I also briefly discuss possible courses of action from here for hedged Micron longs.

Here, I show how the two June hedges have ameliorated the decline.

At the beginning of June, I presented two ways of hedging Micron, in light of its recent run-up and Morgan Stanley downgrade. Since then, the stock is down 23%.

Micron making steering wheels complicated (credit: Micron).

Crash Protection Kicks In For Micron

At the beginning of June, I posted hedges for Micron (MU), after noting its recent run-up, the Morgan Stanley downgrade, and the recent antitrust attention in China. Since then, Micron is down more than 23%.

MU Total Return Price data by YCharts

Here, I show how the hedges ameliorated that slide and briefly discuss courses of action for hedged Micron longs now.

The June Optimal Put Hedge

On June 1st, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge Micron against a greater-than-20% drop by mid-January (screen capture via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

Note that the cost was a bit high: $5,300, or 9.02% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts).

Let's look at how that hedge has reacted to the 23% drop.

How The Optimal Put Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an updated quote on those puts as of Monday's close (via CBOE):

How That Hedge Ameliorated Micron's Drop

MU closed at $58.74 on June 1st. A shareholder who owned 1,000 shares of it and hedged with the puts above then had $58,740 in MU shares plus $5,300 in puts, so the net position value was $58,749 + $5,300 = $64,049.

MU closed at $45.16 on Monday, September 24, down more than 23% from its close on June 1. The investor's shares were worth $45,160 on Monday, and the put options were worth $8,775, using the midpoint of the spread. So, the net position value as of Monday's close was $45,160 + $8,775 = $53,935. $53,935 represents a 15.8% drop from $64,049.

The June Optimal Collar Hedge

On June 1, this was the optimal collar to protect against a >20% drop in MU by mid-January, while not capping your possible upside at less than 20% by then.

In this case, the net cost of the hedge was negative, meaning you would have collected a $550 net credit, assuming, conservatively, that you bought the puts and sold the calls at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

How That Optimal Collar Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an update quote on the put leg of the collar (note that it's at a different strike than the first hedge):

And, here's an updated quote on the call leg:

How That Hedge Ameliorated Micron's Drop

Recall that MU closed at $58.74 on June 1st. A shareholder who owned 1,000 shares of it and hedged with the collar above then had $58,740 in MU shares, $3,250 in puts, and if the investor wanted to buy-to-close the short call position, it would have cost him $3,800. So, the net position value on June 1st was ($58,740 + $3,250) - $3,800 = $58,190.

On Monday, September 24th, the investor's shares were worth $45,160, the put options were worth $5,000, and it would have cost $170 to buy-to-close his calls, using the midpoint of the spread in both cases. So: ($45,160 + $5,000) - $170 = $49,990. $49,990 represents a 14.1% drop from $58,190.

A Bit More Protection Than Promised In Both Cases

Although Micron had dropped by 23% from June 1st to September 24th, and both hedges were only designed to protect against a >20% drop, the optimal put hedged position was only down 15.8%, and the optimal collar hedged position was down 14.1%. In both cases, the time value of the put options gave a bit more protection than promised since the hedges were structured to protect based on intrinsic value alone.

What Now?

That's up to you, but the nice thing about being hedged is that it gives you options (no pun intended). You don't have to worry so much about how much further Micron might drop, because your downside is strictly limited. You can exit now, for a smaller loss; you can buy-to-close the call leg of your collar to remove your upside cap, if you're bullish; and if you're even more bullish, you can sell your appreciated puts and buy more Micron shares. In any case, you have breathing space to let the dust settle and decide on your best course of action, without the anxiety of an unhedged investor.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here's the latest one: Performance Update - Week 42.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.