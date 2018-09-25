Is General Electric A Bargain At Its 9-Year Lows?

As the company will begin to recover and start reducing its debt load, its P/E ratio is likely to revert towards its historical average.

General Electric (GE) has dramatically underperformed the market in the last two years. To be sure, the stock has plunged 60% whereas S&P has rallied 35%. As a result, S&P currently stands at an all-time high whereas General Electric is trading at a 9-year low. Given this extreme divergence, the big question is whether the industrial giant has eventually become a bargain.

The latest problem

Last week, General Electric reported that there was an oxidation problem with a blade component of its turbines. As it turned out later, the issue affects more turbines than initially expected. Due to this issue, the stock has incurred heavy losses for three consecutive days.

Nevertheless, investors should realize that this operational problem affects less than 1% of the company’s global gas turbine fleet. Even more importantly, although this issue will take its toll on the short-term results of the company, it is a non-recurring issue, as it is not likely to affect the results of the company in the years ahead. Therefore, as the stock price should mostly reflect the expected future cash flows, long-term shareholders should essentially ignore this headwind.

The other reasons behind the vast underperformance

There are many reasons behind the daunting underperformance of General Electric in the last two years. First of all, the company lowered its results for the last two years in retrospect due to accounting issues. Moreover, its flagship power segment has been struggling due to price pressure, which has resulted from market overcapacity, and lower demand, which has been caused by increased energy efficiency and the secular growth of renewable energy.

More importantly, due to poor investment decisions in the past and low returns from those investments, the company has accumulated an excessive amount of debt. Its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) currently stands at $194.2 B. As this amount is about 22 times the expected adjusted earnings of this year, it is certainly excessive. It is also worth noting that the interest expense is currently “eating” about half of the operating income and thus renders the company exposed to any unforeseen headwind, such as a recession.

The remedy to these problems

While the power segment continues to struggle, investors should realize that the importance of this segment has pronouncedly decreased in recent years. To be sure, this segment now generates only 13% of the total operating profit of the company. The two most vital segments of the company are the aviation and the healthcare divisions, which currently generate 45% and 28% of the total operating profit, respectively. Even better, these two segments have kept growing at a meaningful pace for several quarters in a row. In the most recent quarter, aviation and healthcare grew their revenues by 13% and 6%, respectively, and their profit by 7% and 12%, respectively. As there are no signs of fatigue in their growth trajectory, these two segments are likely to remain significant growth drivers for the company. Overall, as the two segments that generate about 3/4 of the earnings of the company are thriving, investors should turn their focus away from the challenges facing the flagship power segment.

The only problem that cannot be ignored is the excessive debt pile. Nevertheless, management is doing its best to reduce the debt load via a long series of divestments of low-return assets. For instance, the company intends to dispose its 62.5% stake in Baker Hughes GE (BHGE). This stake is currently worth about $22.6 B. Overall, thanks to its upcoming asset sales and the creation of a standalone healthcare company, General Electric expects to reduce its net debt/EBITDA ratio below 2.5 by 2020. Moreover, the asset sales will enable management to focus exclusively on the most promising segments.

Valuation

In the most recent conference call, management reiterated its guidance for earnings per share between $1.00 and $1.07 this year. The analysts currently expect EPS of $0.94 this year. Even if we assume that the analysts will prove correct, the stock is trading at a P/E ratio of 12.5. This is much lower than the historical average P/E ratio of the stock, which is 16.6. Therefore, the stock has a markedly cheap valuation compared to its historical average.

As soon as the company begins to recover and starts reducing its debt, the market is likely to reward the stock with a higher P/E ratio. If the P/E ratio reverts to its historical average within the next three years, the stock will enjoy a 9.9% annualized gain only from the expansion of its valuation level. Thus the stock has huge upside potential merely from a valuation point of view.

The cheap valuation has resulted from the emotional capitulation of the shareholders, who have incurred excessive losses and want to put a stop on the bleeding of their portfolios without paying attention to the valuation. When a stock incurs such excessive losses, emotional sell-off often leads the stock to deep undervalued territory. This is the case for General Electric, as even the most patient shareholders have been exhausted by the prolonged dive of the stock.

Dividend

General Electric has cut its dividend twice during the last decade, once in the Great Recession and once late last year. As a result, many investors are afraid that there may be another dividend cut on the horizon. However, as the current payout ratio is 51% (=0.48/0.94), the company has sufficient safety margin to maintain its dividend for years. Moreover, its upcoming asset sales will strengthen its balance sheet and hence the dividend will become even more secure in the near future. Furthermore, as the company is expected to grow its EPS to $1.01 next year, its payout ratio will drop even further to 48%.

Despite its dividend cut last year, General Electric is offering an attractive 4.1% dividend yield thanks to its depressed stock price. This is more than double the dividend yield of the S&P (1.7%). As the dividend can be considered safe for the foreseeable future, investors can purchase the stock at an initial 4.1% yield and rest assured that the dividend will remain constant or increase in the years ahead.

Technical picture

As the stock has fallen below its previous support around $12, it will probably continue to fall in the short term, towards $11. Therefore, I recommend purchasing the stock around $11. On the other hand, investors should always remember that it is almost impossible to time a multi-year bottom. Such bottoms often take place on a day with negative news, heavy trading volume and a strong intra-day rebound of the stock. However, this is not written in stone. Moreover, it will be a shame to miss exceptional long-term returns waiting for a slightly lower entry point. Overall, I advise investors to purchase the stock around $11 and resist the temptation to wait for an even lower entry point.

Final thoughts

General Electric has undeniably exhibited poor business performance in recent years. Its most important risk factor is its huge debt load, which exposes the company to a major unforeseen headwind, such a recession. On the other hand, due to the emotional capitulation of the shareholders of General Electric, the stock has fallen to an extremely cheap level from a valuation point of view while it also offers an attractive dividend yield. Those who purchase it at the current price are poised to enjoy double-digit annual returns in the years ahead, not only thanks to EPS growth, but mostly thanks to a mean reversion of the P/E of the stock and a 4.1% dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.