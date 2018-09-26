6.4% Growing And Green Yield Is A Long-Term Dividend Growth Story

The stock has pulled back by 11.4% during the past 12 months and is trading around its 52-week lows. Is this a buying opportunity?

The article below was prepared together with authors Philip Mause and Samuel Smith

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) operates renewable energy facilities which generate electricity around the world and has been growing rapidly. BEP traded recently at $30.77 and pays a distribution of $1.96 for a yield of 6.4%. BEP's stock offers the opportunity to invest in high-quality renewable assets currently trading around its 52-week lows, with an attractive distribution yield backed by strong growth prospects and a BBB+ credit rating.

Note that BEP claims that it has not generated any unrelated business income ('UBI') and does not plan to do so. Thus - although BEP is an MLP and issues K-1 tax forms - it may be attractive for investors using IRA accounts.

Business Model

BEP operates one of the world's largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable energy platforms with 876 renewable power facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia with a capacity of 17,400 megawatts. It is a spin-off of its parent company Brookfield Asset Management (BAM). BAM (which owns well over half of BEP) is a leading global asset management firm with a heavy focus on acquiring long life, high-quality assets at opportunistic valuations. In addition to renewable power assets, BAM invests in commercial real estate, infrastructure, and private equity. With over 100 years of experience in the power sector and a global network of business relationships and personnel, Brookfield has developed a top-tier value-add asset business operating platform. For the past two decades, BEP has combined this operational expertise with a disciplined focus on its core markets to deliver superior returns over the long term while simultaneously reducing downside risk.

By employing multiple investment strategies (such as direct ownership, institutional partnerships, joint ventures, equity ownership), management is able to maximize opportunities to recycle capital in a manner that offers the best risk-adjusted return potential throughout market cycles. This enables them to execute their strategy: “to acquire renewable power assets and businesses at below intrinsic value, finance our investments on an investment grade basis, and optimize cash flow and value utilizing our depth of operating expertise”, by leveraging their expertise and strong relationships in core markets. Clearly, it has worked well over time: during these two decades of operation, BEP has delivered a 17% "Compounded Annual Growth Rate" ('CAGR') to investors.

Another reason for this strong growth is the cost of capital and global network advantages that BEP enjoys due to its relationship with its vested parent company (which has an A-credit rating). This size and scale immediately puts BEP to the front of the line relative to smaller competitors as it is able to more easily finance significant renewable energy acquisitions and development projects and also receives access to a greater volume of potential deals due to connections through its sister businesses at Brookfield (the CEOs of each partnership and the parent company communicate with each other on a weekly basis to share potential business leads and opportunities to synergize efforts).

Furthermore, alongside its size and scale, BEP’s presence in each of the major renewable businesses on numerous continents enables it to allocate capital opportunistically by disposing of assets in markets with rich valuations and/or high costs of capital in order to recycle it in assets and geographies that offer much more attractive returns. A recent example of this was BEP’s move to capitalize on the large disconnect between publicly traded and private market valuations through the sale of the non-core South African portfolio in order to recycle the funds into debt reduction and additional investment in TerraForm.

Each of these factors continue serving as a competitive edge, especially as governments continue removing subsidies and demand for larger scale projects increases, enabling BEP to emerge as one of the few firms able to finance and profitably operate these opportunities.

Renewable Assets

BEP operates five types of renewable assets: hydro, wind, solar (including distributed storage), and pumped storage.

Source

Hydropower assets produce electricity by using turbines connected to a generator to harvest the kinetic energy produced by the flow of water. Hydro is typically considered the most conservative of all renewable energy assets due to its extremely long operating life, low operation and maintenance costs, and fairly stable operating results.

The main drawback to a hydro power centered business-model is that potential sites are limited and nearly all already developed, thereby inhibiting growth. Furthermore, electricity generation is dictated by the flow volume and height, making it sensitive to rainfall levels.

Wind farming is a fast-growing business due to its relative location flexibility, declining production cost, improving technology, and the prospect that it poses of turning otherwise arid, low-value land into a highly productive, cash-flowing asset. It operates very similarly to hydro power generation, except it relies on wind forces rather than water flows to drive the generator-connected turbine.

Once again, however, it has the significant drawback of being reliant on wind patterns which can be quite unreliable at times. Additionally, maintenance costs can be fairly high, and operational life spans are significantly shorter than hydro plants. This makes geographic diversification essential for the wind and hydro power businesses, which BEP has successfully achieved.

Source

Solar farming is another rapidly growing business that has taken off recently due to similar factors as wind. Something that makes solar farming even more flexible is the ability to install systems on rooftops, minimizing land costs while reducing pollution in densely populated cities. BEP has capitalized on this concept by partnering with a company in China to install solar panels on warehouses throughout its heavily polluted and crowded cities.

While they don’t have the same maintenance requirements of the more kinetic wind farms, the main drawbacks to this business are that purchasing quality solar panels are still pretty expensive despite recent cost and performance improvements and their operational lives are also considerably less than hydro plants. Additionally, erratic weather can cause significant inconsistencies in production.

Pumped storage is unique in that it channels water between an upper and lower reservoir in order to store potential energy when energy is in low demand (i.e., at night and in moderate weather) in order to produce greater quantities of energy when energy is in high demand. Essentially operating as a rechargeable battery, this system arbitrages energy price fluctuations by using energy to pump water uphill when prices are cheap (due to low demand) and harvesting it when prices are high.

Though this is a fairly low-risk business model, its main drawbacks are the limited development site availability as well as the fact that it does not generate constant cash flow due to “recharging” periods.

International Growth Opportunity

BEP boasts a global network that provides it strong diversification as well as a broad pool in which to deploy capital opportunistically:

Source

North America

With over $17 Billion in total power assets on the continent, this is the core of BEP’s operations as they have achieved a position as a major player in the hydro power generation industry in Canada alongside a sizable wind and energy storage portfolio. However, asset-level valuations remain rich here and the rising interest rates in the U.S. further squeeze the potential for accretive investment.

However, rising interest rates and other factors have combined to create a significant disconnect between private and public market valuations, which opened up an opportunity for BEP to grow its North American portfolio while simultaneously diversifying further into wind and solar in the region by acquiring a sizable stake in publicly traded TerraForm Power (TERP). This acquisition was conducted (along with its parent BAM) at a cash flow multiple far less than individual assets are going for in the private markets, providing a great way to accretively recycle capital from individual asset dispositions in non-core markets.

Asia

In addition to acquiring a controlling interest in TERP, the Brookfield team acquired 100% of TERP’s sister company TerraForm Global, giving it additional exposure to significant international markets (in particular India and China). Additional perks of the deal were that Brookfield purchased TerraForm at cheap multiples due to the company’s balance sheet distress and significant outsourced operational expenses – which Brookfield’s strong balance sheet and in-house operational expertise should be able to improve significantly – making the deal synergies significant. Using Brookfield’s cheap cost of capital and operating and network competitive advantages in combination with TERP’s established presence in these key, high growth markets, the growth runway could be enormous.

South America

In South America, BEP has a sizable presence in Colombia and Brazil. Its 4,000+ MW capacity and 1,000+ employee footprint make it one of the largest independent power producers in the region. Adding to their strength in South America is the portfolio’s diversification: generation exposure to 32 different river systems and considerable operating and development expertise in each area.

BEP’s Brazil platform – Brookfield Energia Renovável – has a foothold in four regions and ten states and includes hydro, wind, and biomass assets, generating over 25% of BEP’s regional power. With 17 years of operational experience in the country, BEP is well established in the local business and political community, giving it considerable operational and legal expertise. Despite the current political and economic turmoil in Brazil, the long-term outlook remains full of potential, and BAM management remains committed to deploying large sums of capital there, providing BEP with a strong growth runway.

In Colombia, BEP operates through recently (2016) acquired Isagen. This company’s large hydroelectric portfolio (6 facilities including the largest one in the country) provides the bulk of the South American portfolio’s power generation capacity. As the third-largest power (and largest hydroelectric) generation company in the country providing 20% of Colombia’s total annual electricity production, BEP was able to immediately establish itself as a major player in one of South America’s healthiest economies that features a strong growth outlook for the foreseeable future. While hydroelectric power accounts for the vast majority of the country’s energy production, there is still room for growth in replacing coal and natural gas energy use as evidenced by Isagen’s current development pipeline which is poised to more than double current production capacity for the company. Thus far, results have exceeded expectations and has proven to be a bargain after being acquired at ~10x EBITDA. On a leveraged basis, the company is projected to deliver annualized returns of at least 15%.

In addition, BEP’s recent acquisition of TerraForm gives it additional exposure to renewable assets in Brazil as well as a new potential growth market in Chile.

Source

Europe

Though BEP has only been involved in Europe for four years, it has already grown into a core investment and operating market with properties in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Portugal.

In the UK, BEP acquired a 25% stake in First Hydro (the UK’s largest pumped storage asset) a year ago. With 2.1 GW of pumped storage between the Dinorwig and Ffestiniog power stations in Wales, they provide 75% of the UK's pumped storage capacity and 50% of its hydro capacity. This dominant market share makes BEP’s assets mission critical to the UK’s economic and even national security, giving it strong pricing power and highly secure contracting capability in addition to status as a significant player in the energy industry in this major world economy.

In Ireland, BEP acquired Bord Gáis Energy’s wind business in 2014. The current high-quality 321 MW portfolio, combined with the 300 MW development pipeline and experienced team acquired in the deal, provide BEP with full-spectrum local industry expertise and have enabled them to grow the business through accretive tuck-in acquisitions. Furthermore, the collective know-how provided by this team has led to improved performance in analyzing, acquiring, operating, and developing other wind power properties in other markets.

BEP entered Portugal in 2015 when it acquired a 123 MW state-of-the-art operating wind portfolio in the country. Management particularly targeted Portugal due to its significant renewables market, stable and supportive government policies, and a rebounding economy.

Source

Q2 Performance

BEP had both good and bad news in Q2 2018. The bad news was that low water levels in their outsized North American hydro power portfolio during the quarter significantly hampered their energy production (11% below historical averages and down 18% year over year) and, therefore, their cash flow generation (declining 5% year over year).

However, there are still numerous reasons for optimism about the growth story. Despite the disappointing production in their largest business assets, revenue still grew 7.6% year over year, and total production capacity increased by nearly 70% year over year. Furthermore, thanks to operating strength, cost cutting from improved economies of scale in core markets, and accretive acquisitions, BEP grew normalized FFO/unit 16% year over year during Q2 and has grown FFO/unit by 5% year over year in the first half of the year and should pick up even more in the second half assuming water levels resume their historical trends, more efficiencies are harvested, and more developments come online (assets generating $5 million of additional FFO annualized are expected to begin generation in the second half of this year with more to come in 2019 and beyond). Given that the forward yield currently stands at ~6.4%, this is a very solid growth rate.

The normalized FFO available to common unit holders for the first six months of 2018 was $1.20 which provides good coverage for the 98 cents in six month distributions (or a dividend coverage of 122%). At this run rate, BEP would produce an annual FFO of $2.40 and would be trading at 12.8 times FFO. This is not cheap, but BEP's highly stable results growing out of long-term contracts justify a higher valuation, and the multiple is not unreasonable.

BEP is producing (on a consolidated basis) $1.858 billion in EBITDA (based on annualization of the first six months of 2018). With net debt of $10.5 billion, the debt/EBITDA ratio is 5.7 which is not unreasonable again given the stable nature of BEP's revenue.

To capitalize on rich valuations and the trend of increasing demand vs. declining subsidies, BEP has been exiting non-core markets (such as South Africa during Q2) at attractive prices. This to raise capital to strengthen its competitive positioning in more opportunistic core markets by increasing its relationships and economies of scale within those regions.

Finally, it is important to note that despite hydro production falling during the quarter, each of the other divisions (wind, solar, and storage) experienced strong year-over-year growth in cash contributions during Q2. Additionally, hydro operational efficiencies improved, setting the stage for that branch to outperform once natural conditions revert to the historical mean.

As of the end of Q2, the entire BEP portfolio encompassed 84 river systems, 876 facilities, with a 17.4 MW capacity, and a 12.7 GW storage capacity:

with long term annual average generation of 53.3 GWh by quarter:

Balance Sheet

In addition to enjoying the financial backing and significant vested interest of its A-rated parent, the BBB+ credit rating is also due to BEP’s conservative financing strategy. It secures the vast majority of its cash flows through inflation-linked long-term contracts (over 90% of which are with investment-grade counterparties) and mitigates some of the geopolitical and international risk by employing currency hedges (a 10% move in the USD vs. the CAD, BRL, COP, and EUR would have a less than 5% impact on FFO).

In addition, it consistently lengthens its debt maturity profile, with a current weighted average duration of over 10 years. Furthermore, it primarily employs non-recourse debt (i.e., debt that is tied to individual assets rather than the firm at large, significantly mitigating the financial risk of the debt) over long terms and at fixed rates (only 14% of debt is floating rate). This significantly mitigates the impact of rising interest rates (management announced in a recent quarterly unit-holder letter that a 300 basis point rise in interest rates would impact FFO by less than 3%).

In order to further ensure cash flow resiliency through the cycle, management has been increasing liquidity. After refinancing ~$1.1 billion of consolidated debt, maintaining asset level debt at an average duration of over a decade, lowering interest costs by 25 basis points, and extending the duration of the corporate credit facility to five years in Q2, BEP has considerable liquidity of $1.7 billion on a consolidated basis. Furthermore, outstanding debt has decreased by ~$450 million overall year over year.

This puts them in very strong financial position, especially considering that their current liquidity is sufficient to handle nearly all of their debt maturities through 2021 alongside the long-term and stable contracts protecting most of its cash flows. As a result, BEP is excellently positioned to react opportunistically to volatility in global markets on behalf of its investors.

BEP has also used its financial strength to help TerraForm Global resolve some of its balance sheet woes. It has finalized the refinance of $521 million of debt at a 9.75% interest rate, replacing it with a new $400 million note at 6.125% while extending the maturity date from 2022 to 2026 without having to pay any premium on the debt principal.

Growth

BEP boasts a strong growth record over its first two decades, with steady advances made in total production as well as in geographic and asset diversification.

Source: BEP Investor Presentation

However, it is likely just getting started. Due to its aforementioned competitive advantages, BEP is in prime position to capitalize on the enormous growth potential in the renewable power industry. While over $300 billion is invested annually in clean energy, much of that is outside of areas where BEP currently operates giving it significant opportunities for expansion into ancillary businesses and countries.

Furthermore, 96% of all renewable energy generation ownership is in the private sector due to the lack of balance sheet liquidity in governments necessary for significant investments in major infrastructure projects. Brookfield, meanwhile, with its institutional investor clients and banking partners, is positioned to be able to raise the necessary capital for many of these projects to fill in the funding gap left by debt-laden governments further tightening their belts.

Although management sees several decades’ and trillions of dollars’ worth of investment potential ahead in this industry, it is taking very clear and concrete steps now to continue positioning itself for maximum long-term shareholder value creation. While private market assets remain richly valued, BEP is selling off non-core assets to increase liquidity and thereby maintain the lowest risk balance sheet in the sector with the capacity to quickly capitalize on a correction in asset valuations. In the meantime, they are still projecting delivering high single digit growth by leveraging cost of capital strength alongside operational and value adding expertise to cut costs and maximize cash flow generation in existing assets while looking for new ways to broaden the business geographically and in new assets in order to open up new lanes for opportunistic growth.

Management has outlined a concrete cost reduction program for all of their operating locations spanning over the next five years that should drive FFO/unit growth by ~1%-2% annually to help the company reach overall growth at the upper end of their target range (9%+/unit) during that time span. This will be particularly pronounced by leveraging in-house operational expertise in recent acquisitions such as the hydro power units in Colombia and the TerraForm portfolio.

Furthermore, management sees additional annualized growth of 2%-4% from recontracting at increased rates due to improved asset level performance as well as driving annual cash flow growth through inflation-linked contracts. Combined, this should provide 3-6% organic FFO growth without requiring issuing any additional debt or equity. Meanwhile, management has scaled back distribution growth to ~5% annually in order to reduce the payout ratio as a means of further increasing liquidity and financial flexibility to deleverage and/or pursue inorganic/development growth opportunities, thereby further boosting distribution safety and shareholder returns.

In addition to cost cutting and operational organic growth initiatives, management is excited about building upon its TerraForm acquisition to grow its warehouse rooftop solar energy joint venture in China. Given the vast expanse of factories and warehouses in the country and their considerable issues with air pollution, there should be a long growth runway for BEP's solar ambitions there. Meanwhile, energy storage is seeing a 10% boost to its capacity at a Massachusetts facility (at projected 20% returns), and the company also sees significant growth potential in India through its TerraForm acquisition (wind and solar) and other developing nations as it further diversifies into wind, solar, and additional ancillary industries to capitalize on strong developing market economic growth and growing power deficits and renewable energy trends.

The project development pipeline remains robust, as management continues to commit hundreds of millions of dollars annually to investing in new projects.

Many of these projects will be coming online in the next few years, driving significant FFO growth for shareholders on top of the organic growth initiatives. Combined, management projects 6-11% annual FFO per unit growth, easily covering the distribution growth rate and providing enhanced liquidity and cash flow flexibility on a quarterly basis.

Risks

While its heavy weighting towards hydro power production (~80% of FFO in Q1) can lead to investor concerns about lack of diversification into other sources such as wind and solar, it is important to note that hydro power is considered more efficient than wind and solar, since only periods of drought can impact its output, whereas cloudy skies and shifting wind patterns lead to much more volatile output from wind and solar farms. Furthermore, BEP's hydro output is geographically diversified, and it is actively growing its output in wind (recent significant investment in TerraForm Power (TERP), solar (recent joint venture investment in Chinese solar), and storage (capacity growth project in a Massachusetts facility)) as well, further enhancing its FFO (and thereby distribution) generation safety. Additionally, hydro assets tend to appreciate over time and can last perpetually if properly maintained, typically requiring far less maintenance CapEx than other forms of renewable energy.

Another significant risk is from the potential for development projects to not turn a profit due to the potential for permit hold-ups, construction delays, and accelerating inflation and/or poor preliminary engineering analysis that leads to higher than anticipated costs. However, BEP mitigates much of this risk by employing a very conservative development business model. Unlike many of its peers, BEP's management requires that a development project be fully funded with a contract before committing to it and also pursues smaller scale sized projects to avoid sinking too much capital into any one basket that may not work out as intended. The company builds in additional margin of safety into investments by purchasing out-of-favor assets through its connections and pricing power obtained from its large parent company and then uses its superior operating capabilities to add value and enhance returns organically.

A third risk comes from its global operating footprint, exposing them to numerous geopolitical situations and macroeconomic events that can significantly impact returns at certain assets. However, BEP mitigates this risk by targeting high-quality, high barrier to entry assets and employs currency hedges while financing with long-term, fixed-rate, non-recourse debt and signing in long-term inflation-linked contracts with credit-worthy tenants. Additionally, management approaches entry into countries in a very deliberate manner. They only chose to invest in countries with a history and political structure that respects private and foreign capital and begin with only a small presence. Once they have established trust with the local government and business community and built up a network with a degree of localized operational and cultural expertise, they begin scaling their business presence.

The major risks that BEP has weaker mitigation capabilities against include dependency on weather for consistent power generation as well as governments and clients for re-contract pricing. While management uses its local scale and positioning to gain leverage in re-contract negotiations, there are many factors that play into pricing, many of which are macroeconomic and/or geopolitical in nature and therefore beyond Brookfield’s ability to impact. However, BEP has proven effective at re-contracting at higher rates recently in both domestic and international markets.

Valuation

The valuation of BEP is complicated by the non-controlling interest aspect of its ownership structure. One way to tackle this is to use the consolidated net debt number $10.5 billion and then try to calculate a consolidated market cap number and add those two to create a consolidated enterprise value which can then be compared to consolidated EBITDA ($1,858 million).

Calculating first the equity portion of BEP, we get $816 million in preferred units, and common units at $5.54 billion (180 million units at the current market price). General Partner units collected $30 million in IDRs last year so - valuing them at 12 times distributions - we get $360 million. There are also redeemable/exchangeable units held by the GP and - unfortunately - these are not explained in detail in recent financial reports. But we can use the $2,843 million valuation given these units on BEP's books. This totals up to a market cap of $9.56 billion.

Now this is the market cap for BEP which owns only 55% of the consolidated entity so we can "scale up" to get a virtual market cap for the consolidated entity of $17.4 billion which when combined with consolidated debt of $10.5 billion gives us a consolidated enterprise value of $27.9 billion. This number is roughly 15 times EBITDA.

BEP isn't cheap. But its distribution is solid and well covered by its FFO. In addition, it should be able to grow FFO due to inflation adjustment clauses, new contracts at higher rates, and opportunistic acquisitions.

BEP also deserves some premium credit for its low IDR rates. While most MLPs have IDRs that get as high as 50% of distributions after a certain threshold, BEP's top out at 25%. BEP gets IDRs of 15% when distributions exceed 37.5 cents per quarter and gets 25% when distributions exceed 42.25 cents per quarter.

Despite its safe and growing distribution, BEP is trading around 52-week lows and boasts a forward yield near 6.4% with management guiding for continued mid-single digit distribution growth for the foreseeable future. This is a very reasonable assumption, given that BEP's growth investments should enable it to achieve high-single digit to low-teens FFO/unit annualized growth rates, and the balance sheet is strong, with good liquidity, and is also backed by an A-rated parent. BEP has returned to shareholders 16% total annualized returns since the year 2000.

Bottom Line

BEP has a two-decade track record of outperformance while boasting an above-average yield and the strongest balance sheet in the sector alongside numerous competitive advantages.

Going forward, BEP should be able to gradually increase its FFO and its distribution. Investors at this price are unlikely to see explosive gains in either price or in yield. But they are also protected from the downside by the very nature of BEP's business and by its strong credit rating. BEP may be creating a new paradigm in the MLP space - reliable yields that are independent of world oil prices and drilling activity and therefore can command higher valuations.

Source

As high-yield "value" investors, we would advise those interested in BEP to build a small position at the current price. We would be more aggressive buyers in case of a further price drop. Remember that this is a growth company, and as earnings grow, the valuations are set to shrink. BEP should make a good long-term investment for those seeking a stable and growing distribution yield. Another cheap high-yield renewable energy stock to consider is Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) with a yield of 8.4%. For our most recent report on PEGI, click here.

A note about diversification

To achieve an overall yield of +9% and optimal level of diversification, at High Dividend Opportunities, we recommend a maximum allocation of 2-3% of the portfolio to individual high-yield stocks such as BEP, and a maximum of 5% allocation to high-yield exchange traded products (such as ETF, ETNs and CEFs). For investors who depend on the income, diversification usually results in more stable dividends, mitigates downside risk, and reduces the overall volatility of their portfolio.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Note: All tables and images taken from the company's website, unless otherwise stated.

About 'High Dividend Opportunities' High Dividend Opportunities is the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 1500 members. We provide a comprehensive service, ranked #1, dedicated to high-yield securities trading at attractive valuations - with an overall target yield of 9-10%. Subscription includes: A managed portfolio of stocks currently yielding 9.8%. A "Dividend Tracker" which lets you know exactly when to expect your next dividend. A "Portfolio Tracker" to track your dividend holdings, income, and allocation by sector. For video click HERE. If you are looking for the most profitable high-dividend ideas, you have come to the right place. For more info, click HERE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEGI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.