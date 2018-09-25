Fitbit Cares

In not a huge surprise, Fitbit (FIT) continues to push forward with subscription-based services surrounding health monitoring and coaching to help reduce employer costs and improve employee wellness. The upside potential in this category is enormous for a $1.5 billion stock with an additional partnership from a key insurance provider. This move further confirms my investment thesis that the Apple (AAPL) Watch Series 4 was a catalyst for the business, not a threat.

Fitbit Care

The company launched the Fitbit Care platform last week as part of the Fitbit Health Solutions segment. The platform isn't a huge surprise as Fitbit already had a coaching solution and the recent Twine Health acquisition added more features to the health solutions division. The company has constantly pushed that shifting to a subscription-based wellness and prevention platform was the ultimate goal with fitness trackers and smartwatches just part of the tools to help people monitor and track activities.

The platform is designed to improve individual's health outcomes while working to solve the soaring healthcare costs hitting employers. Companies can now work directly with Fitbit to provide the devices and software solutions to monitor outcomes while working with personal coaches to ensure individuals are staying motivated to achieve proper outcomes for a healthier life.

The company shows that data from hypertension individuals tested with the UPenn and Carolinas HealthCare system responded to coaching to achieve a far superior outcome to traditional clinic care. On top of that, those using the coaching platform with Fitbit Care achieved an 89% success rate.

For this reason, Humana (HUM) is partnering with Fitbit Care to provide access to the services for 5 million members. The missing piece here is revenues. The San Francisco Chronicle apparently wasn't able to obtain the subscription costs for Fitbit Care, so the market is still left with a gap of how these services will impact the top and bottom lines.

All the company provided on the Q2 earnings call was that Health Solutions revenues were immaterial to the wearable device revenues. CEO James Park did provide this key stat:

And a great statistic for us on the paid premium front is, inclusive of our Twine acquisition, our paid premium services actually grew 34% year-over-year.

As such, Fitbit isn't likely even approaching 10% of revenues from this category and the Humana deal isn't likely to alter this outcome. No doubt though, analysts will pepper the company with questions about the value of the Humana deal on the Q3 earnings call coming up in a little over a month.

$6 Is Just The Start

The stock surged to $6 following this joint announcement of the Fitbit Care platform and the deal with Humana for 5 million members. Fitbit remains insanely cheap with the stock dipping back below $5.70 as this massive health catalyst takes shape.

Stock valuation @ $5.70 = $1,480 million

Cash: $580 million + $72 million tax refund

Enterprise value: $2,132 million

Sales: $1.5 billion

Target: EV/S = 3.5x or $5,250 million

Price Target: $20

This EV/S multiple is utilized due to Garmin (GRMN) being the most similar company in the market. Garmin trades at about 3.5x forward revenues for an initial comparable point of a device company. Though unfathomable now, Fitbit would actually reach a price of $20 before even including upside for the potential medical device angle.

FIT EV to Revenues (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

As Fitbit shifts to a more subscription healthcare service and medical devices, the stock would likely obtain an even higher multiple than Garmin.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that stocks typically make false starts as the company shifts towards a new catalyst. The market can be slow to accept the new focus of a company. The Fitbit Care platform combined with the Apple Series 4 Watch ushering in the age of smartwatches being utilized for monitoring medical conditions continues to push the stock towards an exceptional rally.

