads into several markets. GrubHub is priced to perfection, and as the market continues to mature, a revenue miss is likely to crush the stock in the short-term. I'm new to this space, fascinated by the potential, but will hold off investing in GrubHub for now.

The Landscape

There has been wide coverage of the restaurant delivery market. In April, Recode provided a snapshot of the market. GrubHub was the clear dominant player at the time with 50% market share. But the market has evolved rapidly. Just six months prior to the April 2018 article, GrubHub had 60% national market share and proceeded to lose 10% share though the company continued to grow at a torrid pace. In that same six-month period, Uber Eats doubled its national market share from 10% to 20%.

Source of above graphic from April 2018: Recode.

Another article published by Second Measure also illustrated how rapidly Uber Eats was growing in the space. Between Aug. 2017 and Feb. 2018, Uber Eats had gained dominant market share in 15 of the 40 largest US cities and had overtaken GrubHub in El Paso, Texas and Jacksonville, Florida. Over the six-month period tracked by Second Measure, Uber Eats crushed the competition in sales growth:

Source of above graphic from April 2018: Second Measure.

Despite Uber Eats' rapid ascension in the market, GrubHub has proven resilient among customers who order out frequently. But a countervailing statistic showed that Uber Eats had greater success retaining new clients over the six-month period studied by Second Measure.

Amazon Threat

On Sept. 20, it was reported that Amazon plans expand its cashier-free store presence to 3,000 by 2021. The three existing Amazon cashier-free stores have focused on grab-and-go food, and rapid expansion of that concept nationwide could eat into the restaurant delivery market.

It's worth noting that Amazon has been considered a threat to GrubHub and the space before. In 2017, Amazon moved into restaurant delivery through a partnership with Olo. However, in January of this year, Amazon announced layoffs in its Amazon Restaurants division and the company has been slow to gain traction in the market. The 2018 articles from both Recode and Second Measure indicate that Amazon's impact on the space has been almost nonexistent to this point.

GrubHub Performance - Crushing Growth Expectations

In the face of mounting competition, GrubHub has continued to win through strategic acquisitions and strong execution. GrubHub has beaten quarterly revenue growth expectations every quarter since Feb. 2016. The below screen grab from Seeking Alpha illustrates the impressive track record on quarterly revenue growth vs. expectations:

As a result of this impressive performance, GrubHub stock has absolutely crushed the S&P 500 over the last three years:

Recent Acquisition - LevelUp

To strengthen its market position in recent years, GrubHub acquired various direct competitors in restaurant delivery. The company recently made a different type of acquisition when it acquired LevelUp, a mobile ordering and payments platform. The company acquired LevelUp to help fuel growth. LevelUp processes 100,000 daily restaurant orders and processes $400 million in restaurant sales annually.

"The addition of LevelUp will accelerate Grubhub's own integration efforts, adding more than 200 live clients (restaurant chains) with robust point-of-sale integrations, supported by over 100 world-class engineers... LevelUp's technology and expertise will enable Grubhub to create products that will help restaurants grow while easing the operational costs of managing more online orders." - Matthew M. Maloney, CEO of GrubHub, Q2-18 earnings call.

The Runway Ahead

Available data suggests there is plenty of room for growth in the restaurant delivery space. Statista predicts the market will grow at nearly 10% annually through 2022. With GrubHub and competitors frantically jockeying for leadership positions in major cities, it seems likely that there will be more mergers. GrubHub has acquired several competitors, and GrubHub itself may prove to be an attractive target for a larger company like Amazon. It was reported that DoorDash had considered merging with rival PostMates earlier this year in order to compete more effectively compete with GrubHub and Uber Eats.

Valuation

The good news is that GrubHub is profitable. But the valuation appears stretched, which is not uncommon for a fast-growing company in a rapidly growing market. GrubHub's torrid growth rate has propelled its stock valuation, which is now priced to perfection. As the market intensifies and Uber Eats gains market share, a revenue miss in an upcoming quarter could crater the stock price. The company has grown free cash flow at a CAGR of 37% since 2013. Revenue has grown even faster at 50%, thanks to both organic growth and a continual strategy of acquiring competitors. Last quarter, revenue jumped 50%. Revenue growth in 2017 vs. 2016 was 38%.

Annual revenue growth won't be 30+% forever. And GrubHub can't grow through acquisitions forever. Growth will slow. The free cash flow growth rate will slow. I had a hard time coming up with a FCF valuation that suggested the stock was a buy at $137. Other writers on Seeking Alpha have been banging the drum about the stock being overvalued for months.

But it's hard to argue with GrubHub's position in the market. As it stands now, it looks like a solid three-way race between GrubHub, Uber Eats, and DoorDash. It's hard for me to believe either GrubHub or DoorDash will not be strong acquisition candidates, either for Uber or for a larger tech player at some point.

Conclusion

I am not a buyer here. I'd love to see a revenue miss before I consider placing a bet on GrubHub. The stock has been flying high for over two years and will crash hard if it misses expectations in an upcoming quarter. One to keep an eye on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.