Southwest: I'm Luvin' This Low-Cost Airline

I believe LUV is still the most likely candidate in the airline sector to reward shareholders the most, on a risk-adjusted basis.

I have been following the airline industry, both domestically and abroad, for a while. But I had never, until now, spent much time looking more closely at low-cost, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines (LUV).

I wish I had.

Credit: The Flight

My regret has nothing to do with share price behavior, or with having missed out on a recent stock run. In fact, so far this year, LUV has been down about 6%, while peers Delta Airlines (DAL) and even ultra-low cost Spirit Airlines (SAVE), along with the broad airline sector (JETS), have beaten LUV by at least five percentage points.

What attracts me to this stock today is the company's conservative business model in an industry that is so volatile and unpredictable by nature. At the center of it is Southwest's fuel hedging policy, which has been criticized by some for the negative impact of hedging losses in an environment of declining crude oil prices (2014 until not too long ago).

Let's ignore for a moment the fact that the price of an oil barrel has doubled since the start of 2016 and that the economic cost of Southwest's average gallon of fuel, after hedges and other associated costs are taken into account, was the second lowest across the industry in 2Q18. Over the past ten quarters, each of the seven publicly-traded airline companies in the U.S. saw fuel cost swing wildly. In the case of Delta, my favorite "Big 3" airline, the range has stretched across 84 cents, from $1.33/barrel in 1Q16 to $2.17/barrel just recently. In the case of Southwest, the range has been much narrower: 43 cents, from a low of $1.78/barrel.

See graph below for a visual. Notice that the variance (measured in one standard deviation) in Southwest's average fuel cost has been significantly lower than those of other airlines.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple company reports

So, will crude oil continue to climb, favoring players like Southwest that are better positioned to offset higher fuel costs with hedging gains? Remember that, as presented in the most recent earnings call, "fuel hedge kicks in more significantly at Brent crude prices of $80 per barrel and above" - a milestone that has just been reached in the past few days.

My short answer: I don't know for sure. And, this is precisely the point. The airline industry is a tricky one to invest in, and I believe the volatility of fuel prices to be one of the key factors behind the uncertainties. By placing a bet on LUV, I would argue, investors might be able to play the airline space more conservatively, which I believe to be highly desirable in an industry that produces very volatile earnings - notice below how the blue line, representing Southwest's trailing-twelve-month GAAP EPS over the past five years, has remained much more stable compared to what the industry has been able to deliver over the same period.

LUV EPS Diluted (TTM) data by YCharts

Fuel hedge is just the beginning

Surely, Southwest's conservative approach to fuel costs is just the beginning. In an industry that relies heavily on capital investments, Southwest is the only airline in a net cash (as opposed to net debt) position. Therefore, not only is Southwest the most profitable of all airlines on a trailing-twelve-month GAAP op margin basis (15.1% vs. Delta's 12.9% occupying the second spot), barely any of the airline's op profit gets eaten away by net interest expenses.

See graph below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple company reports

Operationally, Southwest does not fall behind at all. The airline produced, in 2Q18, the best PRASM (passenger revenue per average seat mile) among low-cost carriers, at $12.91 vs. runner-up JetBlue's (JBLU) $12.27 - even though the company seems to be feeling some of the pain of overall declining fares on the low-cost end of the industry. CASM ex-fuel (cost per ASM excluding fuel and related costs) is not at a sector low but is competitive at $8.20 and dropping at the second fastest pace, following ultra-low cost player Spirit Airlines.

On the stock

Given all the positives highlighted above, one would expect LUV to be an expensive stock. Relative to its peer group, it is in fact the priciest airline name that one can buy: the current year P/E of 15.0x is nearly two turns higher than JBLU's multiple, and about five turns higher than the average of the "Big 3" Delta, American (AAL) and United (UAL). And in my view, Southwest Airlines is far from being an aggressive growth company like peer Spirit (NASDAQ:SAVE), for example, considering the company's largest fleet among low-cost players that has not been increasing much recently.

Still, I find the stock very enticing, with the valuation premium fully justifying the strong fundamentals of the company. Although past performance can in no way guarantee future results, I believe that the company's superior performance in the space, coupled with conservative fuel policy and balance sheet management, has been reflected in the stock's highest annualized return of the past five years, at 34.6%, and lowest standard deviation of its annualized weekly returns, at only 27.8% (see graph above).

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple company reports

While I cannot tell for sure whether best-in-class adjusted returns will continue to be the norm for Southwest going forward, I believe LUV is still the most likely candidate in the airline space to reward shareholders more lavishly, particularly on a risk-adjusted basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LUV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.