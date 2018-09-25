The Numbers Have Spoken: Delta Is The Best Major U.S. Airline

Per-unit revenue is the highest and fastest growing in the whole industry, resulting in robust cash generation that helps to support a healthy balance sheet.

I have repeatedly supported my bullish stance for Delta Air Lines (DAL), starting in July of last year. Since then, the stock has beaten the performance of the broad market (SPY) by a narrow margin, on an absolute basis, while topping the air transportation sector (JETS) by a much more noticeable 15 percentage points - even as crude oil prices reached and remained higher.

Despite the recent stock price run and following my recent deep dive on the airline sector, I continue to believe that the stock is worthy of consideration at current levels. Below are the key reasons why I believe this to be the case.

Credit: wiki

Impressive execution in ultra-competitive market

The U.S. airline space is certainly a very competitive one. Yet, the results of recent quarters suggest that Delta might be the best performer amongst its "Big 3" peers that include American Airlines (AAL) and United Airlines (UAL), aside from Delta itself.

Evidence comes in the form of PRASM (passenger revenue per average seat mile) of $15.39 cents in 2Q18. The per-unit revenue metric reached not only an industry-high in the most recent quarter but also represented a 4% YOY growth rate not seen anywhere else in the space.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple company reports

I believe the numbers above to be relevant and telling because airfares remain under pressure, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics update report. While the low-cost carriers seem to be bearing most of the pain (see graph above), Delta stands out on the other end of the spectrum as the most able airline in terms of passenger revenue dollar generation.

Perhaps supporting the solid revenue numbers is Delta's connectivity superiority that even United Airlines' CEO Scott Kirby has recognized as a key competitive advantage of the Atlanta-based company. Dominance of strategic hubs, particularly on the eastern half of the United States, seems to be providing Delta with access to high-yield, smaller cities that have translated into higher occupancy ratios (load factor of 86.7% in 2Q18 was the best in the sector) and, most likely, pricing support.

Delta's robust performance described above is further reflected in superior cash flow generation (see graph below). The company has produced an average of $638 million in FCF per quarter, well above most of its peers and only followed closely by Southwest Airlines (LUV). As a result, Delta's net debt position of $7.5 billion is the lowest within the Big 3 peer group, representing only 13.4% of total assets vs. United's 18.5% and American's much less enticing 36.9%.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple company reports

Valuation does not reflect superior fundamentals

Given what I perceive to be superior operational performance and a more pristine balance sheet (despite the still high, yet progressively decreasing pension obligations), DAL does not seem to be too aggressively valued. The stock currently trades at a modest current-year earnings multiple of 10.7x that is only higher than its deeply-leveraged peer AAL (see below).

DAL PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

I recognize that the airline space can be very volatile and heavily exposed to macro forces (e.g. discretionary consumer spending, crude oil prices) that are often outside the airlines' control. But I believe that investors who are comfortable placing their bets on this sector might be well served by looking more closely into DAL first. In the end, I believe that this stock will continue to perform better than its closest peers in the foreseeable future.

Note from the author: I have recently concluded a study on the U.S. airline sector, and shared my findings first - along with my working Excel file containing all the details - with my Storm-Resistant Growth group. To access all the premium material and dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join the Storm-Resistant Growth community. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and participate in the discussions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LUV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.