Boston Beer Co. Is Overbought

Near all time highs, I think one needs to be very careful with Boston Beer (SAM) right now. The company has incurred heavy costs lately in order to spur sales growth, and I worry that $296 a share might be far too expensive for the performance we’ve seen as of late from the maker of Samuel Adams.

The stock is a fascinating one. The company is run more like a private business than a publicly traded company (which can be rather refreshing), and the low overall share count has helped facilitate incredible returns over the past ten years. Dilutive financing has been rare as a whole, allowing for high and higher returns per share. The party stopped in 2015 when overall sales peaked. Since then, we’ve seen the craft beer pioneer struggle to find its footing in an industry that has been oversaturated with competitors; each trying to build their own entrepreneurial dream. By all accounts, this has made an incredibly competitive industry. While that’s great for consumers, it has definitely stifled Boston Beer’s rise.

I like the company. I like the beer. And I like Jim Koch. The problem is the industry. With competition attacking their market share, SAM has had to work a lot harder for its business. The company created earnings growth through 2017 by cutting expenses and streamlining the business. The cost cuts, coupled with renewed marketing initiatives helped create new sales growth in the first quarter. With continued sales growth in Q2, we’re finally starting to see a trend in the right direction, but it is coming at a high cost. The higher spending required to induce sales growth actually resulted in declining operating income in the second quarter. The roughly $14 million decline was enough to bring half year operating income down roughly 22% to $40.3 million. Long term, this could prove to be a problem that hinders the share price.

Q2 results included revenue growth, but overall net income actually fell by 19% year over year to $23.54 million. For the first half of the year, total net income was relatively stagnant. From what I can see, the main culprit remains higher overall expenses related to driving sales gains. Advertising, Promotional and selling expenses increased 26.7% to $154 million in the first half of the year. If the company has to keep enduring these rising expenses in order to maintain positive sales growth, there could be a real problem forming. If sales come at the expense of earnings, the share price will face a lot of downward pressure.

The brewer should report third quarter results in the second half of October; I think it very wise to stay out of this stock until we see how overall earnings fare. Diluted earnings per share are down $0.03 in the first half of the year, with the bulk of the stagnation due to much lower results in the second quarter ($1.98 vs $2.35 a year ago). In my opinion, stagnant earnings growth is not the right catalyst for a stock price to remain close to all time highs. In that regard, ~$300 a share is simply too expensive right now. I haven’t seen anything within the beer industry that implies a change in the oversaturated nature of the marketplace. If Boston Beer is still competing with such a vast array of players, it’s likely that they’ll still be spending a lot on advertising in the third quarter.

The thing I’ll be most interested in seeing in their Q3 results is whether or not marketing remains where it was in the first half of the year, or whether the company is going to need to progressively bulk up selling expenses if they want to keep driving the sales gains. Furthermore, we have to wonder whether the new initiatives will keep the show going. Or were the first two quarters a one hit wonder? There are simply too many questions at this point to justify buying into this share price. It’s smarter to wait it out and get a clearer picture of what’s happening.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.