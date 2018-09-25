InPlay Oil Relies On Debt And Assets Sales To Fund Its Growth

Despite a lower flowing barrel valuation compared to the two similar producers, the market prices the company at my estimation of the fair value.

Management relies on debt and asset sales to fund the production growth.

InPlay Oil produces at high costs compared to two similar small Canadian oil and gas producers.

InPlay Oil (OTCQX:IPOOF) needs to lower its operating costs and G&A costs. The company operates at higher costs compared to two similar oil and gas producers: Bonterra (OTCPK:BNEFF) and Tamarack Valley (OTC:TNEYF).

With these high costs and despite improving oil prices, the company does not generate enough cash flow to fund its growth. Management needs to sell assets or increase net debt to keep on growing.

Considering the lower netbacks, the market values the company at a lower flowing barrel price compared to Bonterra and Tamarack Valley. But the market still does not offer a discount to my estimation of the value of the company.



All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

A brief history and update

After a reverse merger in 2016, InPlay Oil has been growing its production and reserves as shown on the graph below.

Source: presentation September 2018

Besides the volume growth, the company has also increased the proportion of its oil production. During Q2 2018, the company has grown its production by 17% compared to last year. Liquids represented 69% of the production.

Source: MD&A Q2 2018

With improved liquids prices and depressed gas prices, the company realized most of its revenue from its oil and NGL production.

Source: MD&A Q2 2018

The graph below summarizes the performance for Q2 2018 compared to Q2 2017.

Source: presentation September 2018

Despite higher operating costs, netbacks improved thanks to the higher oil and NGL prices. The company increased its debt to finance its growth capital program. At the end of Q2 2018, the net debt reached an important level of 2x the annualized funds flow.

High operating costs

The table below lists the Q2 2018 operating costs.

Source: MD&A Q2 2018

The hedges losses of C$4.59/boe for Q2 2018 are not included in the C$52.48/boe revenue.

Despite operating at a bigger scale, the company produced at higher operating costs compared to last quarter.

The table below compares the costs of the company with two similar producers: Bonterra and Tamarack Valley. I have added the G&A and interests costs to have a complete representation of the cash costs.

Source: author, based on company reports

InPlay's cash netback margin is much lower than the two similar producers. The table below details the cash costs. The highlighted numbers show the components of the high costs for InPlay Oil.

Source: author, based on company reports

The company needs to progress on the operating costs and G&A to produce at competitive costs.

The table below shows InPlay's costs to replace the depleted production with a 2 years average proved FD&A at C$16.45/boe. Source: reserves report 2017

I have compared the replacement costs with the same two other oil and gas producers. I use an average of proved FD&A costs and depletion costs to estimate the replacement costs.

Source: author, based on company reports

The table shows that InPlay's replacement costs are within the range of the two other companies with an estimated average replacement cost of C$16.35/boe (which represents 31.15% of the realized prices excluding hedges).

More debt and asset sales to grow

As a result of the high costs to produce, the company does not generate enough cash flow to grow without increasing the debt.

As shown on both tables below, the capital expenditures have exceeded the adjusted funds flow from operations during H1 2018.

Source: MD&A Q2 2018

Source: MD&A Q2 2018

As a consequence, the net debt increased by more than C$20 million compared to last year to reach C$58.6 million by the end of Q2 2018.

But the company is now in the process of selling assets producing 250 boe/d for C$16.7 million. With this extra cash, management will reduce the net debt to approximately C$45 million by the end of the year. Management has also raised the capital program from C$41 million to C$49 million. The company now aims a 2018 production of 4,600 boe/d, which corresponds to the high end of the previous guidance.

Yet, with the expected adjusted funds flow of C$38 million, the company will not generate enough cash flow to fund the C$49 million capital program. But with a forecast of net debt to annualized Q4 2018 adjusted funds flow ratio at 0.8x, the company will have the possibility to increase the debt again to fund the growth.

Valuation

At C$36,757 boe/d, InPlay's flowing barrel valuation is lower than Bonterra's and Tamarack Valley's.

Source: author, based on company reports

But we have seen that InPlay operates at lower margins with a similar production mix than these two companies. Thus, the lower flowing barrel valuation is justified.

From an intrinsic valuation perspective, the table below summarizes my estimations.

Source: author, based on company reports

I assume a total netback of C$6/boe, which corresponds to the netback the company generated in Q2 2018, without taking into account the hedges.

My estimation of the fair value at C$1.63 (US$1.26) corresponds to the current market capitalization at C$1.67 (US$1.29).

Conclusion

Despite improved oil prices, the company does not generate enough cash flow to fund its growth. Compared to a group of similar oil and gas producers, InPlay operates its production at higher costs.

Thus, the company relies on asset sales and extra debt to fund its capital program. Management will have to lower the operating costs for a more sustainable growth.

Despite the lower flowing barrel valuation compared to Bonterra and Tamarack Valley, the market values InPlay Oil at about my estimation of the fair value.

