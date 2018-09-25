NOW Inc. Has A Steady Growth Path, But Lacks Exuberance

NOW Inc. - An overview

NOW Inc. (DNOW) distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (or MRO) supplies to the upstream, midstream, and downstream industries. It also distributes to other industries including manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, refineries and engineering, and construction firms. The energy market growth will continue to pull DNOW's revenues higher, and DNOW has a flexible operating model to benefit from value-added services. However, DNOW operates in a highly competitive market, and in the short-run, a scope for margin expansion is limited. In 2018 so far, NOW Inc.'s stock price has gone up 52% and outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) which declined by nearly 6% during this period. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry. Before we get into what's driving DNOW, let us understand the business first.

DNOW's distribution includes pipe, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical, instrumentation, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement, and control equipment. It also provides outsourcing services such as warehouse and inventory management solutions, logistics, the point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. DNOW operates primarily through the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. DNOW's U.S. operations account for 77% of its revenues, while the non-U.S. business accounted for 23% in Q2 2018.

How DNOW adds value to the customers?

DNOW manages the key supply chain activities by sourcing goods and solutions from suppliers and managing their warehouses. This helps energy companies minimize product supply chain costs and risks. It also reduces their SG&A costs. To serve customers of various sizes, DNOW provides modular turnkey solutions for rotating equipment, valve actuation and process, and production equipment. DNOW involves with customers right from the design through the assembly, fabrication, and optimization of products and equipment. This leads to higher customer engagement and it adds to the revenue flow by differentiating through value-add product lines.

Although the distribution market is replete with a large number of small distributors, DNOW's products depth, cost-cutting methods, geographic diversity, and ability to engage large and small U.S. and international clients gives it an edge over the smaller players. Compared to some of its larger international competitors, DNOW's offerings across the energy value chain, flexible operating model, and product-and-solutions bundling let it maintain a strong position in the market. However, some of its competitors are more focused on the energy sector and therefore, have more flexibility to scale their production and service to meet the energy sector's requirements. For example, MRC Global (MRC) has a clear strategy as to how to approach the upstream, midstream, and the downstream industries. Read more on MRC's business and its strategies in MRC Global Has Some Hitches, But Growth Story Is Intact.

The other facet of DNOW's recent strategies is to invest in inventory and standardized production packages. DNOW's management observes that market lead times have grown for rotating, process, and production equipment. Through collaborative inventory planning and product standardization practices, DNOW has captured the opportunities created by the demand-supply gap. For example, DNOW has been supplying equipment used in produced water disposal and water reuse in shale plays. The recent pipeline capacity constraint in crude oil line gathering and transportation systems is another emerging area where DNOW sees robust growth opportunities.

Why is DNOW's business model efficient?

The energy price recovery in the past two years and the resulting surge in the E&P activities particularly in the U.S. has enabled DNOW in improving its quotation and pricing processes, leveraging and optimizing inventory, and driving intra-company collaboration.

Some of the key strategies DNOW has adopted in recent times include focusing on the oil play market environment. The Permian remains the most active while the business is strengthening in the Bakken, Northern Rockies, Eagle Ford, DJ Basin, and the Northeast. DNOW has renewed its human capital strategy in the Permian and other growing areas to strengthen its position and gain market share. It's concentrating on increasing sales of tank battery hookups, upgrades on existing batteries, line top, and actuated valves for gathering systems. On top of that, DNOW is cross-selling products through the acquired companies. For example, Odessa Pumps is selling LACT units (or Lease Automatic Custody Transfer unit used for automatic measurement, sampling, and transfer of oil from the lease location into a pipeline). DNOW's Power Service is selling air operated double diaphragm pumps. DNOW acquired Odessa Pumps and Equipment in August 2015 and Power Service in June 2016.

As a result of these initiatives, DNOW's revenue per global operating rig increased 10.5% in Q2 2018 compared to a year ago. DNOW's gross margin of 20.2% in Q2 2018 was 1.2% higher over Q2 2017.

What DNOW's competitors expect: Compared to DNOW, MRC Global sees a low growth rate coming from upstream and midstream businesses in Q3 and Q4 of 2018 before they improve in 2019. MRC expects the downstream market to continue to bulk up its strength in the next four quarters.

DXP Enterprises' (DXPE) management is also upbeat about the growth momentum to continue in the latter half of 2018. In the Q2 earnings conference call, its management commented:

Overall, momentum continues in our business and we are focused on DXP's smart recovery for 2018. We're focused on growing the top line and bottom line as well as being fast, convenient and customer driven for all of our customers. During the first half of 2018, this has been a focus on driving margin improvement and selling value. As we move through 2018 and beyond, we will continue to drive improvement and our publicly stated goal of 10% plus EBITDA margins."

DNOW's drivers for the international market

In Canada, DNOW plans to capitalize on the midstream activity, after the Government backed significant midstream projects. Plus, they have additional rail capacity coming online there. LNG projects also received a boost after the announcement of LNG Canada's Kitimat based project.

In other international markets, DNOW received a contract from a European based E&P company and a Norway based drilling contractor in Q2. Offshore activity level is also expected to improve in the back half of 2018 and 2019.

What were DNOW's drivers in Q2?

The WTI (or West Texas Intermediate) crude oil price, which reflects the U.S. producers' price, increased 41% from Q2 2017 to Q2 2018. The recovery of crude oil price and the resulting 16.4% rise in U.S. rig count in 2018 over the first half of 2017 indicate a rebound in the exploration & production investment by the upstream companies. According to an Evercore ISI Midyear Survey, U.S. E&P spending is expected to be up 16% in 2018 over 2017. Recent EIA report shows a continued increase in well completions in the second quarter over the first quarter as well as a rise in drilled but uncompleted (or DUC) wells. Compared to 6M17, 32% more wells were completed in 2018 until June. Studies also show that E&P spending in the international energy market is also slated to grow modestly in 2018.

As the OFS industry indicators moved north, DNOW's revenues in the past year until Q2 2018 increased 19%, while its net income has switched to $14 million from a net reported loss of $17 million a year ago. Increased rig count, continued well completions and midstream projects led to higher revenues in Q2.

In the U.S., E&P activity rise in the Permian, Bakken, Northern Rockies, Eagle Ford, DJ Basin, and the Northeast contributed to DNOW's revenue growth. In the midstream market, pipe and actuated valve activity remain active in the shale plays as the midstream operators continue to build out infrastructure to support increased production volumes. As domestic production ramps up, DNOW added customers in Arkansas and the Rockies. In downstream, a new large-scale refining customer was added to DNOW's list. DNOW also added new aerospace and energy products manufacturing customers during Q2.

How will Permian affect DNOW's business?

According to the EIA, the Permian Basin has been the most prolific crude oil producing region in the U.S. in the recent times. Therefore, there has been massive pressure on takeaway capacity on the Permian pipelines. For DNOW, business from the Permian contributed to DNOW's revenue growth.

However, the Permian Basin has been caught in own web. The upstream production spurt in the Permian has caused a temporary shortage in takeaway capacity. According to BP Capital Fund Advisors, by the end of 2018, Permian production could exceed available pipeline space by 300,000 to 400,000 bpd. By late 2019, the gap could reach 750,000 bpd. The fallout of the capacity constraint is higher prices crude oil transportation, or a production shift from Permian, or both.

Tariff war can hit DNOW: Steel and aluminum are some of the primary raw materials used on the pipes and valves products sold by DNOW. In March 2018, the U.S. imposed Section 232, which meant a 25% tariff on all steel imports and 10% on all aluminum imports into the U.S. The sanction impacts all carbon products, including pipe, fittings, and flanges. The tariff targeted steel and aluminum imports and related quota measures on countries like South Korea, Canada, Mexico, and EU. Also, a final decision on carbon steel plants anti-dumping has been rendered, increasing cost and lead times. In July, Section 301 tariffs have been put into place which may impact import of certain valves, valve parts and gaskets made in China.

To fight off the tariff-war scenario, DNOW has an inventory management program. In the Q2 earnings call, its management clarified, "we still have extra inventory to accommodate the build in the short term. What you don't want to be stuck with is some of these tariffs being relieved and imports coming back in and then you're left with a situation where your inventories are. So, we'll just try to manage that tightly."

DNOW's maintenance, repair, and operations (or MRO) contracts generally do not commit its customers to any minimum purchase volume. So, a cost-inflation led price hike of its products supplied can affect relationships with customers negatively or reduce the customers' purchasing volume.

Other concerns for DNOW

Risks of impairment charges: In FY2015, DNOW recorded $393 million goodwill impairment related to its U.S. Energy and U.S. Supply Chain operations. This resulted from the sustained decline in worldwide oil and gas prices and rig counts after the crude oil price crash in 2014. While DNOW recorded no significant impairment charges since then, the company is subject it to impairment tests and runs the risk of recording impairment charges if the carrying amount of the reporting unit exceeds its fair value. As of December 31, 2017, DNOW had $328 million of goodwill and $166 million in intangibles.

Concerns over debt and cash flows

DNOW's total debt increased 52% as of June 30, 2018, compared to a year ago. On April 30, 2018, the company replaced its existing senior secured revolving credit facility. DNOW has borrowed $195 million against the credit facility and had approximately $332 million in availability. Plus, a $91 million cash & cash equivalents equate to $423 million liquidity as of June 30. DNOW's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio (or indebtedness) is lower than its industry peers' average like MRC Global, Fastenal Company (FAST), and MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM). Lower indebtedness indicates decreased financial risks.

DNOW's free cash flow was a negative $72 million in the past four quarters until Q2, primarily because of negative cash flow from operation. The negative cash flow was a result of higher working capital as the company is investing more into inventory building to manage the cost inflations.

If DNOW's capex increases in future to keep pace with energy sector's growth or to invest more to beat the competition, it may have to resort to borrowings from the available credit facilities. Majority of its debt repayment obligations lie in the next one to three years. DNOW may cut deals with its bakers to extend the maturity period. But it needs to improve cash flows if has to avoid any potential credit risk.

Stability in leadership: DNOW's top execs have been serving for a considerable period. Robert Workman has been the CEO and President since 2014, while David Cherechinsky was appointed as the CFO in February 2018 in a planned organizational change.

Management guidance

In DNOW's Q2 2018 conference call, the management provided revenue guidance. It expects revenues to increase due to "strong pricing, expense minimization, and flow-through quarter". In Q3 2018, the management expects "low single-digit percentages" hike in revenues compared to Q2. On top of the capacity issue, as I discussed earlier, other negative drivers for DNOW in Q3 2018 can be the impacts of potential consolidation in the shale plays, market and product pricing pressures, and the ongoing offshore project delays. You can read more on the effects of offshore projects in Helix Energy: Has It Gone Up Too High For Its Own Good?

For FY2018, DNOW's management expects revenue to grow by "high teens" compared to FY2017 if the current market trend continues. It also expects "gross margin percent to fluctuate in the short term" although it believes there is room for gross margin expansion following growth in the market.

Revenues and EBITDA estimates

For Q3 and Q4 of 2018, I expect DNOW's revenue growth rate to increase compared to Q2. For that, I have taken the management guidance as a reference but considered a more conservative approach. Plus, I have also considered the seasonality trend. I estimate growth to pick up in 2019.

I also expect the adjusted EBITDA margin to decline marginally in Q3 2018 following the steel cost escalation and tariff on imported raw materials, and then improve in Q1 and Q2 of 2019, as margin pressure eases. Adjusted EBITDA excludes various non-recurring items including benefits from changes in the valuation allowance, severance expenses, and accelerated debt issuance costs, and tax charge related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

What does DNOW's relative valuation say?

NOW Inc. is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 30.6x. Based on my EBITDA estimates in the next four quarters, DNOW's forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 14.3x.

NOW Inc.'s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is higher compared to the industry peers' average multiple compression, as noted in the table above. This is because I expect DNOW's EBITDA to improve more sharply compared to the peers' average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers' average. DNOW's TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (MSM, FAST, and MRC) average of 15.2x. For MSM, FAST, and MRC, I have used sell-side analysts' estimates provided by Reuters Thomson.

What's the take on DNOW?

DNOW will continue to grow as the energy sector demand continues to drive its business in an upward momentum. Any sudden break like a Permian capacity issue should not deter its growth plans significantly as DNOW's operations are well spread out across the world. DNOW has a flexible supply chain management network that can cater to a variety of customers. Its value-added services lead to additional revenue sources. Its presence in key resource shales and higher demand from the midstream industry should push revenues higher in the next year. However, its stock price has rallied in 2018 and has taken its trading multiples higher. Plus, it faces significant competition from the smaller regional players and large distribution with an international presence. I would like DNOW to display smarter strategies to beat competition before considering investing in it.

