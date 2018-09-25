Square: Momentum Trade Gone Insane

The success of Zelle could halt the impressive growth of the Cash app hitting a key growth driver of Square to justify the price even above $45.

Square has reached an absurd valuation of $40 billion while 2018 sales estimates are down at only $1.5 billion.

Square (SQ) was a no-brainer stock when the mobile payments provider went going public and traded around $10. The stock, though, appears in more demand now that Square trades near $90 on a rally mostly based on multiple expansion to levels that typically don't end well for investors.

Image Source: Square website

Analyst Hikes

By all accounts, Square has executed exceptionally well since going public. The issue for investors is getting caught in a momentum trap based on analysts hiking price targets and expectations to irrational levels.

In the last couple of weeks, Square has had a couple of analyst upgrades or price target hikes that places the stock at a valuation of $40 billion. Yes, a company that originally guided to net revenues of $1.3 billion for the year is worth nearly 31x those estimates.

The scary part is that the analyst community is virtually all bullish on the story despite these elevated valuation multiples. The SA chart below shows how very few analysts have recommendations in the Sell or Underperform levels when the average analyst view should be very mixed at these extreme valuation levels.

Source: SA Analyst page

The average analyst now forecasts that Square could reach revenue levels of over $2 billion next year. Ycharts lists a forward P/S multiple of 17x estimates of $2.15 billion. A very key point here is that a stock that traded below 10x forward sales has seen significant multiple expansion this year in the stock rally from $45 to $90.

SQ data by YCharts

For the stock to reach the $100 target of Guggenheim analyst Jeff Cantwell, Square would reach a $47 billion valuation based on 470 million shares outstanding. The forward P/S multiple would actually reach 22x.

One only needs to go back to this SA news snippet on how analysts were actually mixed on the stock following disappointing Q1'16 earnings. The analyst at Wedbush trimmed his target to only $9 and J.P. Morgan was seen as bullish with a $14 target. These updates came from just over 2 years ago.

The point being that analysts appeared far more rational on the stock when the market cap was only $4 billion and dangerously irrational now when the market cap is nearly 10x higher at $40 billion.

Competition At The Gate

The success of the Cash app has the whole banking system pushing the Zelle app. The ability to transfer cash to people with just about any bank account could squash the excitement over future signups of the Cash app. The P2P service has a network of 29 US banks and 119 additional under contract and could squash the growth trajectory of Cash app.

According to Cindy Liu of research firm eMarketer, Zelle has already leapfrogged the industry leader in Venmo (PYPL) effectively cutting off the long tail growth potential of Cash app:

Zelle, a P2P service made up of a network of 30 US banks, has catapulted itself to the top of mobile P2P payments, rivaling more established apps such as Venmo. One of the main hurdles new apps face is building trust and a sizable audience. But Zelle has leapfrogged the early stages of adoption by having the benefit of being embedded into the already existing apps of participating banks.

In July, Zelle announced the P2P money transfer service had reached 100 million transactions worth $28 billion in Q2 alone. The monthly spend on the Cash card continues to surge, but one has to wonder if Zelle doesn't quell the need for consumers to even use the service in the first place going forward. In slowing in the customer spend metric will crush the stock.

Source: Square Q2'18 shareholder letter

These data points will provide key clues going forward. Remember that how the momentum trade works is that a certain technology or process goes from assumptions of growth into infinite to suddenly more reasonable expectations either due to competition or regulators.

One just needs to look at the other company that Jack Dorsey runs. Twitter (TWTR) went from a must own in the $40s with analysts throwing out price targets in the $50 range to suddenly the stock dipping below $30 on regulator risk and the likelihood of higher costs.

The prime example here is how the story can suddenly change. Most people are still bullish on the power and growth potential of the social media platform, but investors are suddenly more cautious on owning the stock. The same could happen to Square when the momentum trade ends.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Square is an insanely priced stock. One of their key growth engines faces a large threat that could potentially knock off all of the long-term growth forecasted for the Cash app. Investors should be careful holding onto this stock when the analyst community is universally bullish at a forward P/S ratio of 20x.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.