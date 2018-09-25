Chinese Stocks To Buy Now Part 5: Baozun

Baozun has a low valuation, with a forward P/E of less than 27 and 50% annual growth over the coming years, making it a premium pick at this level.

Baozun is in full transaction to a more profitable and safer model, which makes revenue or sales a broken metric. GMV is a better metric and that was up 69% in the last quarter.

I have a soft spot for Baozun. The company is doing everything so right and is a big winner for me. Still it is off 30% from its 52-week high.

Introduction

A lot of my readers know that I have picked quite a few Chinese tech stocks over the last year. In this series alone, I have written about Alibaba (BABA) the dating app Momo (MOMO), the other retail giant of China, JD.com (JD). Part four was about the Google of China, Baidu (BIDU).

But a lot of other Chinese stocks are on my watch list. With the growing tension between the US and China, a lot of those stocks have fallen considerably. If this conflict would become a real trade war, there are few winners, as in a real war. But until now, I don't think this will happen. There is some barking back and forth and some minor consequences in the margin, but not a real trade war yet. Let's hope it stays that way.

One result of the tension is that the yuan (the Chinese currency) has fallen quite a bit over the last months:

Chinese Yuan to US Dollar Exchange Rate data by YCharts

That will certainly have its results. It will be a good thing for the Chinese export, but it will show a negative impact for the Chinese companies that are available on the American stock exchanges and report in dollars. They might miss their analysts' targets and their stock price might fall because of the sentiment and the seemingly confirmation of the results. This mechanism can give opportunities for those who invest for the long term.

Beware! This doesn't mean that I am of the conviction that this is the bottom. It could be, or the trade war could become reality in full force and go on for several years, no one knows. But I am accumulating Chinese stocks now for the very long term (at least ten years) and I am pretty confident that over that time frame the dust will settle and investors will look at earnings.

Most investors probably know Benjamin Graham, the Dean of Wall Street and the tutor of Warren Buffet. I think he was so right when he said:

In this case: the voting machine of the investors bring down Chinese stocks, but over the long term I'm pretty sure investors will look at earnings, not sentiment. And those earnings look great for a lot of Chinese companies.

The biggest economy

This tension will not stop China to become to the number one in the global trade, like it or not. I have written about this story in previous articles, but I think it is always very important to see the bigger picture. If you invest for the long term, you also should look at the long-term trends.

One such trend, which is inevitable, is that China will overtake the US in the near term as the economic superpower in the world. This is the GDP growth of China compared to that of the US:

US GDP data by YCharts

While the GDP growth of the US is considerable, that of China is much higher (and expected to keep growing at the same pace, as you see.)

It is expected that the Chinese GDP will overtake that of the US in 2025, only seven years from now. In 2050, the Chinese economy is expected to be 50% bigger than the second biggest economy, that of the US.

Accumulate now

Since the long-term trend is so obvious and investing is looking ahead, I think the conclusion is simple: you should invest in Chinese stocks. A lot of investors are scared to invest in Chinese stocks because of several reasons: accounting principles, counterfeit, the Chinese government interventions, stock frauds, the pending trade war threats etc.

While some of those things are still true today (especially government interventions), a lot have to do with the past and with the perception that past has created. The accounting principles are getting better and better. Don't forget that a lot of the big companies are on foreign (American) stock exchanges and so they have to follow the higher bookkeeping principles that we apply. Therefore I think this is a great time to start or keep accumulating Chinese stocks now.

As for the trade war, I think this will not slow down a lot of the best companies of China. Especially tech companies are mainly focused on the home market.

Go in gradually, diversify between some Chinese stocks and keep accumulating over the next few years, no matter what happens (unless some revolution breaks out or so, but that possibility is very, very, very unlikely).

Baozun (BZUN): -28% from 52-week high

My loyal readers know that I have a soft spot for Baozun. And maybe some of the information in this article might be somewhat too basic for them, but since my original article, I have about 6,000 new followers, so I think it is good to repeat the basics as well. And it can be a reminder of the potential of the company and its low valuation.

Baozun was the second pick in my series of Potential Multibaggers. You can reread the original article if you are an Essential member of Seeking Alpha (which I highly recommend, by the way). Here is what it has done since:

BZUN data by YCharts

It is a big winner in my portfolio and hopefully for some of my readers too. And still it is down more than 30% from its 52-week high. And the market cap is just $2.64B, which is very small and also explains the extreme volatility it has had. I don't know why some pundits see volatility as the opposite of safety, by the way. Volatility gives swings, but it is not less safe. Baozun has had drops of 25% on one day. But it also went up by more than 30% on a single day. But it is the general move that goes up and that is important.

And the general move is up. From its debut on the Nasdaq, Baozun is up almost 350%, a CAGR of more than 50%.

BZUN data by YCharts

The good news is that I think this growth rate could go on for quite a few years. And a lot of investors will miss it in a quick scan of the numbers, since the company is in full transition mode, which will make it much more profitable than it already was. I will explain this later.

Bazoun, the company

First a short explanation of what the company does. Baozun is a company that provides e-commerce services and solutions. It basically provides services, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment for foreign companies that want to enter the Chinese market. And the company's customers are real big: Baozun is already being used by premium brands like Nike (NYSE:NKE), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Esprit (OTCPK:ESPGY) (OTC:ESHDF), NBA (basketball) and many other.

Intermediate game: try to find as many as you know from this Baozun illustration. You will probably find many:

(Source: Baozun.com)

While it is up 165%, since I have first recommended it in May of 2017, Baozun is still a very attractive buy. It has recently announced that it is working on scaling out to smaller retailers as well, making it more Shopify-like. In my article about that announcement, I wrote that the new NEBULA+ software the company is developing is targeting big, medium-sized and small retailers. That is a huge opportunity, with a multibillion total addressable market or TAM. It will be a boon for those merchants who want full control over their internet shop.

The company has a great CEO in Vincent Qiu. He had already founded Erry, a company specialized in providing supply chain management solutions and services to consumer brands. He also worked for HP (HPQ) (HPE) and Sun Microsystems, when those company still meant something. Qiu is only 50, so he still has time to build out his company.

Another great thing about Baozun is that its market cap is still only $2.64B, which gives it ample room to grow. And the company is in full transition to a new model, in which it doesn't own the inventory anymore, but it focuses on services, which is much more profitable. That is what I was talking about when I said that a lot of investors will overlook Baozun when just scanning on some metrics

In the following graph, Baozun focuses more on A and B and less on C:

(Source: Baozun investor relations)

This means there is less risk and a higher margin. The company doesn't have to buy products from the producer, but either just does the services of gets them in consignment. For those who don't know the term: it means the producer sends goods to Baozun and Baozun only pays the producer if the goods are sold. If they are not sold, Baozun can return them to the seller without a cost.

But because the product sales revenue is gross and the services are net, revenue growth seems to have slowed down. 'Just' 35% revenue growth in Q2 2018. This is the reason why a lot of investors will miss this opportunity. Sales numbers may even slow down more, when there more clients switch to the consignment method or service method. It may sound strange, but falling sales growth is actually a good thing for Baozun, because the service and consignment model is much more profitable. Investors who don't know the company might see the revenue slow down as a sign of weakness, while it is just great news, actually.

But can you not judge the company then, or just by net profits? No, there is another, better, metric to judge Baozun: GMV (Gross Merchandize Volume, basically the total price of everything an online retailer has sold). GMV is up 69% again in the last quarter. This shows better the huge growth that Baozun is having over the last years and will continue to have for years in the future. But GMV is not on most stock screeners, so take advantage of that knowledge. It will only last for a few quarters.

Baozun is in the sweet spot of the development for the future in China: e-commerce. According to a Goldman Sachs report, the market will double over the next two to three years. And if you think this is easy because of the small starting base, think again. China is already the biggest online market. It had 460 million online shoppers in 2016 already, with total sales of more than $750B, making China the biggest online market already, according to the same GS report. By 2020 the total sales might reach $1.7T.

Trade war risks: limited

Baozun's risk to a trade war is limited in my opinion, especially as a service company, which it becomes more and more. It will just be the platform then for western brands. The costs of tariffs will be for the consumers, not for Baozun.

Valuation

Despite the tailwinds, Baozun is still very attractively valued: it has a forward P/E of just 26.9 and it is expected to grow its EPS by more that 50% in 2019, which gives it a 'forward PEG' of just 0.45. This still is potential multibagger material!

Even with a very modest PE of 29.5 in 2022 (modest because the growth is expected to still be around 50%), Baozun has the potential to return 35% annually over the next five years (or almost 400% in total).



Further more, you see a 0% debt/cap, which means that even if the economy would turn tumultuous, because of the trade war or because of another reason, Baozun will not get into trouble.

Conclusion

I think Baozun is still one of the best stocks there are in the total market and more specific in China. The trading war has brought the stock down 30% from its 52-week high and at the same time the company is in full transition mode, switching from the distribution model to consignment and especially the service model. This will make it much more profitable. But because sales of the distribution model are gross and the consignment and service model are net, the company's sales seem to slow down. Actually, this is a very temporary and positive evolution and investors who know this, can take advantage of that knowledge.

Because Baozun is developing software to help middle-sized and small companies, there is a lot of potential in that market too. Until now the company has only focused on big clients such as Microsoft, Nike, Starbucks etc. If they take this approach to the market for smaller companies, I think that exponential growth is possible.

The low valuation and high potential return make Baozun a premium pick for any investor who can handle some volatility and wants to invest in what is soon to become the biggest economy in the world: the Chinese.

