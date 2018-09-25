Esperion Therapeutics: Hold For PDUFA Date

Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) had a tumultuous year as it collapsed from over $80 to below $40 in May on safety concerns from a phase 3 study of bempedoic acid, its lead drug candidate, in a phase 3 trial of the drug in patients with lowering elevated LDL-C. Although the drug was able to reduce LDL-C successfully, a number of patients died - 13 in the drug arm compared to 2 in the placebo arm. That spooked investors, bringing the stock down.

However, looking at the data closely - and ESPR’s somewhat belated explanation - we notice, first, that the drug arm had almost double the number of patients than the control arm; moreover, there were very sick patients. The cause of death of 5 of these patients was lung cancer; which isn’t surprising given the patient group were heavy smokers. The company’s CEO published a detailed report on this in June - however, by then the stock had plummeted too much and did not recover.

However, as fellow author WCM Equity Research has pointed out, many institutional holders took the opportunity to double down on ESPR following the fall. That, we can assume, means that smart money agrees with the CEO that the deaths were unrelated, and that Bempedoic acid did better than the PCSK9 inhibitors, which typically have a much worse hazard ratio in these CV trials.

So, sometimes in early July, we ran ESPR through our IOMachine, a device that performs a four factor test of biopharma stocks and produces an investibility opinion as the output. Here are the results:

Catalyst

The Company is currently evaluating bempedoic acid in four, fully enrolled global pivotal Phase 3 LDL-C lowering efficacy and safety studies consisting of approximately 3,600 patients, a Phase 3 open-label extension study and the CLEAR Outcomes global cardiovascular outcomes trial (CVOT).

Data from some of these, notably study 2 (the one with the patient deaths) and study 3 have been announced. Also announced recently is data from the combo study of bempedoic acid/ezetimibe.

The upcoming catalyst is data from the CLEAR LDL-C Lowering Program 1002-047, which will declare results in October 2018. This is the CVOT study referenced above. While this is the nearest catalyst, the more important catalyst is possible NDA/MAA submission in the first half of 2019 for bempedoic acid. From the company’s website, we see that:

Esperion plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) by the first quarter of 2019 for an LDL-C lowering indication for bempeodic acid based on the successful completion of the Company’s ongoing and fully-enrolled global pivotal Phase 3 program. The proposed product label would include specific language for use of bempedoic acid as an adjunct to maximally tolerated statin therapy in patients with hypercholesterolemia, specifically those at high cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) who require additional LDL-C lowering. In Europe, we intend to submit a Marketing Authorization Application ((NYSE:MAA) in the first quarter of 2019 for the use of bempedoic acid in combination with a statin, or statin with other lipid-lowering therapies, in patients unable to reach LDL-C lowering goals with maximally tolerated statin therapy and in patients who are statin intolerant, or for whom as statin is contraindicated.

Trial data

ESPR has done almost 20 trials of the drug from various angles. Here’s a list of them, with outcomes:

Source - company website

Besides these phase 2 studies, they have also declared results from all but one of the five phase 3 studies that were ongoing. In all these trials, even in the one with high mortality, bempedoic acid managed to lower LDL-C levels drastically, both as monotherapy and as combo therapy with statins, PCSK9 inhibitors and so on. Importantly, the drug also “achieved a significantly greater reduction of 34 percent in high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP), an important marker of the underlying inflammation associated with cardiovascular disease, compared to the placebo group which had a reduction of two percent (p<0.029).” hsCRP has medical professionals divided as to its precise effect on CV diseases. Most researchers believe that reduction in hsCRP has an even better effect on reducing the of CV diseases compared to LDL-C. As the following report says: “data suggest that the C-reactive protein level is a stronger predictor of cardiovascular events than the LDL cholesterol level.” In that way, bempedoic acid’s ability to reduce hsCRP is an important achievement. The only problem was the high mortality in one of the studies, which we believe has been effectively addressed by the company in the report cited above.

Execution

The company, at the time of writing, had about $189mn in cash reserves, and burned through around $40mn in the previous quarter. The burn rate is a bit too high in our opinion, and they will need cash once the marketing phase starts. So, we expect a dilution on good news before the PDUFA date, which should be sometime in late 2019 or early 2020.

It should be kept in mind though that the company has only this single product in the pipeline. While the company had a tremendous year in 2017, its terrible fall in May, despite the explanations from the management, puts a dark spot on its record.

Competition

First line competition consists of statins; then we have the current PCSK9 inhibitors. Bempedoic acid adds to the potency of PCSK9 inhibitors. As such, it has no competition and is first-in-class. However, many of these statins are now generic, including the old blockbuster Lipitor. On the other hand, the market is huge, and this small company should certainly find a niche for itself given the adaptive abilities of their product.

Bottom Line

The stock fell sharply since last year on fears of safety concerns which have been now mitigated since late-May when they published safety data from a third safety study. The stock is slowly rising, but it still has a long way to go to reach where it was before the safety threat came out. These are good times to buy into the stock.If you are already in, hold on for a PDUFA date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.