Ventas: Buying Opportunity?

Ventas has outperformed other healthcare REITs in terms of FFO/share and dividend growth since 2001.

I have doubled down on my position in Ventas, Inc. (VTR) this week as shares retreated from their most recent high on the back of profit-taking. Ventas is an attractive income play for DGI investors since the company has a large, diversified real estate portfolio and a history of growing its FFO and dividend. Importantly, long-term growth trends in the healthcare industry are intact, and the REIT has a low AFFO-payout ratio, leaving plenty of room for dividend growth. I consider Ventas to be attractively priced given the value proposition. An investment in Ventas yields 5.8 percent.

Ventas - Portfolio Overview

Ventas is a large, diversified healthcare REIT in the United States. Ventas predominantly invests in senior housing properties, but has made investments in medical office properties, life science facilities and other healthcare facilities.

Here's a portfolio breakdown as of the end of Q2-2018.

Source: Ventas Q2-2018 Earnings Supplemental

Ventas' senior housing segment accounts for the lion share of net operating income (56 percent). The second biggest NOI-contributor are medical office buildings which add another 19 percent of net operating income.

Here's a NOI-split by property type.

Source: Ventas

Growth

Ventas has produced above-average FFO/share and dividend growth since 2001, making the REIT a promising income vehicle for the future. Ventas' annual norm. FFO/share growth since 2001 reached a respectable 10 percent while its dividend has grown at 8 percent annually. Source: Ventas

Importantly, the growth trends in the healthcare industry remain intact as U.S. society is expected to age rapidly in the next several decades. The 80-plus age cohort is projected to grow especially quickly going forward which should benefit Ventas' senior housing facility portfolio.

Source: Ventas

Balance Sheet And Debt

Ventas has an investment-grade rated balance sheet with BBB+ credit ratings from Standard & Poor's and Fitch, and a Baa1 credit rating from Moody's.

Here's a capitalization overview as of the end of the June quarter.

Source: Ventas

Though Ventas has a nice chunk of debt sitting on its balance sheet - the REIT's net debt was $10.2 billion at the end of Q2-2018 - the company's leverage ratios have remained stable over time. In other words, Ventas has achieved FFO-growth without levering up its balance sheet.

Source: Ventas

What About The Dividend?

Ventas is a high-quality income play.

Ventas covers its dividend easily with normalized funds from operations, and has done so in every single quarter in the last seven quarters. As a matter of fact, Ventas' degree of dividend safety is quite high as an average quarterly normalized FFO of $1.05/share compares against an average dividend rate of just $0.78/share.

See for yourself.

Source: Achilles Research

And here's is Ventas' normalized FFO-payout ratio (average: 74.7 percent).

Source: Achilles Research

Ventas grows its dividend slowly, but steadily, making the healthcare REIT an attractive income play for DGI investors.

Here's Ventas' 3-year dividend growth chart.

VTR Dividend data by YCharts

Valuation

Ventas' dividend stream currently sells for just ~12.6x Q2-2018 run-rate normalized funds from operations.

Ventas' management also guided for its normalized FFO to fall somewhere into a range of $4.02-$4.07/share in 2018. Since shares sell for $54.63, income investors pay ~13.5x 2018e normalized FFO in order to access the REIT's dividend.

Hence, I think the recent price drop is a good buying opportunity, especially since shares are now oversold according to the Relative Strength Index.

Source: StockCharts

Risk Factors To The Investment Thesis

Ventas is a high-quality income vehicle, but risks do exist. Risks include a U.S. recession and growing competition in the increasingly crowded healthcare sector. Though the growth trends are intact, increasing competition in the industry could limit prospects for cash flow and profit growth, and put pressure on occupancy rates. Income investors must carefully watch Ventas' dividend coverage stats going forward in order to detect a deterioration in economic fundamentals early on.

Your Takeaway

Ventas has achieved above-average FFO/share and dividend growth since 2001. The healthcare REIT further benefits from intact growth trends in the industry (rising healthcare costs and aging U.S. population), which benefits Ventas' diversified real estate portfolio. Ventas has an investment-grade rated balance sheet, moderately low leverage ratios and a conservative norm. FFO-payout ratio. Shares are attractively valued on the drop. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.