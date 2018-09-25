Columbia Sportswear Is Crushing Nike And Under Armour

This $6 billion company is swimming in $775 million in cash and FCF has grown at a 40%+ CAGR over last decade.

Columbia Sportswear had another great quarter, growing sales 21%. The stock has tripled in the last 5 years, outdoing both Nike and Under Armour.

Thesis

If you're interested in growth companies swimming in cash, Columbia Sportswear (COLM) is worth a look. In recent years, the company has undertaken initiatives to improve profitability and drive growth. The effort is paying off.

Over the last few years, as of FY-17, revenue growth has improved to a 10% CAGR (vs. 6%+ over last decade), gross margins have increased 280 basis points to 47%, and FCF has grown at a 9% CAGR. As of this writing, this $6.4 billion company is sitting on a cash balance of $775 million (cash + short-term investments). Though the trade war with China could become a problem for the company, Columbia is worthy of consideration.

A Strong Q2-18 Continues Recent Success

Columbia Sportswear is a niche apparel company that sells clothing and footwear geared to hikers, fishermen, golfers, trail runners, and winter sport athletes. The company recently reported another stellar quarter, continuing a growth trend we've seen emerge in recent years as the company attempts to create demand for its products and increase sales through direct-to-consumer (DTC).

In Q2-18, the company saw success across its apparel and footwear lines. It is worth noting that this growth is especially impressive since Q2 is typically the lowest revenue period of the year for Columbia. The company's best sales quarters are in the latter half of the year in prep for cooler months. Here is a snapshot of Q2 revenue growth performance in recent years:

The CEO attributed part of the strong Q2 growth to its Performance Fishing Gear (PFG) footwear, a line that saw its sales double year over year. The PFG growth resulted from a targeted marketing campaign the company conducted in the Houston, Texas area.

This successful initiative (Houston campaign) generated over 150 million impressions and fueled a surge in Columbia brand sales across Texas and the Southeast. PFG footwear sell-through for participating sporting goods retailers exceeded expectations, more than doubling compared to last seasons. Including all styles, Columbia footwear sales were up over 70% year-over-year in Houston." - CEO Timothy P. Boyle, Q2-18 earnings call.

This PFG marketing effort in Houston is an example of a new focused marketing strategy the company began focusing on in 2017. Enhanced marketing efforts have consisted of a series of campaigns across print, TV, digital, email, and social media. The company this year has plans for similar targeted campaigns in other regions of the country (Chicago), and in other regions (UK) of the world, to drive sales of specific products.

Project CONNECT - Creating Demand and Driving Direct-to-Consumer Sales

Demand-creation (Houston example) was one of four goals outlined by the company in 2017 as part of its Project CONNECT initiative. The goal of Project CONNECT is to accomplish the following:

1. Drive brand awareness and sales growth through focused demand creation;

2. Enhance consumer experience and digital capabilities;

3. Expand and improve direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales;

4. Invest in people and optimize portfolio across Columbia brands.

In short, the company is doubling down on efforts to delight the consumer and sell directly to the consumer as retail partners struggle in the digital age. Developing regional strategies and emphasizing DTC appears to be working. DTC growth in Q2-18 was 18%. DTC represented 46% of sales this quarter; it was 47% of sales this quarter last year.

What was impressive about the recent report was that strong growth wasn't tied to one specific region of the world - strong growth was global.

LAAP = Latin American/Asia Pacific; EMEA = Europe, Middle East, Africa

China - Growth Opportunity and Possible Problems

The company views China as a major source of potential revenue growth in the years ahead. China sales increased high single-digits this quarter and the CEO remains optimistic about China's potential as a growth driver for the company. The company owns and operates 10% of the stores in China that retail its products. To date, the company has not been adversely impacted by the US-China tariff row.

First, in 2017, 38% of our sales occurred outside the U.S. and are not directly impacted by U.S.-China trade barriers. We rely on a diversified sourcing base mostly across Asia and have considered our diverse and flexible supply chain to be one of our strengths. In 2017, China represented less than 20% of our total imported value into the United States. To date, newly announced tariffs in the U.S. have not targeted our primary product categories. In addition, because a high percentage of our fall 2018 products will have been shipped in the coming weeks; if tariffs are raised on our primary categories, the impact would likely be felt mostly in future years." - CEO Timothy P. Boyle, Q2-18 earnings call.

But pain could be on the way if the trade spat with China continues.

Apparel and footwear products already carry some of the nation's highest tariffs averaging in the double digits. To add to those high tariffs with additional punitive measures would not only have a detrimental impact on our business, it would represent a significant tax on American consumers." - CEO Timothy P. Boyle, Q2-18 earnings call.

Revenue Growth + Margin Expansion = Stock Run

The company has improved revenue growth and expanded gross margins over the last five years. As a result, shareholders have been rewarded with a stock price that has tripled. This is impressive, but I found it more profound when I compared it to the two most popular sports apparel stocks in the market, Nike (NKE) and Under Armour (UA).

Below is a snapshot of how the company has accelerated revenue growth and improved gross margins the last few years. Over the last decade, revenue growth had a CAGR of 6.2%. This has improved to 10% the last few years. The company is guiding for 9-10.5% revenue growth this year. Gross margins had fluctuated between 42 and 44% in the first half of the last decade. They eclipsed 47% in 2017 and the company is guiding for gross margin expansion of 140 basis points in 2018.

CAGR 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 Revenue 10% $2,466 $2,377 $2,326 $2,100 $1,685 Gross Profit 11.7% $1,160 $1,110 $1,074 $955 $744 Gross Margin - 47% 46.7% 46.2% 45.5% 44.2%

Family-Run With a History of Growth

I had ignored Columbia Sportswear for years and recently researched it on a lark. The company was created in the 1930s and has always been controlled by the Boyle family. The CEO, Tim Boyle, has worked for the company since 1971. His father once ran the company. Tim's mother, Gert, is chairman of the board. While my article has focused on the recent quarter and the last five years of growth, a quick review of stock returns shows that this company has been crushing the S&P 500 for decades. Since 1998, the stock has returned nearly 1,500% vs. 165% for the S&P 500. In that same period, Nike returns have also returned about 1,500%. Frankly, this revelation shocked me. I was not aware of Columbia's impressive track record.

Valuation

Free cash flow growth has been choppy over the last decade. It has grown at 40% CAGR or an average annual growth rate of about 12%. Using the 12% growth rate and applying a Treasury bill discount rate and 3% growth in perpetuity after year 10, shares look undervalued today. If we reduce the growth rate of FCF over the next decade to under 10%, shares begin to look fairly valued or even overvalued. Let's compare Columbia to Nike and Under Armour on some key metrics:

Expected or Realized 2018 Revenue Growth Forward PE PEG Price to Sales Price to Free Cash Flow Columbia 10.5% 27 2.44 2.46 22.73 Nike 6% 32 2.62 3.77 27.73 Under Armour 4% 108 18.5 1.62 18.2

Columbia is growing revenue at a faster clip than Nike and Under Armour. Like Nike, Columbia Sportswear has a debt ratio of around 25%. Under Armour's debt ratio is much higher. The companies also differ on inventory management. Columbia appears to have a better handle on keeping inventory levels steady than Nike or Under Armour recently.

As of this writing, Columbia Sportswear has a market value of $6.4 billion and has $775 million in cash and short-term investments. This is an impressive stash. During the first half of the year, the company repurchased $40 million in stock and has $98 million remaining in the stock repurchase plan. The company also has a dividend and paid out $31 million in the first half of the year. Beyond buybacks and dividends, the company will likely hold on to much of the cash reserve in case the tariff situation with China worsens, the CEO said on the Q2-18 call.

Conclusion

Though the company has been around for decades, Columbia Sportswear is an evolving growth story and has been performing well as of late. I am strongly considering investing. Generally speaking, I am not a fan of family-run corporations. The idea that somebody holds a job because their parents bestowed it upon them is a little too Old World for me. What potential executive talent is the company bypassing by "keeping it in the family?" That said, one could argue that the current ownership structure - 54% insider ownership - is a positive in that management has a clear stake in the company's success. A stock that has tripled in the last five years and appreciated 1,500% in the last 20 is probably a testament to that belief. I may write a more detailed history about the company before deciding on an investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.