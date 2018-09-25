Aurora Cannabis: Wow! That Was An Impressive Quarter

Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) reported fiscal 2018 Q4 (ended June 30, 2 2018) results on Monday night. We think the financial results were OK and less relevant given MedReleaf was not included, however, we were impressed by the level of details provided by the management regarding all facets of the business ranging from operation, integration, corporate development, and strategic direction. We think this quarter marks a milestone in terms of disclosure and shareholder communication for cannabis firms and Aurora is leading the pack in this matter. While other firms have been secretive or scaling back their disclosure, we think Aurora has just made it clear that they are ready to behave like an adult in the corporate world.

Preface

Our attitude towards Aurora has slowly changed in the last few weeks. Initially, we turned cautious on the stock after the MedReleaf acquisition because we believed that the company has overpaid for an asset that it has to acquire in order to become a national player. The integration was a key concern for us given Aurora's string of acquisitions including CanniMed and more recently MedReleaf. However, after a rebound driven by the sector-wide rally, the stock has again rallied almost 50% in two weeks driven by the Coca-Cola (KO) rumor and U.S. listing announcement. We believe Aurora offers better risk/reward payoff than Canopy and it is almost surely a better investment than Tilray due to the latter's valuation. Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) has been our top 3 picks for a while and we think along with Aurora they are the most attractive large-cap names for cannabis investors at this moment.

F2018 Q4 Review

Aurora reported a good quarter, despite some areas of concerns that marred an otherwise strong quarter. It is also important to note that this quarter and the 2018 fiscal year ended on June 30, 2018, which means that the MedReleaf (OTCPK:MEDFF) acquisition is not included because it closed in July. The CanniMed (OTC:CMMDF) acquisition closed on May 1, 2018, which means that this quarter only includes 2/3 of CanniMed as well.

Looking at the financial results for 2018 Q4, revenue grew an outstanding 223% from last year and 19% over the last quarter. Aurora also mentioned that revenue for the quarter would have been close to $33 million pro forma for the MedReleaf acquisition. Cash cost actually went up during the quarter, which can be attributed to the opening of new facilities and ramp up at new facilities. Average net selling prices went up driven by higher prices for both dried cannabis and oils. The company was able to harvest 83% more cannabis than last quarter and sold 20% more, leading to a healthy buildup in inventory anticipating the legalization in October. The only area of concern is the patient count which declined 5% from the last quarter. Despite a strong year-over-year comparison, it is still worth noting that patient counts rarely decrease for cannabis firms especially given that revenue has been growing fast.

(Press release)

Turning to some of the other achievements made by Aurora during the quarter, we think the company is finally nearing the completion of its vertically-integrated cannabis empire. First and foremost, the company is ramping up its capacities at a rate that is faster than anyone. The company has 11 facilities currently operating or under construction, which would supply a combined 570,000 kg of annual capacity once all completed. As of September 2019, the Company had 45,000 kg/year of capacity and it is expecting 150,000 kg/year by the end of calendar 2018. We have no doubts that Aurora will become one of the top 2 largest cannabis producers in the world by 2019.

(Investor Presentation)

Aurora also provided an update on its investment portfolios, which we all know is big and diverse. We will discuss some of the key ones. Alcanna (OTCPK:LQSIF) plans to open the maximum allowed 37 cannabis stores in Alberta and enter other provinces once allowed such as Ontario. The company increased its stake to 52% in Hempco (OTC:HMPPF), the Canadian hemp company that specializes in the production and processing of hemp. The investment in Hempco complements the EU hemp acquisitions announced last week. Aurora also holds 17% of Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) and is expected to increase its ownership to over 50% once TGOD meets certain thresholds

(Investor Presentation)

From a balance sheet point of view, Aurora finalized the C$200 million bank loan from BMO which is a milestone for the cannabis industry. The loan will be secured by Aurora's production facilities and will pave the way for cannabis firms to start accessing bank debt markets. Aurora also has $89 million in cash as of June 30, which might seem low but the company holds more than $700 million of public stock from its various investments. In any event, Aurora has the option to liquidate its public investments to free up cash. Aurora also has a C$50 million accordion with its BMO loan which can be used for M&A if necessary.

Importantly, the company provided an update on its integration which has long been one of our major concerns for Aurora. The company claimed that the CanniMed integration is now complete and it is starting to integrate MedReleaf. We are relieved to read that the company has hired experts and is taking a systematic approach to integration. We like what we are reading but again we need to see hard numbers before we are fully convinced. The next quarter would be messy given MedReleaf will only be partially included for F2019 Q1, however, we will be able to get a glimpse of the assets that Aurora paid dearly for.

The company also confirmed that it is in the process of filing for a direct U.S. listing but did not provide a specific timeline. We think it is likely good news for the stock given what has happened to the three U.S.-listed stocks including Tilray (TLRY), Canopy (CGC), and Cronos (CRON). It is an advantage to be listed on the U.S. exchange and Aurora has earned its right to become the fourth one to do so. We expect the stock to benefit from a direct listing initially as U.S. investors gain more access into the stock.

Summary

If you read Aurora's press release, you really get a sense of the eagerness and willing from the management to share what's going on at the company. The information provided was helpful and addresses all the key questions we had in mind including the financing, U.S. listing, integration, retail strategy. It is really hard to argue what more could Aurora disclose. We are starting to like Aurora more as it becomes more investor-friendly and continues to hold our view integration will be key. We think the next few quarters would be critical as results will start to show both CanniMed and MedReleaf included, which can be a testament to how well the integration went. Looking ahead, any beverage partnership or a U.S. listing announcement will provide a tailwind for this stock in the coming weeks.

