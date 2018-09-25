ToughBuilt Proposes Terms For $17 Million IPO

TBLT is growing topline revenue but at a decelerating rate. It competes against multinational giants and is thinly capitalized.

The firm designs and sells construction power tools to consumer and professional markets.

ToughBuilt has filed to sell $17.25 million in Class A units in a U.S. IPO.

ToughBuilt (TBLT) intends to raise $17.25 million from the sale of Class A units, according to an amended S-1/A registration statement.

The company designs and sells construction tools to DIY and professional markets.

TBLT is not well capitalized, doesn't have noticeable differentiation, and is operating in markets with very large competitors.

Company & Technology

Las Vegas, Nevada-based Toughbuilt was founded in 2012 to build quality tools meant to last generations, offering a limited lifetime warranty.

Management is led by Co-Founder, President, and CEO Michael Panosian, who has been with the firm since the beginning and was previously Co-Founder and CEO at Pandun.

ToughBuilt has developed numerous power tools and accessories; it is preparing to launch its first rugged smartphone, with a planned launch for 2019.

The firm is also developing a line of construction clothing, also slated for early 2019 launch.

Below is a brief consumer review video of ToughBuilt’s pouch clip-on system:

Customer Acquisition

TBLT sells its products primarily through major retailers in the home improvement and construction products categories, both within the U.S. and the UK, Australia, Canada, and other global market areas.

The firm is in active discussions with major retailers such as Lowe’s, Home Depot Canada, True Value and other distributors.

Notably, ‘Management anticipates, within the near term, adding to its customer base up to three major retailers, along with several distributors and private retailers within six sectors and among 56 targeted countries.’

Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenues net of allowances have been declining as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

SG&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Through Q2 2018 32.4% 2017 42.7% 2016 47.7%

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Markets and Markets, the construction power tools market is expected to grow from $27.2 Billion in 2017 to $35.6 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2017 and 2023.

The main factors driving market growth are increasing sales of commercial vehicles across the world, the growing construction industry in emerging economies, and rising demand for cordless tools.

Due to North America’s extensive use of power tools for both industrial and residential use, this region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth in construction, manufacturing, and automotive industries will greatly contribute to North America’s dominance. Another factor is the regions rising popularity of DIY which is motivating consumers to drive demand for cordless tools.

Major competitive vendors that sell construction power tools include:

Bosch (BOSCHLTD.NS)

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Techtronic Industries (OTCPK:TTNDY)

Makita (MKTAY)

Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLCY)

Ingersoll-Rand (IR)

Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY)

Snap-on (SNA)

Financial Performance

TBLT’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong topline revenue growth, but at a decelerating rate

Uneven gross profit growth

Fluctuating gross margin

Increased cash used in operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited GAAP for full years):

Total Revenue ($)

Through Q2 2018: $8.5 million, 26.7% increase vs. prior

2017: $14.2 million, 54.3% increase vs. prior

2016: $9.2 million

Gross Profit ($)

Through Q2 2018: $2.1 million

2017: $4.0 million

2016: $1.7 million

Gross Margin (%)

Through Q2 2018: 24.2%

2017: 28.2%

2016: 18.5%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

Through Q2 2018: ($1.3 million) cash used in operations

2017: ($1.4 million) cash used in operations

2016: ($4.2 million) cash used in operations

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $51,695 in cash and $14.1 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

TBLT intends to sell 2.1 million units of Class A shares and warrants at a midpoint price of $7.00 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $15 million.

A group of founders, directors, and employees have indicated an interest to purchase shares totaling ‘$609,267 of units in the offering at the initial offering price in lieu of reimbursement of deferred salaries...as well as purchasing $200,000 of Class A units in lieu of repayment of an insider loan.’ These indications of interest are non-binding but present prospective investors with a positive signal of support for the IPO.

The warrants included in the units will be issued one per share of common stock and will be exercisable at a price equal to 125% of the public offering price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $49 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 31%.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We currently estimate that we will use the net proceeds from this offering as follows: [i] $2,500,000 to the production of new tool products, [ii] $1,800,000 to the development of mobile technology including accessories and attachments, [iii] $2,000,000 to sales and marketing, [iv] $3,400,000 to repayment of debt which bears an annual interest rate of 10% and has a maturity date of September 30, 2018, [v] $200,000 to repayments of notes payable to an insider which bear an annual interest rate of 10% and has a maturity date of September 30, 2018, [vi] $962,500 to repayments of third party notes payable, and [vii] $2,700,000 for working capital needs.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are the Maxim Group and Joseph Gunnar & Co.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

