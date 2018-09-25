Aker BP: Another Johan Sverdrup Oilfield Beneficiary

The Johan Sverdrup, the NOAKA area and the Oda oilfields are the expected revenue drivers of Aker BP for the next five years and further.

Investment thesis

In my judgement, Aker BP ASA (OTCPK: OTCPK:DETNF), an independent Norwegian E&P company, is undervalued by approximately 19%. Recuperating oil prices, abundant oil fields, production growth with a CAGR of 18% in 2018-2020 and betting on digitalisation of E&P business provide strong fundamentals and fortify the upside potential.

Introduction

In the wake of falling crude oil prices, Norwegian oil industry faced reframing. Some oil front-runners postponed their projects in the North Sea attempting to rebalance their portfolios and shift their strategic focus. Thus, substantial developed and undeveloped stakes were sold to the local companies. Aker BP appeared in 2015 after a merger of Det Norske Oljeselskap and BP ASA, the Norwegian subsidiary of BP (BP). Previously, in 2014, the firm bought Marathon Oil Norway. Its parent company is Aker ASA. BP retained 30% stake in the new entity.

The Valhall field. Source: akerbp.com

Then, in 2017, Aker BP ASA bought Hess Norge. By all accounts, the acquisition has productively influenced the company. The 1.86x increase in EBITDA in H1 2018 is a direct result of a deal. Ultimately, Aker BP concentrated in its hands about 914 mmboe as 2P reserves.

In fact, the preponderance of the government-backed Equinor ASA (EQNR) on the NCS, which I covered recently, is immutable. For those readers who are not familiar with the Norwegian continental shelf, here is the map provided by the NPD with orange areas operated by Equinor. But, while Equinor is the state-owned leader, Aker BP is ranked first amongst independent E&P firms on the shelf.

Technologies enhance efficiency

Chasing operating efficiency and adapting new technologies, Aker acquired a 17% stake in Fishbones AS. The firm provides advanced services which help to alleviate bottlenecks and enhance efficiency. Fishbones helps to extract oil which previously has been considered as irrecoverable, not feasible and uneconomical. It provides services to the E&P entities in Qatar, cooperates with Equinor etc.

Fishbones is not the only partner of Aker BP on the path of a digital breakthrough. Cognite AS creates digital maps and integrates all data from sensors on the drilling platforms. The ramifications of efficacious data usage are low maintenance costs and prolonged lifespan of the equipment leading to the reduced depreciation and more solid EBIT. It is worth mentioning that Aker BP shares all the data acquired with the help of Cognite service with Swedish firm Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LUPEY, OTCPK:LNDNF) to enhance cooperation.

In my opinion, cutting-edge technologies are vital in this business because the reduction of operating costs will result in a more solid EBIT and EBITDA, while enhanced extraction of oil is a key to fortify the top line. Strong EBIT correlates with consistent FCF bracing the intrinsic value.

Operating efficiency deserves high praise

From the income statement perspective, EBITDA practically doubled from $395 in H1 2017 to $735 in H1 2018. Operating income increased much higher, and the H1 2018 figure represents 262% of H2 2017 EBIT. Of course, stellar results are a consequence of high Brent price, Hess Norge acquisition, efficient utilisation of its assets, as long as Valhall area improved production. Unfortunately, net income still comprises paltry 25% of PBT (47% in H1 2017) as taxes are burdensome. For broader context, here are the data which illustrates the profitability of DETNF, LUNDEY and their closest U.S. peers (E&P firms with Mkt Cap from $9.12B to $18.67B). The truth is that operating margins of Scandinavian oil producers are the highest:

Source: Own creation. Data from finance.yahoo.com

At the same time, the profit margins are not stellar, as LUPEY is on the 3rd place and DETNF on the 5th. It is worth mentioning that NBL net income margin is a consequence of a tax benefit.

Source: Own creation. Data from finance.yahoo.com

Production as the vital KPI

During the first half of 2018, production averaged 158 thousand barrels per day compared to 82.1 mboepd of Lundin Petroleum, its closest peer, which is 48% lower. Credit Suisse (CS) estimates the production level to be 164 mboepd in 2018, 151 mboepd in 2019 and 170 mboepd in 2020. A CAGR is 18%. The bank forecasts Lundin Petroleum production potential to be 83 mboepd in 2018, 73 mboepd in 2019 and 126 mboepd in 2020. The CAGR is 23.2%. 72% increase in 2019-2020 is an inevitable consequence of the Johan Sverdrup production start, but even in 2020, the firm will produce less than Aker BP by 35%.

2P reserves

I think this chart is of elevated importance. It candidly reflects the most critical facts about Aker BP and precisely illustrates my point:

Source: Annual report 2017.

First, the major part of 2P reserves is concentrated in the undeveloped Johan Sverdrup field which denotes that the hidden potential of the firm has not been revealed yet. Second, the potential of fruitful Valhall area could be scaled as the Valhall Flank West project will yield results in 2019. What is more, in the Valhall field, the firm uses technologies provided by Fishbones AS for enhanced recovery and more solid output.

Catalysts

The Johan Sverdrup oilfield is a boon with no doubt. The fact is that the potential of this enormous field has not been utilised yet. The first barrels of oil will be extracted in the last quarter of 2019. 300 mboe are attributable to Aker BP, while the gross amount is 2.1-3.1 billion barrels of oil equivalents. Hydrocarbons will flow to the Mongstad crude oil terminal controlled by Equinor. The project is developing just in time: on September 10, 2018, Equinor (the operator) reported that the pipeline was successfully installed. The second phase of the project will ramp up the production by 2022. Moreover, in order not to lose contracts and stay afloat amidst low oil prices, regional OFS providers reached consensus with E&P firms and drastically decreased the bills, which resulted in the reduction of capex by 30%. Aker BP is not the only beneficiary of this field. In fact, it is a win-win for Equinor (as operator) as well as for Lundin Petroleum and Total SA (TOT).

is a boon with no doubt. The fact is that the potential of this enormous field has not been utilised yet. The first barrels of oil will be extracted in the last quarter of 2019. 300 mboe are attributable to Aker BP, while the gross amount is 2.1-3.1 billion barrels of oil equivalents. Hydrocarbons will flow to the Mongstad crude oil terminal controlled by Equinor. The project is developing just in time: on September 10, 2018, Equinor (the operator) reported that the pipeline was successfully installed. The second phase of the project will ramp up the production by 2022. Moreover, in order not to lose contracts and stay afloat amidst low oil prices, regional OFS providers reached consensus with E&P firms and drastically decreased the bills, which resulted in the reduction of capex by 30%. Aker BP is not the only beneficiary of this field. In fact, it is a win-win for Equinor (as operator) as well as for Lundin Petroleum and Total SA (TOT). The Oda oil field is less affluent (48 mmboe gross). However, the production start in 2019 will boost the company’s revenue.

is less affluent (48 mmboe gross). However, the production start in 2019 will boost the company’s revenue. Finally, the NOAKA (North of Alvheim Krafla Askja) is defined by a British energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie as “a game changer for the North Sea.” Aker BP and Equinor are operators, Grupa Lotos is a partner. The field is promising to contain around 500 mmboe. First oil is expected in 2023.

Valuation: Multiples Approach

Aker BP is the largest independent oil and gas producer on the NCS. Its operations are focused on upstream only. Its market capitalisation is $13.19B. Its closest peer is Lundin Petroleum with a market cap of $11.88B, and 726 mmboe of reserves. As Aker BP, the Swedish firm is focused solely on the NCS. Also, the firms will both produce oil from the Johan Sverdrup field. 20% of Lundin’s shares belong to Equinor ASA. Equinor could provide broader context, but we can’t use this company as the closest peer because Equinor is an integrated oil and gas company (with a predominant E&P segment, to be frank). It is focused not solely on production but also on refining with diversified assets and exploration activities in the US, the UK, Russia, Brazil etc., so, it is not a fair comparison.

I used the following multiples:

EV/EBITDA EV/EBITDAX EV/BOE/D EV/2P EV-to-EBITDA less capex Total Debt/EBITDA and Net Debt/EBITDA

It is uncommon to see EBITDAX in the reports of the integrated oil & gas companies. But it is very likely to encounter such a peculiar measure in the annual report of the E&P company.

EBITDA was calculated as reported EBIT plus depreciation, amortisation and depletion, EBITDAX stands for EBITDA plus Exploration costs from the income statement, 2P Reserves data was disclosed in the annual reports 2017. Production data were copied from Q2 2018 reports.

Own creation. Data source: finance.yahoo.com, annual and quarterly reports of the respective firms

All the ratios indicate undervaluation. According to the median figures, the upside varies from 12.4% to 50.6%. If we take into account the discount of 12.4%-17.2% according to the median EV/EBITDA and EV/EBITDAX multiples, the implied share price is $37.7-39.37%. Financial leverage also shows that Aker BP is in a more favourable position with the lower level of debt.

DCF Analysis and the Intrinsic Value

To reveal the intrinsic value, I made a DCF model using the Levered Free Cash Flow consensus estimates for 2019-2022 provided by S&P Global. A critical remark is that Levered FCF is a measure that has already been purified from debt repayments and issuances. Thus, we have the estimated free cash flow to the shareholders, and it is unnecessary to subtract net debt to arrive at equity value. I used the following assumptions:

Source: Own creation

1) Risk-Free Rate is equal to the U.S. 10-Year bond yield for September 24, 2018.

2) Equity Risk Premium is 6.5%. I increased the rate I regularly use (5.5%) because DETNF is traded over-the-counter.

3) Unlevered Beta (0.98) was re-levered using debt/equity ratio of 22.32% and an effective tax rate of 66% which is equal to the 2017 reported rate.

4) Ultimately, the Cost of Equity was calculated according to the CAPM. It is a sum of the RFR and the ERP multiplied by the Re-levered Beta Coefficient. It is equal to 9.9%.

5) Mid-year convention was also applied for the more accurate result.

Projections for H2 2018 and 2023 are my own. To arrive at the expected H2 2018 figure, I divided 2019 FCF by 2 and discounted the result by 3% (assuming that the number will increase by 3% in 2018-2019 backed by recovered oil prices). The FCF saltation in 2020 is intuitively evident, as preparations in the Johan Sverdrup field will be finished in Q4 2019. I expect 6% increase in FCF as the 2nd phase of the Johan Sverdrup and the NOAKA fields will bring first oil in 2023.

Terminal Value was computed using the Perpetuity Growth Rate of 2.9%.

Exchange Rate and Non-primary Listing Adjustment Factor were used to arrive at the intrinsic value per share in USD. Ultimately, it equals to $41.55, the upside potential is 19.12%.

Source: Own creation.

Short-term risks

First and foremost, DETNF, unlike the Aker BP shares (OSE: AKERBP) listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, has low liquidity. Here is the chart with YTD price dynamics:

DETNF data by YCharts

Next, Brent price is the main culprit of the short-term risks. Except for this inescapable risk, there are other possible obstacles. Aker BP business operations are concentrated in one place, and it is the NCS. By all appearances, this poses symmetric risks and opportunities:

First, the company doesn’t have to deal with peculiar foreign taxation systems because Aker BP entirely operates under the Norwegian law and on the Norwegian territory. It does not drill or explore in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa etc. It is far easier to make managerial decisions and operate a small, area-concentrated portfolio, as the executives don’t have to spread attention over globally diversified asset base and the political/economic sentiment swings in the regions of operations. This reduces complexity and toughness of running a business. Political risks in Norway are extremely low. Lack of uncertainties provides predictable and barely risky future. By contrast, the weakness related to the relatively dense and small portfolio is evident. The firm can’t hedge its current position with additional assets, if it will not be able to win new licenses or exploration in the region will be fruitless, and the inspiring 250 mmboe exploration landmark will not be reached by 2020. Local oil companies have to find new resources, or they will inevitably lose the game. At the same time, the firm pays humongous taxes, as oil & gas companies provide a considerable income source for the Norwegian budget. To be precise, Aker BP paid 0.66B in H1 2018, 0.5B in FY 2017 and 0.25B in FY 2016 which comprise burdensome 74%, 66% and 87.9% of profit before tax. This is the reason why net profit margin (NYSE:TTM) stands on 13.82% and PBT margin is 44.19%. Moreover, it seems that the government favours Equinor’s way of the NOAKA development.

Here is the excerpt on taxation from the annual report:

Petroleum taxation As a production company, Aker BP is subject to the special provisions of the Petroleum Taxation Act. Revenues from activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf are liable to ordinary company tax and special tax. The tax rate for general corporate tax was 25 per cent in 2016, and was changed to 24 per cent in 2017. The rate for special tax was 53 and 54% correspondingly. From 1 January 2018, the corresponding rates have changed to 23 and 55 per cent, which has impacted the deferred tax calculation in 2017.

Risks in the long run: escaping the strategic production decline

Norwegian oil industry is in a favourable position now, but new exploration successes are essential for a strong performance after 2025. Aker BP is amongst the companies which examine the Barents Sea hypothetic oil reserves. In fact, the exploration efforts were fruitless in 2017 and the first half of 2018. Also, the society in Norway opposes the further development as environmental concerns rise. Chasing new oilfields, Aker BP spent $262 million on exploration in 2017. It is going to spend $425 million in 2018 which represents 21% increase from previous guidance.

Conclusion

According to the current trading multiples and DCF analysis, Aker BP is undervalued. The implied share price ranges from $37.7 to $41.55. Ultimately, here are the issues Aker BP’s investors must watch closely:

The Johan Sverdrup field construction according to the schedule. News related to the NOAKA. The Oda oil field project. Exploration in the Barents Sea.

Disclaimer: All ideas in this article are of my opinion and are not a recommendation. I am not held liable for any investment decisions made on your behalf.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.