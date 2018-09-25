Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Tocagen Ahead Of Schedule, Adverum Fast-Tracked, Molecular's New Deal

Welcome to the Daily Pharma Scoop, a daily feature from the creators of the Total Pharma Tracker, a popular biopharma Marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha. In the daily scoop, we focus in on one key investment concept from the biopharma space and also provide quick commentary on other important news, and a set of selected links to major news from the day before.

Tocagen completes Phase 3 enrollment

Tocagen (TOCA) completed enrollment to its Toca 5 trials being conducted in global scale three months ahead of schedule. This is a significant achievement, and the market took note of it to allow the share price to surge ahead ~30% in three trading days. In the early hours of September 18, it was at $10.86, and on September 20, at the close of the market, it was at $13.53. In this article, we try to look into the justification of the recent market response to this renewed interest of the company in hastening this trial that began way back in November 2015.

Officially, the Toca 5 trial is described as "A Phase 2/3 Randomized, Open-Label Study of Toca 511, a Retroviral Replicating Vector, Combined With Toca FC Versus Standard of Care in Subjects Undergoing Planned Resection for Recurrent Glioblastoma or Anaplastic Astrocytoma."

Gliomas are tumors generated from glial cells such as astrocytes, oligodendrocytes, and ependymal cells. Gliomas are divided into three types: astrocytic tumors (including anaplastic astrocytomas), and glioblastomas, and oligodendroglial tumors. So, both the indications in the trial are related but belong to two distinct types of cancers that begin within the brain.

Glial cells are non-neuronal cells present in both central nervous system and peripheral nervous system. They were discovered during the search for 'connective tissues' of the brain, and their name (from the Greek root meaning 'glue') still refers to an earlier impression that as if they were the glue to the brain that holds other cells and tissues in place.

Glioblastoma (GBM) is the most aggressive cancer that begins within the brain with an average 14-month life expectancy with treatment that dramatically falls to 3 months without treatment. Luckily, it is a comparatively rare disease with a prevalence rate of 2-3 per million. Nevertheless, out of all primary brain tumors, GBM accounts for 52% cases, and even among the brain tumor types, its share is ~17%.

In brief, the mechanism of action of Toca 511 is as follows:

Vocimagene amiretrorepvec (Toca 511) is an investigational gamma-retroviral replicating vector encoding cytosine deaminase that, when used in combination with extended-release 5-fluorocytosine (Toca FC), results preclinically in local production of 5-fluorouracil, depletion of immune-suppressive myeloid cells, and subsequent induction of anti-tumor immunity.

Further, the company claims that its immunotherapy candidate is rather specific and does not seriously affect healthy cells.

Subsequent oral administration of investigational extended-release 5-FC (Toca FC) results in formation of 5-FU within infected tumor cells expressing CD2. 5-FU kills cancer cells and Myeloid Derived Suppressor Cells (MDSCs) leading to immune activation against the tumor via a combination of mechanisms. Treatment with Toca 511 and Toca FC selectively destroys cancer cells within the body, while leaving healthy cells unharmed.

The current trial is being conducted at a global level across 68 sites in the U.S. Canada, Israel and South Korea. While the waiting time for the complete Phase 2 data may well expand to at least 1H 2019, Phase 1 trial data is encouraging enough for the company to hasten their Phase 3 development by completing the enrollment of Phase 3 trial 3 months before its estimated end of year completion deadline.

In a May 2018 publication in Neuro-oncology (subsequently printed in September 2018), the following results were reported,

Among 56 patients, durable complete responses were observed. A subgroup was identified based on Toca 511 dose and entry requirements for the follow-up phase III study. In this subgroup, which included both isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1) mutant and wild-type tumors, the durable response rate is 21.7%. Median duration of follow-up for responders is 35.7+ months. As of August 25, 2017, all responders remain in response and are alive 33.9+ to 52.2+ months after Toca 511 administration, suggesting a positive association of durable response with overall survival.

In brief, we may reasonably agree with Dr Yaron Moshel that "Data from Phase 1 testing of the Toca regimen showed a favorable safety profile, complete tumor shrinkage, and extended patient longevity compared to other therapies." In particular, the median survival rate of 14.4 months reported by Toca 5 trials is a significant way forward from the typical median survival rate seven to nine months and patients with complete tumor shrinkage are still alive almost three years after starting the Toca regimen. Dr Moshel is a neurosurgeon who is the principal investigator and co-director of the Gerald J. Glasser Brain Tumor Center, one of the sites of the trial.

In October 2017, the company reported that on receipt of a Breakthrough Therapy designation, and subsequent discussions with FDA, they immediately accelerated Toca 511 and Toca FC clinical development into a seamless pivotal trial, covering both the phases transitioning from one to another, rather than following a clearly divided two-part structure.

With a $16M/Q burn rate and $79.4M in cash, the company needs to balance its way forward with caution for at least another full year before any clearer view of the way forward is apparent to anyone. There will be a few milestones (like a $2M milestone payment for Phase 3 enrollment completion from ApolloBio, their licensor within the greater China region) that will marginally strengthen the cash position.

In the past, there were high profile failures of novel therapies in glioblastoma. Nivolumab's failure to make any impact and Celldex's (CLDX) trial failure are two cases in point. The interesting, unproven and promising proposition offered by Toca is similarly fraught with the problems of a novel approach.

It is a nice thing that market reads a positive direction in the urgency (and probably confidence) showed by the company in the product by finishing Phase 3 enrollment so well ahead of schedule. But a number of uncertainties still remain unless at least key data of Phase 2 trial, which is expected in 2019, are available for analysis. At its post-market price of $13.64, the share price of the company is very near to its 52-wk high of $14.66.

Adverum gets fast-track

Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) announced receipt of fast-track designation for its ADVM-022 gene therapy candidate as a single-administration treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD). The company focuses on unmet medical needs in serious rare and ocular diseases, similar to wAMD.

The fast track designation now quickens the company's preparations for the launch of OPTIC Phase 1 clinical trial by the end of 2018. The following article discusses in detail all three of the essential components related to the present news: the wAMD disease area, the gene therapy mechanism of ADVM-022, and the plan of the trial. According to an earlier estimate, "Age-related macular degeneration affects more than 1.75 million individuals in the United States. Owing to the rapid aging of the US population, this number will increase to almost 3 million by 2020".

The share price of the company jumped noticeably to $6.30 as it opened on September 20. Since then, it had series of downward correction and was last trading at $5.75. Thus, more or less returning to its price range before this news. This price range is at the median of the company's 52-wk range of $2.85-$$8.59.

In Other News

Molecular Templates upon Takeda development

Molecular Templates (MTEM) made two important announcements on September 19. First, its agreement with Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY) for joint development of CD38-targeted engineered toxin antibodies (ETBs) for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other diseases. Previously, these two companies developed CD-38-targeted ETBs in its preclinical stage. Specific financial terms and milestones were also announced. The share price of the company surged 41% on this news of collaboration.

One of the terms of the above agreement was equal sharing of the development cost by the two companies. To consolidate its financial position and to take advantage of the strong positive market response, the company well-timed its announcement of $30M public offering of its common stock. The share price marginally dipped by 7% on the announcement of the offering. But the upsurge worked well against any real dilution of the share price. On September 19, the company touched $7.08 and after the offer announcement it last traded at $5.72 premarket on September 21.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.