Intrexon Is Preparing For A Painful Reality

Monday, September 24, 2018, was a great day for Intrexon (XON). The stock closed the session up 31.59% after news of advancement in in the production of medical cannabinoids hit the wire early Monday morning.

The gains generated as a result of the news led me to take a deeper look into what the company had to offer to investors. Although I will admit that Monday's news was positive, a dive into the company's financial data suggests that the positive news is nothing more than a lead into a potential dilutive transaction.

Intrexon has barely enough cash on had to make it through the current quarter at the close of the last. Historically, companies are known for releasing positive news just before announcing an offering that takes advantage of the gains in the stock value while taking value away from investors.

In my view, Intrexon is gearing up for one of these offerings, and the results could be painful for the investors left holding the bag. Be prepared for declines ahead.

Intrexon Advances Its Medical Cannabis Production

On September 24, 2018, Intrexon announced that it has made key advances in the development of a microbial platform that is designed to produce cannabinoids for various medical uses.

The company uses an array of proprietary technologies, through which it has engineered a yeast strain that is capable of producing low-cost, robust and consistent cannabinoid outputs through fermentation.

This could become an incredibly valuable advancement in the world of medical cannabis. At the moment, supply-chain security as well as quality and quantity variability in end products due to the resource intensive isolation associated with pure cannabinoid production are very real issues in the medical cannabis space. Through the engineering of the yeast strain Intrexon potentially has the ability to solve these problems.

Along with the news of this achievement, Intrexon said that it has scaled the process and achieved titers that approach commercially relevant targets with anticipated production of pure cannabinoids at a cost of less than $1,000/kg.

Digging Into Intrexon's Finances

The news caught my attention. With gains in the cannabis sector topping charts as of late, I wanted to dig into what could be the next hot, new cannabis investment. Unfortunately, after looking at the company's most recent financial report, I found that the investment is marred with financial risk.

According to Intrexon's most recent financial report, filed on August 13, 2018, the company had just $78.47 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2018. Throughout the quarter, the company generated a loss of $66.83 million. So, comparing cash on hand to losses, Intrexon had enough money to barely slide by the current quarter on hand.

Going further, in total current assets, Intrexon had $147.81 million as of June 30, 2018. So, should the company maintain the current rate of loss and liquidate all current assets to maintain operations, it has enough money to get through about six and a half months. Considering this, there's an clear need for funding here.

To make matters worse, losses are growing tremendously. The $66.83 million loss produced last quarter was up approximately 240% on a year-over-year basis. If losses continue to grow at this rate, the company could be running out of money far faster than it appears to be.

A Dilutive Fund Raise Could Be Ahead

There are several vehicles that companies in Intrexon's position can use to access funding. Sadly, many of these vehicles are dilutive transactions. It's not uncommon for companies to dilute stock by issuing new shares in an effort to raise funds. It happens multiple times per day.

In my opinion, Intrexon is likely gearing up for one of these dilutive transactions. As you can see from their most recent financial data, the company's growing losses are likely to eat through the $147.81 million that it has in current assets pretty quickly. At some point soon, the company will need to access funds.

I've noticed, particularly in the biotechnology space, that dilutive transactions are a common occurrence after positive news causes gains in a stock's value. Biotechnology-related research, like the engineering of a strain of yeast that produces cannabinoids, can be very expensive. As a result, when positive news as a result of large investments in R&D is released, stock values climb and companies tend to cease the opportunity to access funds.

It's all adding up perfectly for Intrexon. With the more than 30% gains experienced on Monday, the company has the ability to access more funding this week than it did last. Considering the rate of growth in losses and the company's current assets, it likely also has more of a pressing need to raise funds as time moves forward. For me, the conclusion is a simple one. A dilutive transaction could be around the corner.

The Takeaway

Excitement is an interesting thing. It can lead to large, and in some cases, unwarranted gains in the values of publicly traded companies. Excitement often blinds investors, and can lead to a lack of due diligence. It wouldn't be wise to make this mistake with Intrexon.

I will admit that the company's research has value, and as a revenue generating company, there is a bit of line to hold onto here. On the other hand, when I look past the smoke and mirrors of the positive news released on Monday, we see a company that is on a shaky financial foundation and that it could be lining up for a dilutive offering that has the potential to reverse any gains experienced as a result of the good news. As a result of the company's poor financial standing, I'm expecting to see declines ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.