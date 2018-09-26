A Plunge In Lumber And WY Follows

Lumber is a market that I watch like a hawk, but I have never taken a long or short position in the futures market because of its lack of liquidity. Lumber futures are like a roach motel; while one can enter the market on the long or short side, it can be more than a challenge to exit with a profit or reasonable loss.

Lumber is an industrial commodity that tends to respond to strength or weakness in the global economy. Moreover, new home construction requires wood, so the price of lumber often moves higher or lower with interest rates in the United States. More recently, since the United States is a significant importer of wood from Canada, trade issues between the neighboring countries has caused increased volatility in the lumber futures market. The increase in price variance and the illiquid nature of the contracts is a toxic combination that has produced some wild price moves since early 2015. Weyerhaeuser (WY) is a company that operates like a Real Estate Investment Trust, but it is highly sensitive to the price of timber as it owns and leases property in the United States and Canada that feed lumber demand. The price of WY shares had been moving gently higher with the price of lumber, but trade issues in North America prevented a high correlation with wood prices during the rally. Since lumber turned south over recent months, WY shares have been edging lower.

A new record in May

Before 2017, the price of lumber futures never traded above the $500 per 1,000 board level.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart highlights, lumber futures reached a high of $493.50 per 1,000 board feet in 1993. In late 2015, most industrial commodities prices fell to multiyear lows, and lumber was no exception. The price of the futures found their bottom at $214.40 in September 2015 which was the lowest price for wood since 2009 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. The U.S. housing crisis sent the price of lumber futures to a low of $137.90 per 1,000 board feet in early 2009 as demand for newly constructed homes plunged with the market glut in inventories. After a rally to $399.80 in early 2013 as historically low interest rates began a flurry of construction activity, the price fell to the September 2015 bottom at $214.40.

Low interest rates and an improving economy lit a bullish fuse under the lumber futures market, and it rose to a new all-time high at $500 in late 2017. In May 2018, lumber exploded to $659 per 1,000 board feet which was a record level.

Higher rates slow new residential construction

The low interest rate environment that sparked the rally in the price of wood came to an end in the United States when the U.S. central bank shifted from accommodative monetary policy to tightening credit. The first short-term interest rate hike came in December 2015 while lumber was still heading higher. The Fed hiked rates for the second time in December 2016 which did nothing to slow the ascent of the price of wood. In 2017 and 2018, as the price of lumber exploded to new record levels optimism from a rising stock market and tax and regulatory reform continued to propel the demand for wood higher as new home construction rose.

There was a lag between the time that the Fed shifted from accommodation to tightening credit and the price action in the lumber market. In 2017, the central bank hiked rates three times by 25 basis points. Moreover, the Fed put a program of quantitative tightening in place where the legacy of quantitative easing began rolling off the central bank’s balance sheet each month. The move pushed rates higher further out on the yield curve while short-term rates continue to rise. On September 26 the Fed will hike the short-term Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points pushing it to the 2-2.25% level. Economic data currently points to another move by the FOMC at their December meeting. All the while, the pressure on longer-term rates continues to be on the upside as quantitative tightening reduces the central bank’s ownership of U.S. government debt securities. The bottom line when it comes to the housing market is that the rising rate environment has caused demand for new homes to decline which has weighed on the demand for lumber.

A brutal move to the downside in an illiquid futures market

The price of wood went from an explosion to the upside reaching a peak in May 2018 at $659, to an implosion over recent weeks and months.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, the price of lumber has been a falling knife since the May high, reaching its most recent low at $334 per 1,000 board feet in September. The decline from the high of 49.3% has been a response to rising interest rates in the U.S. which weighs on demand for new construction. Active month November lumber futures was trading below the $340 per 1,000 board feet on Tuesday, September 25 close to the low.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of November lumber futures illustrates, open interest has dropped with the price since May. Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in the futures market. At its recent highs, the metric stood at 7,464 contracts in February 2018. However, the all-time high came in 2008 at 14,403 contracts. By contrast, the metric in the oil market is over 2.2 million contracts, in natural gas it currently stands at above the 1.6 million contract level. In gold futures open interest is above the 470,000 level, and in the COMEX copper futures market, the metric stands at the 235,000-contract level. As of September 24, the total open interest in the lumber futures market stood at just 3,852 contracts which highlights the lack of liquidity in the market. On September 24, only 381 contracts changed hands between buyers and sellers in the lumber market.

The lack of liquidity in lumber contributes to its price volatility. Liquid markets tend to have narrower bid/offer spreads because higher volume and open interest means market participants are buying and selling at all price levels. In less liquid markets, the lack of participation creates voids or gaps where the market cannot satisfy supply or demand at certain price levels.

Weyerhaeuser follows the lumber market lower

Weyerhaeuser operates as a REIT and according to the company’s profile:

“Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products.”

WY shares followed the lumber market higher after hitting a low of $22.06 in February 2016 when many stocks hit lows during the wave of selling caused by a plunge in Chinese domestic equities.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, WY rallied from the February 2016 bottom to a high of $38.39 per share in June 2018, an increase of 74% from the low. Meanwhile, the plunge in the lumber market has taken the shares back to the $32.93 level as of September 233, a correction of 14.2% since the most recent peak.

The historical correlation tells us that WY will move higher or lower with the price of lumber over the coming weeks and months, but the shares will also reflect the state of trade between the U.S. and Canada as the company leases significant property within the borders of the U.S.’s neighbor to the north.

The wood market is close to a low

Lumber is a highly volatile and illiquid market, and the latest plunge is likely to find a bottom sooner, rather than later. After falling nearly 50% from its high, the price of lumber should run into support at the $300 level. Moreover, the fact that open interest in the lumber market has almost halved since February 2018 is typically not a sign that the price will continue to plunge in a futures market.

Interest rates are rising in the United States which should weigh on the housing market as mortgage rates continue to head north. However, the massive price correction in lumber that has taken it from a record high to its current level could be overdone in the futures market. WY is one way of participating in a rebound in the price of wood which tends to experience price weakness at the end of each year. As the winter months approach, construction activity declines which means that we are currently in the weak season for new home building. Seasonality could also be weighing on the price of lumber and WY shares along with Canadian trade concerns. I will be looking to buy WY shares on price weakness over the coming months as I expect a rebound in 2019.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.