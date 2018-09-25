Citrix Systems: Cloud Power

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 11.99, which is 21.82% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) are down 6.09% since peaking on July 26, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this enterprise services provider are a strong buy at current price levels. The company has a solid history of generating outstanding earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to continued growth over the next twelve months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

My MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than that of the S&P 100, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than that of the index (for a more detailed explanation of how I calculate the MGQ please see my BlogPost).

As of the end of August 2018, the MGQ for the S&P 100 was 9.84.

The current MGQ for CTXS stands at 11.99, which implies a 21.82% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that CTXS has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel for how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Citrix Systems Inc was 17.50% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 10.30% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 8.60% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 12.20% per year (GuruFocus). Earnings growth has been consistent and strong over the last ten years.

The operating margin % for CTXS came in at 20.55% as of June 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 20.55 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin showed relative strength against its competitors coming in higher than the average of 17.40% for its industry (specific group of companies engaged in similar business activities) - Reuters. The company's operating margin internal growth rate is also impressive, having grown an average of 12.30% per year over the last five years.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about CTXS.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: forward P/E and forward rate of return.

I prefer to use the forward P/E ratio (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) rather than historical P/E to gauge a company's expected future earnings power. A high forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

CTXS has a forward P/E of 18.28 compared to a 18.51 forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for CTXS is slightly lower than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are lower than that of the broader market, but I view a Forward P/E above 10.00 as acceptable for a long position.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for CTXS stands at 14.45%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 14.45% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of August was at 8.84%, so CTXS has an implied potential rate of return that is 1.63x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for CTXS would turn bullish with a daily close above $111.00. This would signal a bullish break out of a descending triangle pattern on the daily charts. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $117.00 level over the next three months.

Today (article publication date) I will buy the CTXS 19OCT18 105 Call Options, which will provide approximately 17x leverage on my long trade. My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $108.00. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs. My target return for the trade is 102% (6% share appreciation x 17x leverage on the call options).

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $117.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe CTXS is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

I like to invest in companies that have a proven record of better execution against the competition, especially in regards to profitability ratios. I want to invest in companies that are run efficiently and that are more profitable than their competitors.

Profitability Ratios

CTXS Industry Gross Margin (NYSE:TTM) 85.24% 57.28% Operating Margin (TTM) 21.94% 17.40% Net Profit Margin (TTM) 17.99% 12.76%

Source: Reuters

Cognizant Technology is a company with a management team that is very good at turning revenue into profits. The recent price drop in the shares presents a great opportunity to initiate a position in CTXS.

Cloud Power

For Q2 2018 the company reported a 7.0% YOY increase in revenue, a 24% increase in EPS, and a 400bps increase in operating margin. But the most impressive metric was the 49% increase in subscription revenue - this impressive growth was spurred by the company's strategy of transitioning to cloud services for its customers. As CEO David Henshall stated in the Q2 2018 earnings call:

Basically, our transformation isn't about just porting our existing discrete products to cloud service, but unifying our products into complete solutions that more holistically address the needs of the market. And, in the process, giving us an increasing advantage over traditional and upstart competitors who continue to deliver just point products.

Integrating their products into a cloud service helped generate growth across all three of business segments, but it was the strong growth in their largest segment, Workspace Services, that was most impacted by the transition to the cloud - subscription bookings accounted for more than 50% of total new bookings:

Source: SeekingAlpha

Being able to help its customers across its business segments incorporate cloud services to existing services, and having them transition to the subscription model will help the company drive revenues higher over the next twelve months.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, CTXS is an attractive buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTXS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note that I allocate 3% of my total portfolio to each options trade. To review the performance of my past trades please see my Blog Posts.