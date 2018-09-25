AngloGold Ashanti: Moves By New CEO Will Dictate Long-Term Fate

While the new strategy is unclear at this point, AngloGold Ashanti shares might continue their upside momentum if they breach the $9 level.

There might be more to come, but the market will likely wait for the moves of the newly appointed CEO.

Gold has remained around $1,200 per ounce, permitting those who are interested in gold rebound plays to inspect potential candidates among gold miners at a leisurely pace. Previously, I laid out my views on Barrick Gold (ABX) (here), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) (here), Newmont Mining (NEM) (here), Yamana Gold (AUY) (here), Eldorado Gold (EGO) (here), Goldcorp (GG) (here), Kinross Gold (KGC) (here), Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) (here), and IAMGOLD (IAG) (here).

So far, gold miners as a group were able to show signs of a rebound, as seen by the performance of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). But there might be more to come if gold price cooperates and delivers upside above $1,200 per ounce. In this situation, evaluating other gold miners appears warranted. This time, I will look at AngloGold Ashanti (AU).

The chart above shows that AngloGold Ashanti as a stock is at a critical juncture. The $9 level has long been a very strong support level for the company's shares until it was breached in May 2018. Consequently, it has become a resistance level for the stock. The psychology behind this is very simple: Those who bought near the previous support level and missed out on the opportunity to exit their positions in a timely manner when the stock was breaking down will often consider decreasing their position, or exiting it completely at "break even."

On the other hand, speculators who bought the dip need a target for an exit point, which is naturally the previous support level. Thus, the previous support level becomes a natural resistance level (a level at which the stock meets heavy selling) due to investors' and traders' behavior, not by some magic of the numbers. However, this only makes sense in the short term. In the longer term, the fundamentals of the company dictate the price of its shares, so we'll proceed to them.

If you look up the company's name at various stock screeners, you'll see that it is a South African company. This is a bad advertisement nowadays as South Africa is notorious for never-ending problems with unions, hostile government policy, high mining costs, and problems with mine safety. However, South African operations accounted for only 13% of the company's first-half production from retained operations:

The problem appears not in the fact that AngloGold has South African operations. The problem seems to be that the company is everywhere. Ongoing operations and various projects are in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Tanzania, Ghana, Guinea, Mali, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, and Australia. Perhaps, this was one of the reasons behind the invitation of former Barrick president Kelvin Dushnisky as AngloGold Ashanti's new CEO. Barrick has struggled with expansion, amassed much debt and was forced to sell assets and focus on key mines to prevent further downfall.

The first steps on the simplification route have already been taken - AngloGold Ashanti sold several South African mines and is focused on making the remaining South African assets profitable. If the company is successful in this endeavor, it could be able to sell them later to those willing to specialize in a difficult South African mining environment and get out of the country completely. At this point, the company still has to deal with the South African unions. The latest deal signed on Sept. 17, 2018, and, of course, it's another pay raise. So far, the dynamics of South African rand kept costs from rising further, but cost performance will suffer if the rand were to have a material upside.

Out of South Africa, things are not always smooth. Tanzania became problematic - investors who follow the space know this by the unfortunate story of Barrick Gold and its Acacia Mining. Democratic Republic of Congo is also pushing for higher taxes and royalties. Perhaps, the upcoming merger between Barrick Gold and Randgold (GOLD) will provide some leverage for gold miners in the region, but at this point it appears as if the situation will worsen.

On the positive front, the company remains a major stable gold producer with all-in sustaining costs closer to $1,000 per ounce, which is a decent achievement given how many various mines and geographies are involved. The growth project in Ghana also seems to be going well with necessary permits received. In my opinion, the market will be waiting for the moves made by the new CEO. Will he try to sell some assets to simplify the structure (this could be a challenging exercise since more mines might appear on the market due to Barrick Gold/Randgold merger)? Or he will first focus on improving efficiency of the existing operations?

From a technical point of view, AngloGold Ashanti shares might develop upside momentum above $9 if gold prices are cooperative. From a fundamental point of view, it is important to look at where the new CEO will head the company. The potential is there, but risks including the complexity of the company and the difficult jurisdictions are also present.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HMY, GG, ABX, EGO, AUY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.