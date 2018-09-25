Applied Optoelectronics: Buy On Concerns, Sell On Euphoria

As AAOI is a healthy business with strong fundamentals and positive long-term business momentum, I believe the situation presents an unparalleled opportunity to load up on the company's shares.

Investment thesis

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI), a small fast-growing provider of fiber-optic networking products, have been recently hammered by concerns over a trade war between the United States and China and newly imposed import tariffs which put a significant load on the international trade between the world's two largest economies. I believe the concerns are overblown and the situation presents an outstanding opportunity to purchase Applied Optoelectronics' shares at prices which will show to be extremely expedient from a historical perspective.

Company profile

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) is a provider of fiber-optic networking equipment operating in four segments - internet data centers, CATV, telecom and FTTH. Datacenters make up the largest and fastest-growing segment with approximately 79 percent share on total revenue, 16 percent comes from CATV, about 5 percent comes from telecom and the rest from FTTH. The company is heavily reliant on revenue from three largest tech companies - Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT) - who together account for roughly 77.8 percent of total revenue. From a geographical point of view, China is the fastest-growing segment, with Taiwan closely following the lead and the U.S. revenue remaining more or less flat.

Source: AAOI's 2018 10-K report

Fortune's list top 10 fastest growing companies

This year, Applied Optoelectronics ranked fourth on the list of the fastest-growing companies. In the second quarter, the company has been successful primarily on the datacenter front with its 100G products being 'the bright spot' as Thomson Lin - the company's founder, president & CEO - highlighted in the second quarterly earnings call. Based on his words, the 100G sales volume is expected to double in the second half of the year and double again once more next year over this year as global data traffic continues to grow.

Concerns over tariffs overblown

Although the market currently worries about the escalating trade war between the United States and China, Stefan Murry, the company's CFO, suggested it will have no or little impact on the company's financial statements:

''From the initial $34 billion tariff list, none of our products are on there, at least none of our major products. We are still doing an analysis on all of the smaller ones, but there is basically no impact from the initial tariff list. Some of our products are on the subsequent larger, $200 billion tariff list. But we think there will be minimal impact from those tariffs on AOI's business, if any.''

Solid fundamentals & positive outlook

Based on AAOI's Reuters financial statistics, the company's 3-year revenue and twelve months earnings per share CAGR's amount to 43 and 130 percent. The company's ROA, ROI and ROE 5-year averages total 9.9, 12.9 and 16.3 percent respectively. These are outstanding figures that are clearly worthy of attention. Even though the number from the last year are little bleaker, one can expect that with the global deployment of 5G networks and increasing demand from new datacenters, the metrics will improve once again.

Valuation perspectives

Plugging-in AAOI's financial statements' figures into my DCF template, the company appears to be slightly undervalued. Fair value estimates, however, substantially differ depending on the applied method. Under perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, constant 35 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and 12 percent EBIT margin, fair value of the stock comes at US$18.96. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at US$79 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x.

Based on different valuation technique commonly-called as Peter Lynch earnings line, AAOI's shares seem to look a little brighter. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with a default 16.5 percent diluted GAAP earnings growth rate assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of December FY2023 is forecasted to hit US$151.39, which implies a total annualized rate of return upside potential of over 30 percent.

Lastly, in the light of revenue variation of AAOI's popular earnings line for the projection of intrinsic per share values of the company, AAOI's shares valuation potential shows signs of significant disparity. According to my model, assuming 40 percent annual revenue growth, an annual equity dilution factor of 5 percent, a price-to-sales (NASDAQ:PS) ratio of 3x (close to the actual PS of 2x), the company's per-share intrinsic value by the end of 2021 is forecasted to be roughly $37. This suggests a little upside in the following years. Should the price-to-sales multiple slide to 1x, the company's shares intrinsic value, according to my model, could be much lower than today's market price. On the other hand, should the multiple rise to 5x, the shares could offer a superior rate of return upside potential.

Key risks

Customer concentration - as much as 95 percent of the company's revenue comes from its top ten customers, with sales to Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft representing 35.4, 28.6 and 13.8 percent of total revenue respectively.

Intense competition - the company is operating in an intensely competitive environment, with key competing companies including names such as EMCORE Corporation (EME), Finisar Corporation (FNSR) or Lumentum Holding, Inc. (LITE).

The company must continually develop successful new products and improve existing one and if it fails to do so, its business may be harmed.

The company is subject to the cyclical nature of the markets in which it operates and any downturn can negatively impact the business.

The company could encounter manufacturing problems which could result in a loss of sales and damage to its customer relationships.

The company depends on qualified personnel and any departure of existing key employees or inability to attract new talents could negatively affect the business.

Data breaches and cyberattacks could result in material damage to the business.

Natural disasters or any other catastrophic events could harm the business operations.

Shareholder activism or any litigations could negatively influence the business.

Risks related to operations in China - about a third of the company's revenue comes from China and therefore the company faces a series of very specific risks stemming from Chinese laws, regulations and local business culture and environment.

The bottom line

To sum up, Applied Optoelectronics' business is thriving - both the company's balance sheet and income statement are growing in a very rapid but sustainable manner as well. The concerns over tariffs seem to be overblown and sooner or later the share price will approximate the company's intrinsic value. And that seems to be greater than the current market price.

Author's note: To bring similar articles to your attention, please consider subscription of my SA feed by clicking on the ''Follow'' button at the top of this page.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and do not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investors' circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AAOI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.