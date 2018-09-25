Acadia Survives CNN 'Bear Attack'

The trigger was from the FDA confirming the safety issues reported by CNN were not shared by the government agency.

Last week one of the biggest gainers in the market was Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD). These beaten down biopharma shares rose some 40% in trading last week as the FDA stated the agency found no new safety risks associated with Nuplazid. Shares have been under pressure from a couple of negative pieces on the drug by CNN, that turned out to be untrue. That adage "lies can spread half way across the world before truth can get its boots on" comes to mind in this case.

Motley Fool did a good job highlighting the main points of the first negative piece by CNN that was published in early April and put the shares under pressure.

More than 1,000 patients have continued to experience hallucinations while taking Nuplazid.

More than 700 patients taking Nuplazid have died since the drug was launched. Nuplazid was listed as "suspect" in at least 500 reported cases.

Some physicians and medical experts told CNN that they were worried Nuplazid was "approved too quickly, based on too little evidence that it was safe or effective."

As happens so often in these sorts of sensational pieces, some context was left out of the article. Management at the time made a couple of important points, that investors (based on the trading action of the stock) seemed to put a low value on. They included:

Patients who develop Parkinson's disease psychosis tend to be older and are chronically ill. They also tend to be on many different medications and show numerous medical comorbidities. These factors are associated with a high risk of morbidity and mortality.

Acadia regularly monitors the mortality risk for Nuplazid and reports data to the FDA each quarter. Since launch, the overall mortality rate of patients who use Nuplazid is 12.4 deaths per 100 patient years. That's less than half of the 28.2 deaths per 100 patient years that's observed in the PDP population in general.

The FDA view on Nuplazid appears to corroborate management's take on the safety of the drug. This news rallied the shares and also triggered myriad positive analyst commentary. Five analyst firms reissued or upgraded Acadia to Buy or Outperform ratings on the stock since positive news from the FDA. Most price targets proffered were in the mid $20s with H.C. Wainwright maintaining a $60 price target on ACAD.

Here's the synopsis from JMP Securities' call which has a Buy rating and $27 price target on the stock.

The FDA reaffirmed its confidence in Nuplazid safety profile following completion of a comprehensive safety review. This is as an "important signal of confidence in the drug's safety profile" and sees this as a clearing event for the stock. These catalysts could drive the stock meaningfully higher in the coming months."

Piper Jaffray also grew considerably more positive on Acadia after confirmation on the safety profile of Nuplazid. They upgraded the shares to Overweight from Neutral on Friday while raising their price target to $25 on ACAD from $16 previously. Jaffray's analyst believes "now that the FDA has publicly supported Nuplazid's safety and efficacy profile for PDP, we expect Rx growth to accelerate at a much faster pace than the small signals we've seen over the past several weeks." She is modeling 2018 sales of Nuplazid of $235 million (over the current consensus) and now also sees peak sales at between $600 million to $750 million annually. Acadia's market cap is currently just over $1.7 billion. In the second quarter, Nuplazid has sales of just over $55 million, which was up more than 85% on a year-over-year basis.

I could see a bit of "profit taking" after most of the rest of the shorts liquidate remaining negative positions in the shares this week. However, this is great news for Acadia shareholders and proves once again how important patience can be in this high beta sector.

One notable healthcare investor, The Baker Bros., certainly has kept the faith in Acadia Pharmaceuticals adding 1.2 million shares to its holdings in Acadia Pharmaceuticals on Thursday, taking its stake up to nearly 23%. The Baker Bros. have been known in the past to push a company to consider a sale, so a buyout of Acadia Pharmaceuticals at some point in the future is one possible outcome that can not be ignored.

If I had uncovered shares in Acadia, I would be tempted to sell just out of the money calls on those holdings to pick up some option premium and mitigate some risk after this huge rally in the stock. I still like the stock on a longer-term basis. And that's our current take on Acadia after last week's huge rise.

