National Grid: 5.8% Yield - Cheap Valuation - Reasonable Growth

The dividend is well covered, has been growing steadily throughout the years, and the company's future prospects are quite good.

Summary

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG, LON: NG) is the United Kingdom's largest electricity and natural gas utility. The company is currently offering a well-covered 5.8% dividend yield, backed by a strong balance sheet, great coverage, and reliable revenues and cash flow. NGG is, on paper, massively undervalued, but political and regulatory uncertainty is high. Corbyn, the UK Labour Party leader, has vowed to nationalize the country's grid, and he could very well win the next election. Details are sparse and investors are assuming the worst. I'm more optimistic. Outright nationalization is looking extremely unlikely and, even if it were to happen, investors would likely be bought out at reasonable prices. NGG offers investors a strong dividend yield, significant upside potential, and reasonable growth, all backed by safe and stable revenue and cash flow generation.

Business Overview

NGG is a multinational electricity and gas utility company, headquartered in the UK. Operations, revenues, and profits are almost evenly divided between operations in the UK and the US. The company's business model has three characteristics that are of special importance to dividend investors:

As a utility, it generates the vast majority of its revenues and cash flow from regulated assets, ensuring very stable revenues and cash flows.

It operates as a quasi-monopoly in some parts of the UK, all but ensuring some level of future CAPEX and growth.

Its operations in the US grant it access to a much more dynamic, but less captive, market compared to the UK.

Regulated Utility Business Model

NGG generates ≈95% of its revenues and profits from assets in regulated markets. In these markets, regulators set applicable prices, fees, and charges to ensure a certain level of returns. Overall, profits are almost exclusively dependent on total assets, with most relevant costs passing through to the customer. Revenues, cash flow, and earnings are, therefore, stable, easy to forecast and generally very safe. This is of special importance to dividend investors, as it all but ensures the company will always be able to pay its dividend.

(Source: National Grid Annual Report)

Monopoly in the United Kingdom

NGG plays a unique and vital role in the United Kingdom. The company holds a monopoly over electricity and natural gas long-range transmission in England and Wales, with short-range distribution to residences and businesses handled by other companies. Scotland and Northern Ireland have different arrangements.

As the sole owner and operator of the transmission grid across most of the UK, NGG holds a privileged position in the country. As NGG faces no competition in most of the country, it is all but certain that the company will own and operate any additions the country's transmission network. These additions will be regulated which means, as mentioned previously, that profitability is all but guaranteed. Future growth is, therefore, all but secured.

On a more negative note, the British electricity and gas markets are stagnating, growth will likely be anemic. As per government statistics and commentary, electricity supply and consumption have decreased by around 1% YoY during the last decade, while gas has grown 2-3% YoY for the past four years:

(Source: United Kingdom Government Statistics)

(Source: United Kingdom Government Statistics)

As electricity and gas supply and consumption is stagnating, asset growth is likely to be very low. Management expects 4-5% rate base growth, mostly from price increases (3%):

(Source: National Grid Investor Presentation)

The 3% figure seemed, to me at least, to be quite optimistic. Inflation in the US, Canada, and most other Anglophone-countries has averaged 2% or lower in the past few years, lower than the company's projection. The UK is actually the outlier here, inflation has averaged about 3% in the past few years, and inflation in the utilities sector has actually averaged 3.8% for the past decade. The company's projection seems, if anything, slightly more conservative than warranted.

(Source: United Kingdom Government Statistics)

Fast-Growing Operations in the United States

NGG doesn't have a quasi-monopoly in the US, but its growth prospects are significantly rosier. Electricity consumption in the country has been mostly flat for the last decade, not good but better than in the UK. Gas production, on the other hand, has increased by around 10% annually for the last decade, product of the country's shale boom (Read more: U.S. will dominate oil and gas after historic shale boom, IEA says).

(Source: US Energy Information Administration - Graph by Author)

(Source: US Energy Information Administration)

Compared to the UK, the US energy market is much more dynamic and fast-growing, which should ensure faster asset base growth for the company. Management is currently expecting +7% growth in the US market.

(Source: National Grid Investor Presentation)

Management expects 5-7% overall rate base growth, consistent with 4-5% UK growth and +7% US growth.

Investor Takeaway

NGG's focus on regulated assets ensures its revenues and earnings are safe and stable. Its status as a quasi-monopoly in the UK ensures modest growth is all but assured, while its large-scale operations in the US means the company is able to expand into more dynamic markets. The company's overall business model and strategy are comparable to the larger utilities in the US, NextEra Energy (NEE) and Duke Energy (DUK), with a little less volatility and growth.

Recent Performance

NGG's financial performance throughout the years has been good, but not stellar. The company reported mid-single digit growth for most relevant metrics last year, including 4% EPS and dividend growth:

(Source: National Grid Investor Presentation)

Long-term figures were difficult to calculate, due to a large asset sale in 2017 and subsequent special dividend and share consolidation. From looking at previous annual reports and earnings, it seems the company's long-term performance is quite similar to its most recent earnings. NGG generally grows at mid-single digit rates annually, reasonable, although not great, growth.

Peer Comparison

NGG looks, for now, as a relatively average utilities company, but it compares favorably to its peers in several key metrics.

Dividend

NGG's dividend yield of 5.8% is highest amongst its US peers. Its payout ratio is generally in-line with its peers, so its dividend is about as well-covered as the rest:

(Source: YCharts - Graph by Author)

Dividend growth has, however, lagged behind all of its peers during the past decade, and management guidance seems to indicate it will do so in the future as well:

(Source: YCharts - Graph by Author)

Even though dividend growth seems likely to lag its peers, the differences are barely material. I forecasted the companies' dividend yield in 3 years when guidance runs out and found that National Grid's dividend not only remained highest, most companies barely won any ground:

(Source: YCharts - Graph by Author)

Note: EPS guidance was used for all companies, assuming dividend growth would track EPS growth. NGG only mentions rate base growth guidance, 6%, which I assumed is equivalent to 4% EPS/dividend growth as per the company's latest annual report.

Valuation Measures

NGG is attractively valued relative to its peers in several valuation metrics. Its current PE ratio of 8.3 is about half that of its peers, and significantly lower than the broader market's:

(Source: YCharts - Graph by Author)

NGG seems to be a very cheap, safe, high-yield utility.

Past Performance

NGG's cheap valuation and high dividend yield are both (partly) the result of the company's stock plummeting in price during the past two years:

NGG data by YCharts

The above has, predictably, caused total investor returns to significantly lag behind its peers for most relevant timeframes:

(Source: YCharts - Graph by Author)

Now, past performance is no guarantee of future result, but NGG's performance is, at the very least, troubling. Therefore, I think it is important to understand why the company has performed so badly.

Labour, Brexit and Other Risks

NGG's plummeting stock price is (mostly) explained by three very large risks: the Labour Party nationalizing the energy industry with little-to-none compensation to investors, the possibility of a no-deal or catastrophic Brexit, and foreign currency risk.

Labour Party Policies

In 2015 Jeremy Corbyn won the Labour Party leadership contest. The relatively unknown backbencher and his allies soon shifted the Labour Party to the left and vowed to rollback several initiatives and policies implemented by the ruling Conservative Party. Of special interest to investors and readers, is the party's plan to nationalize several utilities, including many in the energy industry. The party has said that:

Labour will (...) bring key utilities back into public ownership. (...) Regain control of energy supply networks through the alteration of operator license conditions, and transition to a publicly owned, decentralized energy system. (Source: Labour Party Manifesto 2017)

Of course, the Labour Party isn't currently in power, and the next election is planned for 2021, but things could rapidly change. Theresa May's government is fragile, propped-up by the DUP, many conservative backbenchers and Brexit hardliners want her gone, and the administration is preparing itself for a snap election in November. The parties are currently tied in pre-election polling, so Corbyn might well be the country's next prime minister:

(Source: Britain Elects)

Nationalization is a risk, but I think concerns are overblown.

First, Corbyn and the Labour Party have toned down most of the nationalization talk in the past year. Currently, it seems the party is looking to nationalize the smaller electricity/gas distributors instead of NGG:

Corbyn has his sights set on local networks responsible for bringing power and gas directly into people's homes. (...) He didn't mention National Grid Plc (...) That makes the issues highlighted by Corbyn seem aimed mainly at distribution networks and not National Grid, a view shared by the company. (Source: Bloomberg)

Second, and perhaps most importantly, investors are usually compensated when nationalization occurs. It is extremely unlikely that NGG would be nationalized without investors being fairly compensated. Due to this, I don't believe that nationalization would lead to investor losses, at worst investors would receive their dividends and then be bought out at a reasonable price.

Nationalization is still a risk, but I don't believe it should be that much of a concern for investors.

Brexit Fallout

Brexit has also weighted down on NGG, as well as the broader UK market. Investors are mostly concerned about the possibility of a no-deal Brexit, and the uncertainty, chaos and negative consequences that would entail. Even though Brexit risk is undoubtedly real, I don't believe it to be of huge consequence for three reasons.

First, NGG focuses on the UK and US markets, with very few operations in other countries. The company does import/export some electricity/gas to other European countries, but figures are generally very small. A British company with British costumers selling (mostly) British products/services should be relatively insulated from any negative fallout from Brexit.

Second, the government and analysts seem to be expecting very little disruption to the UK energy markets even if no Brexit deal is ultimately signed. Earlier in the month, the British government said no-deal Brexit will have no impact on energy businesses, and the London School of Economics claims the biggest effect would be a (possible) rise in wholesale energy prices. The energy industry, then, seems to be mostly insulated from Brexit.

Third, as the UK energy markets are already stagnating, even if growth plummets the overall effect would be very minor. As mentioned previously, NGG is forecasting 4%-5% rate asset base growth for the next few years, mostly due to inflation (3%). Assuming organic growth plummets all the way to 0%, the company would still see some growth due to inflation. By my calculations, even assuming UK growth completely halts, NGG would only see a 0.7% reduction in annual EPS growth. Not good, but not particularly disastrous.

Even with Brexit, the UK remains a developed country with a dynamic, competitive economy. Overall economic and industry conditions are quite good, even if Brexit does act as a headwind.

Foreign Currency Risk

As NGG is a UK-based company, investors have some foreign currency exchange risk. This is partially ameliorated by the company's significant US operations, but some risk remains. The British pound has performed quite badly in the past few years, due to Brexit, political uncertainty and weak leadership:

(Source: BBC)

The plummeting pound has, predictably, caused losses for US investors. If the pound continues depreciation, investor could see further capital losses and lower dividends.

Of course, the opposite is true as well, investors could see capital gains and higher dividends if the British pound gains in value, and the pound is trading under historically low levels. Under normal circumstances, one should expect to see some appreciation of the pound, but these are not normal circumstances. Brexit and Labour Party policies could well cause enough business uncertainty and economic repercussions to cause the pound to slide further.

I believe the three risks identified to be manageable and, all things considered, relatively minor. Even so, the risks are real and more conservative investors might consider other, less-risky, alternatives.

Conclusion

NGG seems to be, to borrow Buffet's terminology, a good company at an excellent price. NGG offers investors the safe, reliable dividends other utilities offer, at a lower price and with a greater yield. Risks are high but overstated. I believe the company is an attractive and undervalued opportunity for dividend investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.