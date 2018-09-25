Boeing: The Leader Of The Commercial Space Race

Boeing (BA) and SpaceX (SPACE) are the two trailblazing companies that are paving the way towards making space flight a normality. Currently, the two companies are involved in a new space race, a race to be the first commercial company to put people in space. It isn’t truly space, in actuality it is Low Earth Orbit (LEO), but no man has been out of LEO since 1972 after Apollo 17 landed on the moon. This still is no small feat and both companies have been working hard to get it done. As of now, the United States uses the Russian Aviation and Space Agency (RASA) to send astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) ever since they discontinued the Space Shuttle Program in 2011. Launches usually take place a few times a year for manned spacecraft. SpaceX and Boeing are both working under NASA contracts to develop their manned vessels, Boeing’s Crew Space Transportation (CST)-100 Starliner and SpaceX’s Crew Dragon. SpaceX is planning to have their first manned Crew Dragon launched in April of 2019, while the CST-100 Starliner is slated for a mid-2019 launch with a crew. No matter what, both companies are going to have created history, but Boeing is set to win the race overall.

ISS Crewed Missions

The launch times that have been announced for both companies are far from final and could both change drastically. NASA provided Boeing with a $4.2 billion contract to build their CST-100 Starliner. In terms of who does end up in space first, it doesn't really matter. Both companies should have had successful manned launches by the time 2019 is over, and NASA doesn't care who does it first. NASA is worried about cost, safety, and efficiency. SpaceX has claimed that they will be able to provide the service 40 percent less than Boeing will, but many critics are skeptical.

SpaceX recently abandoned its plan to build a reusable Crew Dragon capsule which they had stated would be part of the initial plan. Meanwhile, Boeing still maintains their plans to have a crew capsule that will land on the ground safely and be used up to 10 times. Surprisingly, this move got very little attention even though it could raise the cost of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon missions dramatically. The cost is important for NASA to decide who they want to be their main, possibly even only, launcher in the future.

So, even though Boeing is behind based on SpaceX’s current timeline, they stand to “win” in the future. But, CEO Elon Musk is known for his aggressive, sometimes outright undoable, timelines so Boeing may even launch before SpaceX. Just one example of this would be Tesla’s (TSLA) Model 3 production which has only just recently hit 5,000 cars per week, but that rate still hasn’t been able to be maintained for multiple weeks. What makes the situation even worse is that Musk predicted that Tesla would be producing 5,000 Model 3s a week by the end of 2017 easily. Missing a goal that badly is quite significant and creates doubt around other goals that have been set.

Though, as long as both companies are able to complete their projects successfully, when they did it will not be as big of a deal as who can do it cheaper. It is also worth noting that Boeing won’t be launching on a Boeing rocket. SpaceX will be launching on a Falcon 9 rocket, while Boeing will use the Atlas V, developed by United Launch Alliance (ULA). Interestingly though, the CST-100 Starliner is compatible with the Falcon 9 rocket. The Falcon 9 costs $61 million per launch and the Atlas V costs $109 million per launch. However, in their more than 600 launches, the Atlas V has never failed or exploded. SpaceX cannot say the same about the Falcon 9 and safety will be a big concern with the project as well. Again, Boeing will most likely be able to provide its CST-100 Starliner for a lower price than the Crew Dragon, but the price of the launch rocket will even out the costs significantly. This may lead to Boeing eventually using the Falcon 9 to launch the CST-100 Starliner, or developing a rocket that can land as well.

Boeing also has built an extra seat in their CST-100 Starliner capsule that will be used as a tourist seat. Pricing has not been announced, but Boeing has said that tickets will be competitive with what the Russian space agency charges for the same thing. Space tourism is likely to continue to grow as a business in the future. Boeing has also shown interest in renting out a CST-100 Starliner to other space companies for commercial tourist flights.

Image Source: Space.com

United Launch Alliance

The ULA is a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin (LMT) that was created in 2006. Currently, the ULA has two different rockets that it will launch with, the Atlas V and the Delta IV. The Delta IV is made to carry heavy loads, while the Atlas V carries more typical loads such as satellites and eventually the CST-100 Starliner. One huge drawback with these rockets is that they are not reusable like SpaceX or Blue Origin. This means that the price to launch with either of the rockets is significantly more expensive than the competition. To launch a Delta IV rocket is about $350 million, while the Falcon Heavy can launch for only $90 million. As of now, the ULA relies on its perfect track record to attract companies, but a new rocket, the Vulcan, is currently under development. This will be able to lift more than the Delta IV and will be reusable, giving it an estimated launch price of $100 million. It has been set to release in mid-2020. The Falcon Heavy can lift almost 70 tons, while the Vulcan will only be able to lift 40. Reusability won’t happen until 2023 or 2024.

Image Source: ULA

Boeing isn’t just relying on the Vulcan alone to help boost revenue, they are working on a new upper-stage system for their spacecraft called the Advanced Cryogenic Evolved Stage (ACES). Instead of leaving the upper-stage of their rockets in space as garbage, as all other space companies do now, ACES can be left in LEO and be refueled. This could be used as a device to get objects that are too heavy to get past LEO to anywhere else in the solar system. Boeing predicts that this system will be able to act as a ferry service between LEO, the moon, and asteroids. The development of ACES is super critical to future profitability as all rockets need an upper-stage anyway, and with each launch, ULA will effectively be building their fleet of available ACES in orbit. ACES is also expected for a 2023 or 2024 release.

As of now, SpaceX has quite the grip on the commercial launching industry, as they can offer the lowest prices with more performance. However, ULA is making great strides to eventually be as good as SpaceX, even better. ULA aims to keep its 100% track record, and if they can maintain that, a $10 million difference doesn’t seem as big. Overall, as these two companies seem to be the only two companies capable of competing within the next 10 years, both will have a large market share. The competition will push both companies to innovate further and faster, making the future a better place for all. Even though Boeing seems to be lagging a bit behind SpaceX currently with their rockets, they are poised to catch up within the next 10 years easily.

Phantom Express

Phantom Express is a project that Boeing is working on with U.S. Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for their Experimental Spaceplane program. Boeing was rumored to have received a little over $80 million for this contract. This spaceplane will be able to launch objects weighing up to 3,000 pounds into LEO. Although, the goal is 5,000 which is achievable according to DARPA. DARPA and Boeing are aiming for a turnaround time of just a few hours after the Phantom Express lands back on the ground. It will take off vertically, but land horizontally, just like a normal plane. What is most incredible about this is that the projected cost per launch will be only $5 million. Testing for the Phantom Express is expected to begin in early 2020. This will completely eradicate any need of the Atlas V and the CST-100 Starliner will then be launched on the Vulcan. The reason Vulcan is still needed is for the heavier satellites. SpaceX will also lose huge with this because such a huge part of their business is launching small satellites. Boeing will be able to do it significantly cheaper, and the Phantom Express will be incredibly reliable as well. There will be no reason to launch with any other company than Boeing, if you are launching something over 5,000 pounds. 24% of all satellites are less than 5,000 pounds and the vast majority of communications satellites are as well. Currently, the two biggest restraints to launching objects into LEO is the cost and how often there are rockets to launch them. The Phantom Express will allow both of these factors to become non-issues. The Phantom Express will revolutionize the launching industry and Boeing will have complete dominance over small-payload launches.

Image Source: CBS News

Impact on Company

Boeing is a lot more than just a company devoted to space transportation, mostly on commercial and military planes. However, with all the technology that Boeing is developing, space travel could end up becoming just as important to the company. With the huge advancements that the Phantom Express will be bringing to the launching industry, Boeing could generate incredible revenue. In addition, the Vulcan rocket being developed by ULA will generate revenue for launching satellites that are in the heavier weight class. ACES and the ISS will also allowed for a continuous source of revenue for the company. Right now, none of these technologies have been finalized, but Boeing has a good reputation in regards to their timelines that they create when developing new technology. Boeing is no stranger to building these timelines and has often delivered on the dates that they have provided for the completion of a project. This also means that investing in Boeing now, would yield the highest returns without much risk because of the reliability of Boeing’s projections.

The market as a whole doesn't seem to have realized yet the potential of what Boeing is doing, partially because they don’t generate as much hype around their projects as SpaceX CEO Elon Musk does. This business could bring in billions a year in revenue. The Phantom Express alone has the potential to bring in over a billion dollars even if it doesn't launch every day, which it has the ability to do, and that’s if only one spaceplane is built. The Vulcan will bring in $100 million in revenue per launch. SpaceX has had 16 successful launches so far this year; ULA will most likely be able to have around 20 launches per year as the demand for launches continues to increase every year. There were 90 satellites launched last year. 2016 saw 85 satellite launches and the number is already up 6.7% for communications satellites, and 10.1% for earth observation satellites this year so far. Every other category of satellites are either up as well, or close to the same level as 2017. The communications and earth observation satellites are the two most popular categories. The Vulcan rocket will allow ULA to bring in large profits as itself and SpaceX are still mainly uncontested in the industry and are both bound to maintain large market shares of the industry. The CST-100 Starliner will provide a steady income for Boeing as they will begin to launch for the ISS every couple of months, as well as possibly renting it out to other companies for commercial tourist flights. Lastly, the ACES technology will also allow for large profits as ULA will be able to create their service for almost no extra cost on their pre-existing rocket, and charge a decent price for it. Exact pricing on ACES hasn’t been announced yet, but Boeing could also generate hundreds of millions, if not billions, as they expand their ACES fleet. Keep in mind that ULA, which is a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, is in charge of the Vulcan and ACES projects. Investing in Boeing before the profits of this business are realized would yield the highest reward for the investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.