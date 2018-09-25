Tesla's Supercharger Moat Is Under Siege

As Audi parent Volkswagen invests $2 billion alongside and in support of its EV standard-bearer, in charging infrastructure, it will accelerate the demise of one of Tesla's few remaining advantages.

Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) has been making waves in the past couple weeks with the reveal of its fully electric e-tron. Audi sees the two-row, five-seat crossover SUV as a direct competitor to the current king of the EV space: Tesla (TSLA).

With a 250-mile range and starting price of $75,795 before the $7,500 tax credit, the Audi e-tron looks like it can make a stab at some of Tesla’s buyers. The extensive Audi dealership, maintenance, and support network add further to a comparative advantage. And for a bit of tech flavor, Audi also announced its partnership with Amazon (AMZN) to sell and install its home charging systems as part of the e-commerce giant’s ever-expanding presence in peoples’ homes and daily lives.

The e-tron is just the first of many Audi EVs in development. Indeed, the company has 20 EVs slated for launch through 2025. As the Audi e-tron enters the market in early 2019, it will be just the first of many Audi vehicles surging into the electric space.

Yet, with all the fanfare surrounding the Audi e-tron, another element of the company’s electrification strategy has gotten far less attention than it deserves. Specifically, Audi is moving full-steam ahead on building a charging network in collaboration with its parent company Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY). It is a direct effort to threaten one of Tesla’s oft-cited strategic advantages against new entrants to the EV space: The Tesla Supercharger network.

Without the Supercharger advantage, much of the narrative about Tesla’s long-term structural advantages over the legacy automakers and other upstart EV companies falls apart. With a planned $2 billion investment in charging infrastructure, Audi will be the tip of the spear in the effort to excise one of Tesla’s few special differentiators.

We see the material steps being taken by Audi, as well as by other automakers ramping up their EV offerings, to build charging infrastructure as a powerful example of the level of resources that Tesla cannot hope to match. As the EV market matures, Tesla’s dominant-seeming position will soon shrink to Lilliputian proportions.

A Very Shallow Moat

Tesla’s Supercharger network has been cited by numerous professional analysts and media commentators as a distinct strategic advantage for Tesla. The company has invested billions of dollars to build its network over several years. The argument goes that, because of the scale and time such an investment requires, Tesla will enjoy a structural range advantage for many years as competitors remain range-bound by limited charging infrastructure.

Some analysts have gone so far as to call the Supercharger network an economic and strategic moat, in the vein of Warren Buffett. Usually, companies are delighted to have moats, since they provide them with advantages that goes beyond price, protecting their market share and allowing them to grow at the expense of struggling rivals. It is thus quite strange that Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems so disinterested in, or even disdainful of, the very idea of economic moats. An exchange between Elon and Galileo Russell on Tesla’s Q1 2018 conference call highlights the CEO’s odd view of the concept:

Galileo Russell - HyperChange LLC Yeah, I have a couple more. For the Superchargers. I know you guys are not trying to profit off of Tesla owners with that infrastructure, but would you ever open that up to other automakers and try and generate revenue from that system? Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc. We always said that this is not intended to be a walled garden, and we're happy to support other automakers and let them use our Supercharger stations. They would just need to pay share of the costs proportionately to their vehicle usage. And they would need to be able to accept our charge rate and our connector, or at least have an adapter to our connector. So this is something we're very open to, but so far none of the other carmakers have wanted to do this. But it's like not because of opposition from us. This is not a walled garden trying to make a moat (50:55). Galileo Russell - HyperChange LLC Okay. And maybe could you clarify what's the strategy? It seems like that would be a very strong moat (51:03) network you guys have been building globally for years. So why open it up, and why is that not a moat? Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc. Sorry, can you repeat the question? Galileo Russell - HyperChange LLC I'm just wondering why that isn't a moat, because as a long-term investor, I feel like the charging infrastructure you guys have built would take years and millions of dollars for another brand to replicate, so I'm just curious about the strategic thinking behind opening that up versus keeping it closed. Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc. First of all, I think moats are lame. It's nice sort of quaint in a vestigial way. If your only defense against invading armies is a moat, you will not last long. What matters is the pace of innovation. That is the fundamental determinant of competitiveness. And for any given company, if the rate of innovation, let's say, our competitors, maybe they come up with something every six years, we're maybe every two to three years. So, if our innovation is, let's say, twice that of any given competitor, then it is simply – this is true of generally of companies in any industry. Whichever company has the highest rate of innovation, unless that company is actively killed by its competitors in some way that's nefarious, or shoots itself in the foot, it will at some point exceed those competitors. Like, this is obvious that this would occur with Amazon and Walmart, because Walmart's rate of innovation was negligible, and Amazon's was very high. The outcome was obvious a long time ago.

So apparently Elon thinks moats are “lame” and only the pace of innovation matters. That is a deeply problematic view, considering that economic moats are quite real in many industries. And even if we took his claim about the pace of innovation being the only determinant of long-term success, then Tesla would still be in trouble. Dozens of new EVs are coming online supported by vast selling networks and well-heeled, profitable companies.

Tesla is in no position to compete against that sort of economic muscle. Yes, innovation can be done on a shoestring budget, but ultimately tangible investment in R&D is the only way to keep an edge in innovation. Tesla has been methodically cutting spending in an effort to conserve cash. SG&A and R&D were up $16.6 million sequentially in Q2 2018, it is clear that the spending taps have been turned way down. Most of the spending increase is attributable to rising SG&A in light of ramping sales, meaning R&D is falling to the side in an effort to make the Model 3 work.

At the same time, Tesla has curtailed significantly its Supercharger construction and expansion. Even the notional advantage of the Tesla Supercharger network has been diminished throughout 2018, as expansion is continually pared back or scrapped altogether.

Audi Charges In

Multiple automakers and consortia of automakers have been working on building charging networks of their own, and have begun investing massive amounts of cash to get it done. To date, Tesla bulls have scoffed at such efforts, seeing them as years behind and still a long way off from being anywhere near competitive with Tesla.

As the Audi e-tron prepares to come online, we will soon see how much an established automaker can accomplish with a serious investment in charging infrastructure. Audi and its parent company Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) is investing $2 billion in charging infrastructure with Electrify America. The first $500 million is expected to be deployed by July 2019, in line with the initial scaling of Audi e-tron production and sales. While just a start, it should be sufficient to create sufficient charging coverage to alleviate buyers’ worst range anxiety. Volkswagen, which posted a profit of $10.8 billion in 2017, has resources that dwarf Tesla's own. A $2 billion investment will do little to impact its operations and it is likely to invest further through Audi as it leads the group's charge into the EV space.

Meanwhile, other players are building their own infrastructure, often working together to share costs and harmonize technology. The result will soon be a vast charging infrastructure for a universe of EVs. Tesla’s own infrastructure, which looks impressive today, will soon appear rather quaint and dated.

Audi’s initial foray into charging infrastructure alongside Electrify America promises a first real head-to-head in the US market. The Chevy Bolt lacks much in the way of external infrastructure. As a longer-range crossover, the expectation of range is enhanced for the Audi e-tron. With its initial investment, it will prove it can compete. Expect much more where that came from.

Investor’s Eye View

Tesla claims a premium valuation in part by being an innovative car company. But it is more about it not being a car company at all. It is something different. Software and autonomous driving is part of that narrative. But that has grown increasingly suspect as execution continuously falls short of promises and as other innovators push into its various technologies and market, chipping away at its first-mover advantage.

Tesla will soon lose its $7,500 tax credit, and it may lose access to the ZEV credit bonanzas that have helped pad its dismal finances. And Tesla’s Supercharger network, which is supposed to be an insurmountable advantage, is fast turning into anything but. Tesla bulls say it will take ages for the others to catch up. But Tesla has cut investment to the bone even as the investments bulls said would never happen start to go into action.

Audi and Electrify America are going to put a nail into the coffin of Tesla’s Supercharger narrative. It will be proof of two things. First, that Tesla overspent to build infrastructure that provides no sustainable strategic advantage. Second, cash-rich and profitable competitors, working in concert or independently, have the will and resources to render Tesla’s network redundant.

