What's Wrong With Pandora's Merger Deal

My own analysis suggested Pandora was worth anywhere from $12-$30 per share or even more, making a $10 deal a very low sell.

I consider Sirius a more troubled company than Pandora in the long-term, because it is weighed down by legacy satellite operations.

Just a week ago, I wrote an article re-stating my bullish outlook on Pandora (P) but offering some cautionary words about a new trading strategy that was emerging in the market. In analyzing it and suggesting an alternative approach, I analyzed Pandora as an independent operation.

Of course, we now have the news of the Pandora/Sirius (SIRI) merger agreement and Pandora's accompanying investor presentation. Basically, Pandora shareholders get 1.44 shares of Sirius for each share, and that pencils out to an implied price of $10.14 per share for Pandora.

As a Pandora investor, I am not happy. I will explain why this news led me to end a longstanding bullish position on Pandora.

Grading The Options Trade

Before the good stuff, just a quick bit of hindsight and performance grading.

Market data showed that someone or several someones had started purchasing large quantities of call options dated for the last trading day in September with a strike price of $10.50 per share. I suggested that those call options did not represent a strong investment play and suggested that while straight, old-fashioned stock purchases remained best, a better option play would be to sell put options at the same strike price. We now know what motivated those purchases - insiders knew a deal was imminent. But their morally-questionable attempts to trade on this information didn't work out so well for them.

Under the options strategy I proposed, the merger agreement's implied price of Pandora stock at $10.14 would have generated $0.36 cents of costs in exchange for the option price of $1.03, a gain of $0.67 or 7% in two weeks assuming full cash collateral for the residual $9.47 in share costs for option sellers. A straight stock ownership at the then-current price of $9.59 would have seen gains of 5.7% over the same time frame. Meanwhile, the call options at current pricing dynamics are effectively worthless, with only three days left to get into positive territory.

Of course, this analysis is somewhat less rosy if one takes the actual current value of Pandora shares, which have fallen back to $9.69 as of this writing after going as high as $10.25 in pre-market trading following the announcement. Sad as I am to say it, this pessimism may be well founded. While Pandora as an independent company retained my confidence and support even through its down years, the newly merged entity does not fill me with a great deal of optimism.

A Sirius Problem

A full analyses of Sirius is an article all on its own, but I am not as positive on Sirius as I am on Pandora. In a nutshell, my concerns are future-based. Pandora, for all its struggles, was on a path to becoming a major player in the 21st Century world of streaming, while Sirius's approach remains largely satellite dependent. My concerns are actually very similar to the ones I expressed over AT&T's (T) purchase of DIRECTV a few years ago: when a company purchases a satellite-based business, it is largely buying past success, not future prospects. Satellites cannot offer the degree of personalization - in both content and advertising - that modern consumers expect, and the costs to wind down such legacy operations can often be substantial.

Pandora, of course, is the one being bought this time, so the satellite company is doing the acquiring, not being acquired. But since this is an all-stock deal, Pandora investors are essentially "buying" a piece of Sirius, just like AT&T investors bought DIRECTV. Most analysts now admit that AT&T is having trouble bringing DIRECTV into the 21st Century, and I fear Sirius may hit similar roadblocks. So I would be skeptical of holding Sirius stock even if I thought Pandora had gotten a fair price for its own operations.

But that brings me to my real objection to this deal: in my view, it didn't.

Talk About Selling Low

In my last article, I already took readers through the price history of Pandora stock: from $16 at IPO, all the way up close to $40, before crashing down to $4.25 and then rebounding to above $9. The decision to sell at $10.14 means that shareholders who bought at the IPO and held on will realize a 36.5% loss. The price is also substantially below both the $15 acquisition price Liberty Media once offered for Pandora as well as even the $10.50 conversion price of Sirius's own preferred shares in Pandora.

Of course, current management was not in place then, so they don't feel the need to justify past mistakes by holding out, and no investor should let their decisions be clouded by tears over spilt milk anyway. Fair enough. But I am not the only one to have analyzed Pandora's future prospects and found values considerably above the one this deal is offering. Pandora recently had its price target raised to $13 by one analyst and has generally seen strong operational improvements over the past few quarters that have pushed other analysts to rate Pandora favorably.

For myself, I have calculated Pandora's value a couple of different ways, since Pandora in my view has several paths to profitability - one of the reasons I was so consistently high on it. Merely valuing its network savings potential yielded a value of $12 a share, before any actual operating profits in its own operations. Its commanding position in digital audio advertising meant that if it achieved ad-hour revenue parity with terrestrial it was worth almost $30 per share, and the potential for it to exceed parity - it can personalize better than terrestrial - meant there was potential to go even higher.

Conclusion

Pandora's best bet at this point is that it finds either a buyer who values it properly, or walks away. There were no details about the consequences of seeking to terminate the deal without an alternative buyer, but we know Pandora definitely has permission to shop itself. Failing that, it has six months to show improved fundamentals sufficient to convince shareholders to vote the deal down - and for all its potential, that's probably not enough time.

I consider the deal very likely to go through, which is a real disappointment to me as a Pandora investor and long-time bull. There is no doubt in my mind it had the potential to do far better, had it held out a little longer.

I have regretfully ended my position in Pandora, and until I see some sign that this deal is not as bad as it looks - or is simply being junked - I no longer recommend a long position in it. $10.14 is not nearly as good as I think it could have been, but it might be the best investors will see.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.