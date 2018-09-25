Smart Money Outlook For Apple Through December 2018

In some recent blog posts, I have provided a series of academic studies that demonstrate that options markets appear to be smarter than the broader market (Here is one good paper. Here is another. Here is a third). Market signals seems to show up in the options markets first—and no surprise. If you have better information, it is more effective to take advantage of that information with options. There is considerable evidence that options markets represent the consensus opinion of smart money.

Some individual stocks have enough options activity that options prices across the range of strike prices provides rich insight into a stock’s implied future distribution of returns (here is a recent example). Many people are familiar with implied volatility, but options prices can be used to estimate the entire range of future returns and the probability of each. The research on this problem goes back to the early-to-mid 1990’s.

Apple (AAPL) is the kind of company with enough options trading to make this kind of analysis possible. When I used options prices to infer the probability distribution of returns for AAPL on July 11th, I analyzed options expiring in December 2018 (December 21, to be precise). These options provided market expectations for the balance of the year, give or take a few trading days. This is the chart that I calculated for AAPL on July 11.

Option implied probability of returns for AAPL from July 11, 2018 to December 21, 2018

As explained in some earlier posts, I find it most useful to rotate the negative side of the distribution of returns to the positive side, to better see the relative probabilities of positive returns vs. negative returns of the same magnitude. There is 7% (implied) probability (vertical axis) of a return of 6% (solid line, horizontal axis). The probability of a -6% return (dashed line, horizontal axis) is slightly lower at 6.5%. Back in July, the probability of a positive return on AAPL was equal to, or slightly greater than, a negative return of the same magnitude for almost every possible return from -22% to +22% (the solid line is equal to or above the dashed line between 0% and 22%). What is also notable is that the probability of extreme loss was almost perfectly symmetric with that of extreme gain (the solid line and dashed line lie almost perfectly on top of one another from about 22% to 50% on the chart above). This is unusual. Typically, the implied probability of extreme negative returns is greater than that of equal-magnitude positive returns (the distribution is skewed)—so the dashed line would be above at the right side of the curves. The lack of this skewness in the options prices indicates that options markets have a positive view of the loss potential—but that must be considered considering the high implied volatility (range of possible returns). The annualized implied volatility from this analysis is 22.4%.

In July, the prices for options expiring on Dec 21 suggested that AAPL had a higher probability of a range of positive returns than equivalent and symmetric upside and downside probability. In other words, the options prices were bullish for AAPL for the balance of 2018.

From July 11 through September 24, AAPL’s price has risen about 17.5%. Because of this gain, I wanted to revisit the analysis to see how the options market’s outlook had changed. I re-calculated the implied probability distribution of returns for options expiring on Dec 21—about three months remaining.

Option implied probability of returns for AAPL from September 24, 2018 to December 21, 2018

Once again, the distribution of option implied returns for AAPL looks well-behaved. This distribution of returns matches the observed prices of puts and calls (using mid-point of bid and ask) with an error of less than 1%. This outlook is for almost exactly three months, until Dec 21.

The options prices suggest that AAPL is more likely to have positive returns than negative returns over the next several months—where the probability of returns for positive returns (solid line) and negative returns (dashed line) diverges, the positive returns occur with higher probability. That said, the asymmetry towards probability of positive returns is considerably diminished. In other words, the options outlook suggests that the gains over the past 75 days (since July 11th) have largely priced the upside potential away. The outlook is not bad, but neither is it terribly compelling.

The annualized implied volatility from this distribution of returns is 23.8%, very close to the result derived back in July. For context, the historical 10-year annualized volatility (the observed volatility in AAPL) over the last ten years is 28.2% (as compared to 17.2% for QQQ) and 23.6% over the last five years (as compared to 12.7% for QQQ). The options markets give AAPL a slight edge towards positive returns, but the high expected volatility—consistent with realized volatility for the stock—should give one pause.

In summary, the smart money—the options markets—remains positive for AAPL for the balance of 2018. That said, the volatility is high enough that the relative appeal of buying AAPL vs. just buying the broader market (QQQ) is not great. The options market looks more positive earlier this year, but the substantial gains in the last 2-3 months have largely priced this on. I own AAPL and this outlook gives me no reason to sell, but neither does it suggest that adding more is compelling.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, QQQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.