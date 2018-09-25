JD.Com: Cheap, But It Will Get Cheaper

Investment Thesis

The intense interest in JD.com appears to be waning. In the article which follows I put a spotlight on JD.com's growth rate as well as its weak recurring free cash flow capabilities.

Recent Developments

Many investors have started believing that given JD.com's share price has fallen significantly, that it can't fall any further. Having said that, being a deep value investor, I'm all too familiar with the saying catching fallen knives - having built my whole career around this affair. Therefore, while I have not learnt exactly when to jump in, I think I'm getting slightly better at knowing when to stay out.

Therefore, just because JD.com's shares have fallen meaningfully it does not immediately imply that there is a bargain investment opportunity to be had. Not even close. In fact, I believe that JD.com still has a lot of overhanging questions and that investors might in time come to view its $35 billion market cap as a mirage.

Outlook - Is JD.com's Growth Slowing?

Source: JD.com Q2 2018 presentation.

The table above highlights JD.com's slowing growth rate. Thus, herein lies a problem. JD.com's shareholders are willing to invest in overseas companies with the promise of growth, but not only does its growth not appear to be stable, but actually, on the contrary, JD.com's growth appears to be slowing at a rapid clip, which should raise concerns among investors, particularly when investors are willing to invest overseas with companies which have limited financial disclosures.

More specifically, JD Mall's YoY growth rate as of H1 2017 stood at 56%. This time around in H1 2018, JD.com YoY growth was 30% - which quite a steep slow down.

However, if JD Mall is expecting to see its top-line growth slowing down, JD Mall should look to cut back on its investments so that its bottom line can increase in profitability. However, we can see that in H1 2017 its non-GAAP operating profit stood at 1.4% and that in H1 2018 it stood at 1.6% - which is an immaterial expansion on its profitability, given the pace of top-line contraction.

On the other hand, shareholders could reasonably argue that JD Mall continues to have elevated R&D expenses so that it can invest into its supply chain and logistics network, similar to what Amazon (AMZN) continues to do. However, I contend that expecting JD Mall to become the next Amazon is far too unlikely, particularly given that its growth rate already is starting to slow down.

Growth vs. Spending

To put its growth rate in context. JD.com's management guides for Q3 2018 to grow between 25% and 30%, which would once again imply that its top line is contracting further.

As a brief recap, as of H1 2018 JD Mall's business posted 1.6% of net margin, however, given that management had previously pointed to FY 2018 with net margins of 1%-2%, when combined with a contracting Q3 2018 growth rate, I struggle to see how JD Mall will succeed in posted net margins at this midpoint margin guidance.

At this juncture, it's important to highlight something which might sound trite but is nonetheless important. Too many readers often think that JD.com's top line is contracting because they are investing for growth. However, this could not be further from the truth. When JD.com (or any other company) invests for growth, this simply implies raised expenses, and not a contracting top line.

JD and Free Cash Flow

When we look at JD.com's cash flow statement in its annual report, we can clearly see that part of the reason why JD.com's cash flows are so big is in no small part derived from inorganic sources.

For example, in FY 2017 roughly 7% of its cash flows for the year were derived from its "equity investees." However, during Q2 2018 this figure jumps. Now, while JD.com does not itemize its cash flows at the half year marker, it does disclose in its narrative that RMB11.2 billion of its RMB16.4 billion in cash flow operations, or 68% of its cash flows from operations, were generated from sources outside of its core business.

Similarly, through the deconsolidation of JD Finance, JD Finance provided JD.com with RMB4.0 billion during Q2 2018.

In summary, I posit that it's simply too difficult to ascertain how much free cash flow JD.com's core operations are actually capable of stably and predictably generating.

Takeaway

JD.com is not a bargain investment. It's all too easy to argue that Chinese stocks are out of favor. But the fact of the matter is that there are good Chinese stocks for investing in and there are less than good ideas. I believe that JD.com is the later.

Lastly, I urge readers not to rely on Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) investment in JD.com as validation for their investment in JD.com. How Alphabet's strategic investments are made are done with different goals in mind. Readers should not base their investments on the back of some other well-funded company doing the same.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

