Which Utility Will Pay My Winter Bills?

I made my first stock purchase on the 28th of October, 2016. Even though back then I did not know it yet, I see this date as the start of my Millennial Portfolio. I am lucky that I started investing in a bull market, which resulted in a pretty nice return. Even though I have never experienced a bear market (while investing), I do know that bull markets do not last forever. Therefore, I want to add a non-cyclical stock to my portfolio. Since winter is coming, and it gets dark earlier in The Netherlands, I decided to purchase a utility. In this article, I will grade Duke Energy (DUK), Dominion Energy (D) and Southern Co. (SO)

Criteria DUK D SO ROE 7.39% 18.89% 3.44% ROA 2.26% 4.05% 0.76% D/E 1.1 1.78 1.87 Yield 4.54% 4.65% 5.47% Payout ratio 78.37% 81.13% 80.36% FY19 P/E 16.1 16.51 14.29 Rev growth FY19 5.07% 4.90% 0.04%

Source: Author created table with use of Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance & Morningstar.

Return On Equity/Assets

The return on equity is calculated by dividing net income by shareholders' equity. The return on assets is calculated in the same way, but instead of 'equity' you use 'assets'. The higher the ratio, the more effective the company is with its shareholders' money. Both ratios are essential for evaluating a company. They show us how well management uses shareholders' equity and whether they invest the money into profitable assets.

I either reward 5 or 10 points for a criteria. I give 5 points for a criteria that is important, but will not immediately stop me from investing in the company. I hand out 10 points if the criteria can be a deal-breaker to me. I give 5 points because having a low ROE or a low ROA is not a deal-breaker like, for example, a payout ratio of above 100% is.

A stock can still perform well, even though the return on equity is relatively low for one year. Dominion Energy has the edge in both the ROE and the ROA. I will, therefore, reward the company with 3 points. I give Duke Energy 2 points because it performs better than Southern Co.; the latter receives 0 points.

I would like to explain why I give 0 points to Southern Co.; Southern Co's low ROE seems troublesome. A return on equity of 3.44% is low compared to its peers, especially taking into consideration that the company has a relatively high debt. There are two ways to increase your total return. One is to increase equity, the second is to increase debt. Equity and debt can, for example, be used to finance an acquisition.

The acquired company will increase the company's profit, and, therefore, the return. If a company has a lot of equity, it is not strange that the return on equity low. The company has a high denominator in the return on equity criteria. For Southern Co., however, this is not the case. The company has the lowest return on equity while having the highest D/E ratio.

Debt To Equity

In deciding which company I like the most, I put relatively much emphasis on the D/E ratio, compared to the other ratios. You cannot evaluate companies and not look how they are financed. The D/E ratio tells us about the risk of, for example, bankruptcy. The higher the ratio, the more debt, compared to equity, the company has. In the utility industry, acquisitions are a great way of increasing earnings. Big utility companies acquire smaller utilities.

I want to point out that a utility company can also grow profits without acquisitions, but they certainly help because of synergies. A company will not be able to acquire another company if the D/E ratio is too high. Furthermore, the purpose of buying a utility is to weather my portfolio from the next recession. But we have to keep in mind that we are in a rising interest rate environment. Utilities with a lot of debt will have a harder time growing earnings in this environment.

Unlike the ROE and the ROA, the D/E ratio can be a deal-breaker to me. In a rising interest rate, I do not feel comfortable buying into companies with too much debt. Too much debt can also reduce growth. Therefore, I will hand out 10 points in total for the second criteria. I will give 6 points to Duke Energy, 2.5 points to Dominion Energy and 1.5 points to Southern Co.

Yield And Payout Ratio

I personally care little about the yield of a company. I am only 20 years old and, therefore, do not need dividends to keep putting food on the table. I will certainly not complain about a high yield, but I trust the management of all three companies. A lower payout ratio gives them the ability to make more acquisitions and create stock price appreciation. I will reward the companies for having a high yield, but also for having a low payout ratio.

I hand out 5 points for both criteria. To some, a low yield can be a deal-breaker. This is understandable if the person has to live from the dividends. For me, this is not the case. I will, therefore, hand out 5 points for the yield criteria. Even though I do not need the dividends, I still like a juicy yield. I will give 2.5 points to Southern Co, 1.5 points to Dominion Energy and only one point to Duke Energy.

For the payout ratio, I will also give 5 points in total. Normally, I would give 10 points because I want to reward companies that can grow by reinvesting their profits. However, The payout ratios of all 3 utilities are very similar. I will, therefore, hand out only 5 points. I will reward Duke Energy with 2 points and both Dominion and Southern Co. with 1.5.

Forward P/E

It is easy to find quality companies, however, it is harder to find quality companies at a quality price. Therefore, you always have to look into the P/E ratio of a company. Generally, the higher the P/E ratio is, the more expensive a stock is priced. The forward P/E ratio gives a great indication of the valuation of a company. I prefer the forward P/E ratio over the "standard" P/E ratio because the forward P/E ratio contains at least some growth element.

A high P/E ratio is not always better than a low one. The forward P/E ratio only contains one year of growth, which may not always be enough. However, I still prefer the low P/E ratio of Southern Co. In this rising interest rate environment, the low P/E ratio of Southern Co., combined with at least flat earnings growth, provides a great margin of safety.

For the forward P/E criteria, I hand out 10 points in total. Valuation is the key to a good investment. There are a lot of good companies out there, but little of them are attractively priced. Because of its margin of safety, I will give 5 points to Southern Co. I give 3 points to Duke Energy and 2 points to Dominion Energy.

Rev. Growth FY19

This is a new category for my grading scheme. I decided to add this category because I realized how important top line growth is. When I bought Molson Coors (TAP) a couple of months ago, I did not value in the fact that the company is not able to grow volumes. If this trend continues in the long run, and Molson Coors will see profits shrink. A company cannot cut costs forever. Therefore, a growing top line is a 'must have' for companies I will buy in the future.

Just like the forward P/E ratio, I will hand out 10 points for the 'revenue growth in FY19' criteria. The higher the revenue growth, the more points I give to the company. I want a company that is able to grow earnings, not a company that has to fight and keep cutting costs to prevent earnings from falling. Duke Energy is the clear winner and will, therefore, receive 5 points. Dominion Energy will get 4 points. Southern Co. is expected to grow revenue by 0.04%. Therefore, the company will receive only 1 point.

Conclusion

Criteria DUK D SO ROE & ROA 2.0 3.0 0.0 D/E 6.0 2.5 1.5 Yield 1.0 1.5 2.5 Payout ratio 2.0 1.5 1.5 Forward P/E 3.0 2.0 5.0 Rev growth FY19 5.0 4.0 1.0 Total 19.0 14.5 11.5

Source: Author created table.

Taking all the points I rewarded to the three companies into consideration, I conclude that Duke Energy is the clear winner with 19 points. The company shines in the D/E, the payout ratio and revenue growth FY19 criteria. The only downside is the relatively low yield, but like I stated before, I do not put too much emphasis on the yield. Dominion Energy is rated second best, beating both companies with its high ROE and ROA.

Dominion Energy is only rated third best in the forward P/E section. Dominion Energy is not winning many criteria but also does not lose them. The company seems like a great investment if one wants a bit of every criteria. I rated Southern Co. as the worst among the three. The company has the biggest debt load, which makes it harder to acquire smaller utilities. Although the yield is high, I do not know whether the dividend is sustainable in the long run if the company keeps having troubles growing revenue.

I used the criteria that I think are most important. There are a lot more criteria, but I used the ones that fit my investing style the most. The advantage of grading companies like this is that you get a quick overview of the situation. However, the grading schemes do not value the company's management teams, or potential headwinds, for example, a nuclear plant that has to be closed.

Therefore, I recommend using the scheme only to start your research. Using other criteria or dividing the total amount of points differently, will certainly affect the final results. I strongly discourage investing based on only the above represented metrics. If you enjoyed this article, please follow me by clicking the orange subscribe button on the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.